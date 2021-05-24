BAFTA TV Craft Awards: ‘Small Axe,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ Clean Up

- Share this article on Facebook
Small Axe and I May Destroy You were the big winners at the 2021 BAFTA TV Craft awards, celebrating the best creativity behind the camera, on Monday night.
In a virtual event broadcast on the British Academy’s social channels, Steve McQueen’s hit anthology series claimed the most awards of the night with five — costume design, scripted casting, make up and hair design, production design and photography and lighting. Meanwhile, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You landed three wins, including two of the biggest prizes, with Coel claiming writer: drama, Coel and Sam Miller winning directing: fiction and for editing: fiction.
The main BAFTA TV awards ceremony — awarding on-screen talent — is set to take place June 6.
See the full list of winners below
Emerging Talent: Fiction
Georgi Banks-Davies (Director), I Hate Suzie – WINNER
Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer), Anthony
Stephen S. Thompson (Writer), Sitting in Limbo
William Stefan Smith (Director), On the Edge: BBW
Emerging Talent: Factual
Marian Mohamed (Director) Defending Digga D – WINNER
Ashley Francis-Roy (Shooting Producer/Director) Damilola: The Boy Next Door& The Real Eastenders
Jessica Kelly (Director) The Schools that Chain Boys & Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market
Kandise Abiola (Producer) Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story
Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Small Axe – WINNER
Rosa Dias, Sex Education
James Keast, Belgravia
Amy Roberts, The Crown
Director: Factual
Teresa Griffiths, Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – WINNER
Xavier Alford, Locked in: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)
James Bluemel, Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Deeyah Khan, America’s War on Abortion (Exposure)
Director: Fiction
Michaela Coel, Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (episode 3)
Steve McQueen, Small Axe
Editing: Fiction
Editing Team, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Chris Dickens, Steve McQueen, Small Axe
Nathan Nugent, Normal People (episode 5)
Pia Di Ciaula, Quiz
Make Up & Hair Design
Jojo Williams, Small Axe – WINNER
Bethany Swan, I May Destroy You
Cate Hall, The Crown
Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn, Erin Ayanian, The Great
Original Music
Harry Escott, Roadkill – WINNER
Cristobal Tapia De Veer, The Third Day (Episode 3)
Scott Salinas, Baghdad Central
Martin Phipps, The Crown
Photography & Lighting
Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe – WINNER
Ed Rutherford, Little Birds
Rob Hardy, Devs
Suzie Lavelle, Normal People
Production Design
Helen Scott, Small Axe – WINNER
Joel Collins, His Dark Materials
Matt Gant, Megan Bosaw, Gangs Of London
Samantha Harley, Alexandra Slade, Sex Education
Scripted Casting
Gary Davy, Small Axe – WINNER
Kate Rhodes James, Baghdad Central
Lauren Evans, Sex Education
Shaheen Baig, The Third Day
Sound: Fiction
Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway, Dillon Bennett, Eilam Hoffman, His Dark Materials (Episode 7) – WINNER
Niall O’sullivan, Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, Normal People
Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Ronald Bailey, Small Axe
Sound Team, The Crown
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Russell Dodgson, James Whitlam, Jean-Clement Soret, Robert Harrington, Dan May, Brian Fisher, His Dark Materials – WINNER
Ben Turner, Reece Ewing, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul, Framestore, Untold Studios, The Crown
Michael Illingworth, Oliver Milburn, Danny Hargreaves, Oliver Ogneux, Laura Usaite, Pedrom Dadgostar, War Of The Worlds
Milk Visual Effects, Dneg Tv, Freefolk, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Greg Fisher, Dave Houghton, Cursed
Writer: Comedy
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – WINNER
Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, This Country
Writing Team, Ghosts
Writer: Drama
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Alastair Siddons, Steve Mcqueen, Small Axe
Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material
Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie