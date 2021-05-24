BAFTA TV Craft Awards: ‘Small Axe,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ Clean Up

Small Axe and I May Destroy You were the big winners at the 2021 BAFTA TV Craft awards, celebrating the best creativity behind the camera, on Monday night.

In a virtual event broadcast on the British Academy’s social channels, Steve McQueen’s hit anthology series claimed the most awards of the night with five — costume design, scripted casting, make up and hair design, production design and photography and lighting. Meanwhile, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You landed three wins, including two of the biggest prizes, with Coel claiming writer: drama, Coel and Sam Miller winning directing: fiction and for editing: fiction.

The main BAFTA TV awards ceremony — awarding on-screen talent — is set to take place June 6.

See the full list of winners below

Emerging Talent: Fiction

Georgi Banks-Davies (Director), I Hate Suzie – WINNER

Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer), Anthony

Stephen S. Thompson (Writer), Sitting in Limbo

William Stefan Smith (Director), On the Edge: BBW

Emerging Talent: Factual

Marian Mohamed (Director) Defending Digga D – WINNER

Ashley Francis-Roy (Shooting Producer/Director) Damilola: The Boy Next Door& The Real Eastenders

Jessica Kelly (Director) The Schools that Chain Boys & Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market

Kandise Abiola (Producer) Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Small Axe – WINNER

Rosa Dias, Sex Education

James Keast, Belgravia

Amy Roberts, The Crown

Director: Factual

Teresa Griffiths, Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – WINNER

Xavier Alford, Locked in: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)

James Bluemel, Once Upon a Time in Iraq

Deeyah Khan, America’s War on Abortion (Exposure)

Director: Fiction

Michaela Coel, Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (episode 3)

Steve McQueen, Small Axe

Editing: Fiction

Editing Team, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Chris Dickens, Steve McQueen, Small Axe

Nathan Nugent, Normal People (episode 5)

Pia Di Ciaula, Quiz

Make Up & Hair Design

Jojo Williams, Small Axe – WINNER

Bethany Swan, I May Destroy You

Cate Hall, The Crown

Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn, Erin Ayanian, The Great

Original Music

Harry Escott, Roadkill – WINNER

Cristobal Tapia De Veer, The Third Day (Episode 3)

Scott Salinas, Baghdad Central

Martin Phipps, The Crown

Photography & Lighting

Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe – WINNER

Ed Rutherford, Little Birds

Rob Hardy, Devs

Suzie Lavelle, Normal People

Production Design

Helen Scott, Small Axe – WINNER

Joel Collins, His Dark Materials

Matt Gant, Megan Bosaw, Gangs Of London

Samantha Harley, Alexandra Slade, Sex Education

Scripted Casting

Gary Davy, Small Axe – WINNER

Kate Rhodes James, Baghdad Central

Lauren Evans, Sex Education

Shaheen Baig, The Third Day

Sound: Fiction

Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway, Dillon Bennett, Eilam Hoffman, His Dark Materials (Episode 7) – WINNER

Niall O’sullivan, Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, Normal People

Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Ronald Bailey, Small Axe

Sound Team, The Crown

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

Russell Dodgson, James Whitlam, Jean-Clement Soret, Robert Harrington, Dan May, Brian Fisher, His Dark Materials – WINNER

Ben Turner, Reece Ewing, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul, Framestore, Untold Studios, The Crown

Michael Illingworth, Oliver Milburn, Danny Hargreaves, Oliver Ogneux, Laura Usaite, Pedrom Dadgostar, War Of The Worlds

Milk Visual Effects, Dneg Tv, Freefolk, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Greg Fisher, Dave Houghton, Cursed

Writer: Comedy

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – WINNER

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, This Country

Writing Team, Ghosts

Writer: Drama

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Alastair Siddons, Steve Mcqueen, Small Axe

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie