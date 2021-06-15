2021’s Most Anticipated LGBTQ Films, TV Shows and Books

MOVIES

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Amazon releases the musical drama, based on the stage show of the same name about a teenage boy (played by Max Harwood) who dreams of being a drag queen, Sept. 17. “I recently saw a trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and it looks so raw and beautiful. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing a movie about a teenage drag queen,” says Zelda Barnz, co-creator of HBO Max’s Generation.

ETERNALS

The Chloé Zhao-directed MCU film is due out Nov. 5. “I’ve really missed seeing movies on the big screen. So being the big gay nerd that I am, I’ve been eagerly waiting for Eternals to come out. It features the first openly gay superhero and couple in a Marvel movie! C’mon, representation! Come for the superheroes, stay for the gays,” says Superstore‘s Nico Santos.

THE LEGEND OF THE UNDERGROUND

This documentary about LGBTQ citizens in Nigeria debuts June 29 on HBO. “This immensely moving and beautifully shot documentary about queer Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora has stirred up homesickness, heartbreak and a rebellious joy just from the trailer alone,” says Akwaeke Emezi, author of Freshwater (in development at FX as a series).

BENEDETTA

The 17th century-set drama, directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Virginie Efira, is set to premiere at Cannes. “I am so there for whatever the guy who brought us Showgirls and Starship Troopers wants to do with religious ecstasy and lesbian nuns. Bring it, Paul, you always do,” says Eliot Laurence, creator-showrunner of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Virginie Efira in ‘Benedetta’ Courtesy of MUBI / Pathé / SBS Productions

NO ORDINARY MAN

This documentary about musician Billy Tipton is expected out later this year. “I’m very excited for the release of this documentary about [the] transgender jazz icon,” says Josh Safran, creator and showrunner of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl.

TELEVISION

GENERATION, SEASON ONE, PART TWO

“Generation is the first show that actually made me wish I could go back in time and redo my high school experience. I wish I could have been as bold as these kids are,” says Canals of the HBO Max show, which returns with new episodes on June 17.

LOVE, VICTOR, SEASON TWO

The gay teen drama returns to Hulu on June 11. “Love, Victor is the show that adolescent Steven deserved but never got. I would have spent less time living in a closet had it existed in the mid-’90s,” says Steven Canals, co-creator and showrunner of Pose.

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS, SEASON SIX

The reality show’s new cycle hits Paramount+ starting June 24. “The season six cast is incredible, so I’m very excited to see what’s coming,” says Barnz.

SEX EDUCATION, SEASON THREE

The newest season of the British series is expected on Netflix later this year. “Living for new episodes of this brilliant show, which got me through some rough spots this past year … nobody does adolescent queerness better,” says Laurence.

Tanya Reynolds (left) and Patricia Allison in ‘Sex Education’ Courtesy of Netflix

WE’RE HERE, SEASON TWO

The unscripted series starring Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela will return to HBO later this year. “I can’t wait for season two. That show is full of so much joy and it’s such a celebration of self-expression, even in places where queer people aren’t often celebrated for who they are,” says Barnz.

BOOKS

HOLA PAPI: HOW TO COME OUT IN A WALMART PARKING LOT AND OTHER LIFE LESSONS

“John Paul Brammer’s queer advice column ¡Hola Papi! has been devastating and delighting readers in equal measure for years, and this memoir [Simon & Schuster, $26] is sure to have the signature blend of tender, introspective and hilarious that has made his writing so beloved,” says Emezi.

Simon & Schuster

WE CAN DO BETTER THAN THIS

Tony-nominated actor James Cusati-Moyer (Slave Play) recommends We Can Do Better Than This (Penguin Books, from $21), edited by Amelia Abraham. The book, he says, “is a complex gathering of essays by 35 diverse voices on the future of LGBTQ+ rights. Stories, necessary arguments, and a passionate call to action that, as my friend and contributor to the book, writer and activist Adam Eli, reminds us often, “Queer people anywhere are responsible for queer people everywhere.” Cusati-Moyer, who next stars in Netflix’s Inventing Anna and DC Comics’ Black Adam, adds, “In the realm of film/TV/theater, what I’m looking forward to most in the rest of 2021 and beyond are the LGBTQ stories that are told by our own community, with LGBTQ performers cast in leading roles representing those characters. No stereotypes, no sidekicks, no more being the brunt of a joke. Authentic and respectful representation through and through.”

A version of this story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.