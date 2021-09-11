Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
The Television Academy has started to hand out its 2021 Emmys across three Creative Arts ceremonies occurring this weekend, each taking place with a limited audience inside a tent on the event deck of L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater, which, in recent years, has been the Emmy venue.
Due to rising concerns surrounding the COVID-19 delta variant, in addition to proof of vaccination, all attendees are required to show a negative PCR COVID test.
Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian lead this year’s Emmy nominations field with 24 nominations apiece, followed by Disney+’s WandaVision (23 nominations), Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s Saturday Night Live (21 apiece), Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (20 nominations) and HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (18 apiece).
Among the honors set to be awarded on Saturday include various categories of cinematography, editing, costumes, hairstyling, make-up, sound editing and sound mixing.
Previously announced winners for juried categories in animation, costume, interactive programming and motion design will also be recognized this weekend.
The following list of nominees in Creative Arts categories will be updated as winners are announced.
NIGHT ONE: SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography
Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography
Mare Of Easttown • Illusions • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects
Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Steven Meizler, Director of Photography
Small Axe • Mangrove • Prime Video • BBC Studios Americas, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Shabier Kirchner, Director of Photography
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
James Laxton, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Call Me Kat • Plus One • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment
Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners • A Stomach Ache, A Heart Break And A Grave Mistake • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Country Comfort • Crazy • Netflix • Netflix
George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography
Last Man Standing • Time Flies • FOX • 20th Television
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
The Upshaws • Big Plans • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
grown-ish • Know Yourself • Freeform • ABC Signature
Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Made For Love • User One • HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Ghost Moon, 3 Dot Productions and Paramount Television Studios Production
Nathaniel Goodman, ASC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Servant • 2:00 • Apple TV+ • Blinding Edge Pictures in association with Apple
Marshall Adams, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Jeffrey Jur, ASC, Director of Photography
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
Euphoria • Trouble Don’t Last Always • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Marcell Rév, Director of Photography
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tat Radcliffe, BSC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
Perry Mason • Chapter Two • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
David Franco, Director of Photography
The Umbrella Academy • Right Back Where We Started • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Neville Kidd, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Juliann M. Smith DeVito, Costume Supervisor
Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer
Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor
Angelina Vitto, Assistant Costume Designer
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer
Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
I May Destroy You • Social Media Is A Great Way To Connect • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Lynsey Moore, Costume Designer
Rosie Lack, Assistant Costume Designer
Debbie Roberts, Costume Supervisor
Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects
Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer
Francisco Stoll, Costume Supervisor
Taylor Smith, Costume Supervisor
Laura Downing, Costume Supervisor
Jennifer Hryniw, Assistant Costume Designer
The Politician • New York State Of Mind • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer
Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer
James Hammer, Assistant Costume Designer
Laura Steinman, Costume Supervisor
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • 20th Television
Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer
Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer
Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature
Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist
Ka’Maura Eley, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Stacey Morris, Barber
Enoch Williams IV, Key Hairstylist
Robert C. Mathews III, Hairstylist
Marcia Hamilton, Additional Hairstylist
The Handmaid’s Tale • Vows • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Paul Elliot, Department Head Hairstylist
Franchi Pir, Key Hairstylist
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects
Shunika Terry, Department Head Hairstylist
Lawrence Davis, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Lydia Benaim, Key Hairstylist
Ivana Primorac, Personal Hairstylist
The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Liliana Maggio, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Additional Hairstylist
Josh First, Additional Hairstylist
Matthew Wilson, Personal Hairstylist
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • 20th Television
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Tene Wilder, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist
Rob Harmon, Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios
Kimi Messina, Department Head Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Key Hairstylist
Jani Kleinbard, Additional Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Additional Hairstylist
Roma Goddard, Additional Hairstylist
Regina Rodriguez, Additional Hairstylist
Megg Massey, Additional Hairstylist
Arrick Anderson, Additional Hairstylist
Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist
Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist
Kathleen Leonard, Hairstylist
Suzette Boozer, Hairstylist
Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist
Tamara Tripp, Hairstylist
Johnny Lomeli, Hairstylist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder
Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist
Ryan Randall, Hairstylist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Hairstylist
Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist
Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist
Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist
Stacey Morris, Hairstylist
Robert Ramos, Personal Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects
Debi Young, Department Head Makeup Artist
Sandra Linn, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Ngozi Olandu Young, Key Makeup Artist
Rachel Geary, Key Makeup Artist
The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Oslyn Holder, Makeup Artist
Amy Duskin, Makeup Artist
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • 20th Television
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist
Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist
Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars • Top 11 • ABC • BBC Studios
Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist
Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist
Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist
Victor Del Castillo, Additional Makeup Artist
Rosetta Garcia, Additional Makeup Artist
Lois Harriman, Additional Makeup Artist
Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Glen Alen Gutierrez, Makeup Artist
Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist
Valente Frazier, Makeup Artist
Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Apple TV+ • Done+Dusted in association with Apple
Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
James Mackinnon, Key Makeup Artist
Kristofer Buckle, Personal Makeup Artist
Deborah Huss-Humphries, Additional Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder
David “Raven” Petruschin, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist
Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Kim Weber, Makeup Artist
Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist
Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming (Juried)
Black Is King • Disney+
Zerina Akers, Costume Designer
Timothy White, Costume Supervisor
The Masked Singer • Super 8- The Plot Chickens! Part 2 • Fox
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular • IFC
Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer
Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor
Erica D. Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Debra Hanson, Costume Designer
Jane Flanders, Costume Supervisor
Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer
Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Dayna Pink, Costume Designer
Zachary Sheets, Costume Supervisor
Terry Anderson, Assistant Costume Designer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer
The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Christopher Hargadon, Costume Designer
Heather Crepp, Assistant Costume Designer
William Ng, Assistant Costume Designer
Jane Fieber, Costume Supervisor
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer
Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer
Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer
Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming (Juried)
For All Mankind: Time Capsule • Apple TV+
Outstanding Interactive Program
Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media for YouTube Originals
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer
Jared Geller, Executive Producer
Inside COVID19 • Oculus • WisdomVR Project
WisdomVR Project
Gary Yost, Producer/Co-Director
Adam Loften, Editor/Co-Director
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios
Felix & Paul Studios
TIME Studios
Welcome To The Blumhouse Live • Prime Video • Little Cinema Digital
Little Cinema Digital
Amazon Prime Video
Blumhouse
Outstanding Main Title Design
Between The World And Me • HBO • HBO in association with One Story Up, BCP Literary and SoundSpeedz
Hazel Baird, Creative Director
Diego Coutinho de Souza, Art Director
Rafael Morinaga, Animator
The Good Lord Bird • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions
Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director
Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer
Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator
Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Art Director/Animator/Compositor/Lead 3D Artist
Ken Taylor, Illustrator
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Saskia Marka, Creative Director/Designer/Editor
David Whyte, Designer/Animator
Raised By Wolves • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LIT Entertainment, Shadycat Productions and Scott Free Productions
Steve Small, Director
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
John LePore, Creative Director
Doug Appleton, Creative Director
Nick Woythaler, Lead Designer/Animator
Alex Rupert, Designer/Animator
David Wave, Designer
Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)
Calls • Apple TV+
Alexei Tylevich, Creative Director
Ethan Stickley, Designer/ Animator
Scott Ulrich, Animator
Daisuke Goto, Animator
Chi Hong, Animator
James Connelly, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie • CBS • Double Double Bonus Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, CBS TV Studios
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros.
Joe Bella, Editor
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist
Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Claire Matthews, Hairstylist
Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist
Tania Couper, Hairstylist
Lou Bannell, Hairstylist
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist
Emilie Yong Mills, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Sam Smart, Key Hairstylist
Suzanne David, Key Hairstylist
Debbie Ormrod, Key Hairstylist
Stacey Louise Holman, Key Hairstylist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist
Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Hairstylist
Ratched • The Dance • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist
Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Dawn Victoria Dudley, Hairstylist
Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist
George Guzman, Additional Hairstylist
Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Karen Bartek, Department Head Hairstylist
Cindy Welles, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Nikki Wright, Hairstylist
Anna Quinn, Hairstylist
Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist
Outstanding Period Costumes
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Ellen Mirojnick, Costume Designer
John W. Glaser III, Costume Designer
Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor
Kenny Crouch, Costume Supervisor
The Crown • Terra Nullius • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer
Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor
Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Jeriana San Juan, Costume Designer
Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer
Cailey Breneman, Assistant Costume Designer
Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer
Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer
Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor
Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Rebecca Guzzi, Costume Designer
Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer
Betsy Glick, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist
Joseph A. Campayno, Makeup Artist
The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix
Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Discovery • Terra Firma, Part 2 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Shauna Llewellyn, Department Head Makeup Artist
Faye Crasto, Key Makeup Artist
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Tricia Sawyer, Department Head Makeup Artist
Vasilios Tanis, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Jonah Levy, Makeup Artist
Regina Little, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun? • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor
Stephanie Filo, Editor
Jessica Hernández, Editor
Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Editor
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Jonah Moran, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Editor
Anthony Miale, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan Spears, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan McIlraith, Editor
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Flight Attendant • After Dark • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Sara K White, Production Designer
Christine Foley, Art Director
Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator
The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Larry Spittle, Art Director
Rob Hepburn, Set Decorator
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projectsv
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
The Undoing • HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions
Lester Cohen, Production Designer
Doug Huszti, Art Director
Keri Lederman, Set Decorator
Yellowstone • Going Back To Cali • Paramount Network • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch, Treehouse, 101 Studios, LLC
Cary White, Production Designer
Yvonne Boudreaux, Art Director
Carla Curry, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Bridgerton • After The Rain • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Will Hughes-Jones, Production Designer
Dominic Devine, Art Director
Gina Cromwell, Set Decorator
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Martin Childs, Production Designer
Mark Raggett, Art Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Halston • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Mark Ricker, Production Designer
Nithya Shrinivasan, Art Director
Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Doug Chiang, Production Designer
David Lazan, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Perry Mason • Chapter Three • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
John Goldsmith, Production Designer
Chris Farmer, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Uli Hanisch, Production Designer
Kai Karla Koch, Art Director
Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Emily In Paris • Emily In Paris • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer
Jean-Yves Rabier, Art Director
Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jon Carlos, Production Designer
James Bolenbaugh, Art Director
Ellen Reede Dorros, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • For The Children • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Iain White, Art Director
United States Of Al • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Daren Janes, Art Director
Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Mark Worthington, Production Designer
Sharon Davis, Art Director
Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Greg Grande, Art Director
Daren Janes, Art Director
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Art Director
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Matt Steinbrenner, Art Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Riley Mellon, Art Director
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Veronica Spink, Art Director
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance By Maroon 5 • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Riley Mellon, Art Director
The Masked Singer • The Season Premiere – The Masks Return • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment
James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer
Ryan Suchor, Art Director
Lisa Nelson, Set Decorator
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • Bossy Rossy Ruboot • VH1 • World of Wonder
James McGowan, Production Designer
Gianna Costa, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
J. Anthony Kosar, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Anna Cali, Special Makeup Effects Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Pose • On The Run • FX Networks • 20th Television
Thomas Denier Jr., Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You, Part 1 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Mike Smithson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Michael O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer
Ken Culver, Prosthetic Designer
Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chris Bridges, Additional Makeup Effects Artist
This Is Us • There • NBC • 20th Television
Stephen Bettles, Prosthetic Designer
Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Heather Persons, Editor
Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Susan Vaill, ACE, Editor
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jessica Brunetto, Editor
Hacks • Tunnel Of Love • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Ali Greer, Editor
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, Editor
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Crown • Avalanche • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Paulo Pandolpho, Editor
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Yan Miles, ACE, Editor
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Pictures Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dylan Firshein, Editor
J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jeff Seibenick, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Adam Gerstel, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Mare Of Easttown • Fathers • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor
Naomi Sunrise Filoramo, Editor
Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor
The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges • Netflix • Netflix
Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor
WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode… • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor
WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Zene Baker, ACE, Editor
Michael A. Webber, Editor
Tim Roche, Additional Editor
Nona Khodai, ACE, Additional Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor
Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor
Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor
AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor
Andres Locsey, Music Editor
Shane Bruce, Foley Artist
Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor
Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist
Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor
David Jobe, Foley Editor
Joe Deveau, Music Editor
Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist
Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts • Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Lucero, Sound Supervisor
James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Britt, Foley Editor
Amber Funk, Music Editor
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Richard David Brown, Music Editor
Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor
Jordan McClain, Foley Editor
Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
Steve Slanec, ADR Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor
Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor
Frank Rinella, Foley Editor
Devon Kelley, Foley Editor
Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Dan Pinder, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor
J. R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1) • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Designer
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor
Darrin Mann, Foley Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
Moira Marquis, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
John Benson, Sound Supervisor
Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor
John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor
AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor
Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor
Lodge Worster, Music Editor
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special
Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Todd Niesen, Dialogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Parrish King, Sound Effects Editor
Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two) • Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor
Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor
Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Coffey, Sound Editor
Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Julia Huberman, Foley Editor
Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Ben Parker, Foley Artist
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor
Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor
James David Redding III, Sound Editor
Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor
Tom Kramer, Music Editor
Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor
Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor
Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor
Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jason W. Jennings, Sound Designer
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor
Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor
Lars Halvorsen, Foley Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist
WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Chris Gridley, ADR Editor
Steve Orlando, Sound Designer
Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor
Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor
Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor
Jordan Myers, Sound Editor
Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor
Greg Peterson, Foley Editor
Fernand Bos, Music Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
B Positive • High Risk Factor • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer
Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer
Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Mike Filosa, CAS, Production Mixer
Phil McGowan, Scoring Mixer
Hacks • Falling • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
The Kominsky Method • Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Wittle, Production Mixer
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer
Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer
Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer
Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer
The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer
Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixe
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Amanda Beggs, CAS, Production Mixer
Michael B. Koff, CAS, Production Mixer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Genius: Aretha • Respect • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jay Meagher, Production Mixer
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Bullock, Production Mixer
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer
Roland Winke, Production Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer
Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer
WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Giles, Production Mixer
Doc Kane, ADR Mixer
Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You • Apple TV+ • Thrill Hill Productions in association with Apple
Kevin O’Connell, Re-Recording Mixer
Kyle Arzt, Re-Recording Mixer
Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer
Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer
Pete Keppler, Music Mixer
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Roberto Fernandez, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Latham, Re-Recording Mixer
Justin Rathbun, Production Mixer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Siara Spreen, Re-Recording Mixer
Eleanor Osborne, Re-Recording Mixer
Lewis Goldstein, Re-Recording Mixer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS • CBS Studios
Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer
Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer
Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer
NIGHT TWO, PART ONE: SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film
Katy Chevigny, Producer
Marilyn Ness, Producer
Kirsten Johnson, Produced by
76 Days • Pluto TV • 76 Days LLC, MTV Documentary Films
Hao Wu, Produced by
Jean Tsien, Produced by
Welcome To Chechnya • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Public Square Films production, a David France & Joy A. Tomchin film in association with Ninety Thousand Words, Maylo Films and BBC Storyville
Alice Henty, Produced by
David France, Produced by
Joy A. Tomchin, Produced by
Askold Kurov, Produced by
Igor Myakotin, Produced by
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth • The New Me • Netflix • Netflix
Nick Kroll, Executive Producer
Andrew Goldberg, Executive Producer/Teleplay by/Story by
Mark Levin, Executive Producer
Jennifer Flackett, Executive Producer
Joe Wengert, Co-Executive Producer
Kelly Galuska, Co-Executive Producer
Gil Ozeri, Co-Executive Producer
Emily Altman, Supervising Producer
Ben Kalina, Supervising Producer
Chris Prynoski, Supervising Producer
Shannon Prynoski, Supervising Producer
Anthony Lioi, Supervising Producer
Victor Quinaz, Producer
Abe Forman-Greenwald, Producer
Nate Funaro, Produced by
Patti Harrison, Story by
Andres Salaff, Directed by
Chris Ybarra, Assistant Director
Bob’s Burgers • Worms Of In-Rear-Ment • FOX • 20th Television Animation and Bento Box Animation
Loren Bouchard, Executive Producer
Jim Dauterive, Executive Producer
Dan Fybel, Executive Producer
Rich Rinaldi, Executive Producer
Jon Schroeder, Executive Producer
Nora Smith, Executive Producer/Written by
Greg Thompson, Executive Producer
Steven Davis, Co-Executive Producer
Scott Jacobson, Co-Executive Producer
Holly Schlesinger, Co-Executive Producer
Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Co-Executive Producer
Wendy Molyneux, Co-Executive Producer
Kelvin Yu, Co-Executive Producer
Janelle Momary-Neely, Supervising Producer
Scott Greenberg, Animation Executive Producer
Joel Kuwahara, Animation Executive Producer
Michael Penketh, Animation Producer
Chris Song, Directed by
Bernard Derriman, Supervising Director
Tony Gennaro, Supervising Director
Doug Gallery, Timing Supervisor
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague Of Madness • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Genndy Tartakovsky, Executive Producer/Directed by
Brian A. Miller, Executive Producer
Jennifer Pelphrey, Executive Producer
Keith Crofford, Executive Producer
Mike Lazzo, Executive Producer
Oussama Bouacheria, Executive Producer
Julien Chheng, Executive Producer
Ulysse Malassagne, Executive Producer
Erika Forzy, Executive Producer
Shareena Carlson, Supervising Producer
Darrick Bachman, Head Writer
David Krentz, Written by/Story by
Bryan Andrews, Story by
The Simpsons • The Dad-Feelings Limited • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
James L. Brooks, Executive Producer
Matt Groening, Executive Producer
Al Jean, Executive Producer
Matt Selman, Executive Producer
John Frink, Executive Producer
J. Stewart Burns, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Price, Co-Executive Producer
Joel H. Cohen, Co-Executive Producer
Rob LaZebnik, Co-Executive Producer
Jeff Westbrook, Co-Executive Producer
Brian Kelley, Co-Executive Producer
Dan Vebber, Co-Executive Producer
Christine Nangle, Co-Executive Producer
Richard Sakai, Produced by
Richard K. Chung, Producer
Tom Klein, Animation Producer
Mike B. Anderson, Supervising Director
Matthew Faughnan, Assistant Director
Scott Brutz, Lead Animation Timer
Chris Clements, Directed by
Ryan Koh, Written by
South Park: The Pandemic Special • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Trey Parker, Executive Producer/Directed by
Matt Stone, Executive Producer
Anne Garefino, Executive Producer
Frank C. Agnone II, Executive Producer
Eric Stough, Producer
Bruce Howell, Producer
Adrien Beard, Producer
Vernon Chatman, Producer
Jack Shih, Producer
Daryl Sancton, Producer
Giancarlo Ganziano, Producer
John Hansen, Producer
David List, Producer
Mark Munley, Producer
Nate Pellettieri, Producer
Greg Postma, Producer
Lydia Quidilla, Producer
Wonnie Ro, Producer
Jenny Shin, Producer
Keo Thongkham, Producer
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Danielle Gervais, Casting by
Natalie Pino, Casting by
MaryAnne Nicoletti, Casting by
Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting
Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mindy Zemrak, Casting by
Jen Rosen, Casting by
Erica Brooks Hochberg, Casting by
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Ron Mare, Casting by
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michelle McNulty, CSA, Casting by
Holly Dale, Casting by
Courtney Burns, Casting by
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Archer • The Double Date • FX Networks • FX Productions
Jessica Walter as Malory Archer
Big Mouth • A Very Special 9/11 Episode • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
black-ish: Election Special (Part 2) • ABC • Cinema Gypsy Productions, Inc. & Khalabo Ink Society in association with ABC Signature
Stacey Abrams as Stacey Abrams
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television
Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman
Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television
Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham
Family Guy • Stewie’s First Word • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
City So Real • Blood Sport • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production
Jackson James, Cinematography by
Steve James, Cinematography by
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography
Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film
Kirsten Johnson, Director of Photography
Rebuilding Paradise • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents An Imagine Documentaries Production
Lincoln Else, Director of Photography
Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+
Hayes Baxley, Director of Photography
Andy Mitchell, Director of Photography
Brian Armstrong, Director of Photography
Luis Lamar, Director of Photography
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
John Behrens, Cinematography by
Jonathan Pope, Cinematography by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography
David D’Angelo, Camera
Alan Weeks, Camera
Ryan Shaw, Camera
Petr Cikhart, Camera
Vincent Monteleone, Camera
Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
David Reichert, Director of Photography
Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography
Shane Moore, Director of Photography
Dave Arnold, Director of Photography
Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography
Todd Stanley, Director of Photography
Bryan Miller, Director of Photography
Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography
Carson Doyle, Director of Photography
Scott Messier, Director of Photography
Charlie Beck, Director of Photography
Josh Thomas, Director of Photography
Tom Trainor, Camera
Nate Chambers, Camera
Randy Lee, Camera
Life Below Zero • Series Body Of Work • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography
John Griber, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Ben Mullin, Director of Photography
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
David Lovejoy, Director of Photography
Brian Bitterfeld, Camera
Tom Day, Camera
Jeffrey Alexander, Camera
Josh Fisch, Camera
Queer Eye • Groomer Has It • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Garrett Rose, Director of Photography
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera
Jason Cooley, Camera
Pauline Edwards, Camera
Ade Oyebade, Camera
Marios Panagiotopoulos, Camera
Jon “Sarge” Schneider, Camera
Brett Smith, Camera
Justin Umphenour, Camera
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Kirby Dick, Directed by
Amy Ziering, Directed by
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Frank Marshall, Directed by
Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films
Amanda McBaine, Directed by
Jesse Moss, Directed by
Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film
Kirsten Johnson, Directed by
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Jeff Orlowski, Directed by
Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production
Dan Lindsay, Directed by
TJ Martin, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Directed by
Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Mark Perez, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Gettin’ Lucky • VH1 • World of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • Pan African Portland • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Ari Boles, Directed by
The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Alan Carter, Directed by
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Allen v. Farrow • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Amy Ziering, Executive Producer
Kirby Dick, Executive Producer
Dan Cogan, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Tara Lynda Guber, Executive Producer
Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer
Amy Herdy, Producer
Jamie Rogers, Producer
American Masters • PBS • American Masters Picture
Michael Kantor, Executive Producer
Alicia Keys, Executive Producer
Lacey Schwartz Delgado, Executive Producer
Mehret Mandefro, Executive Producer
Elliott Halpern, Executive Producer
Elizabeth Trojian, Executive Producer
Julie Sacks, Series Producer
City So Real • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production
Diane Weyermann, Executive Producer
Alex Kotlowitz, Executive Producer
Gordon Quinn, Executive Producer
Jolene Pinder, Executive Producer
Steve James, Produced by
Zak Piper, Produced by
Pretend It’s A City • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary Series
Martin Scorsese, Executive Producer
Fran Lebowitz, Executive Producer
David Tedeschi, Executive Producer
Ted Griffin, Executive Producer
Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Executive Producer
Joshua Porter, Executive Producer
Margaret Bodde, Executive Producer
Secrets Of The Whales • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+
James Cameron, Executive Producer
Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer
Shannon Malone-deBenedictis, Executive Producer
Pamela Caragol, Executive Producer
Kevin Krug, Producer
Sam Legrys, Producer
Brian Skerry, Producer
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
David Blackman, Executive Producer
Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer
Jody Gerson, Executive Producer
Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by
Mark Monroe, Produced by
Frank Marshall, Produced by
Aly Parker, Supervising Producer
Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films
Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer
Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer
Jonathan Silberberg, Executive Producer
Nicole Stott, Executive Producer
Shannon Dill, Co-Executive Producer
Amanda McBaine, Producer
Jesse Moss, Producer
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right
Ken Druckerman, Executive Producer
Stephanie Preiss, Executive Producer
Mary Robertson, Executive Producer
Banks Tarver, Executive Producer
Liz Day, Co-Executive Producer
Samantha Stark, Producer
Liz Hodes, Producer
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Larissa Rhodes, Produced by
Daniel Wright, Supervising Producer
Stacey Piculell, Supervising Producer
Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Erwin Bach, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Tali Pelman, Executive Producer
Simon Chinn, Produced by
Jonathan Chinn, Produced by
Diane Becker, Producer
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Host
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Cuban, Host
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Daymond John, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Padma Lakshmi, Host
Tom Colicchio, Co-Host
Gail Simmons, Co-Host
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • Zero Point Zero Production and Worldwide Pants for Netflix
Tom Keaney, Executive Producer
Mary Barclay, Executive Producer
Chris Cechin-De La Rosa, Executive Producer
Alexandra Lowry, Executive Producer
Helen Cho, Producer
Michael Steed, Producer
Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special • CBS • Harpo Productions
Tara Montgomery, Executive Producer
Terry Wood, Executive Producer
Brian Piotrowicz, Co-Executive Producer
Brad Pavone, Co-Executive Producer
Corinne Gilliard, Senior Producer
Amanda Cash, Senior Producer
Colleen Dunnegan, Senior Producer
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host
Adam Hawkins, Executive Producer
Eve Kay, Executive Producer
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer
Jon Adler, Supervising Producer
Molly Harrington, Supervising Producer
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production
W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer/Host
Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
Morgan Fallon, Executive Producer
Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer
Raza Naqvi, Producer
Jane Jo, Producer
Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer
Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents and Vice Media
Beverly Chase, Executive Producer
Subrata De, Executive Producer
Craig Thomson, Co-Executive Producer
Robert Booth, Supervising Producer
Paula Salhany, Supervising Producer
Greg Wright, Supervising Producer
Amanda Pisetzner, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation (Juried)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • “Plague of Madness”• Cartoon Network/Adult Swim
David Krentz, Storyboard Artist
Love, Death + Robots • “Ice” • Netflix
Robert Valley, Production Designer
Love, Death + Robots • “Ice” • Netflix
Patricio Betteo, Background Artist
Love, Death + Robots • “All Through the House” • Netflix
Daniel Gill, Stop Motion Animator
Love, Death + Robots • “Automated Customer Service • Netflix
Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer
The Simpsons • “Wad Goals” • Fox
Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Kris Bowers, Composer
The Crown • The Balmoral Test • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Martin Phipps, Composer
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Adam Taylor, Composer
Lovecraft Country • Rewind 1921 • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Laura Karpman, Composer
Raphael Saadiq, Composer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer
This Is Us • Birth Mother • NBC • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Outstanding Narrator
Lincoln: Divided We Stand • The Dogs Of War • CNN • CNN Original Series, Glass Entertainment Group
Sterling K. Brown, Narrator
Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft
Anthony Hopkins, Narrator
A Perfect Planet • Volcano • discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC and Discovery Co-Produced with Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV9 and France Televisions
David Attenborough, Narrator
Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+
Sigourney Weaver, Narrator
The Year Earth Changed • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Apple
David Attenborough, Narrator
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production Mikaela Shwer, Editor
Parker Laramie, Editor
Sara Newens, Editor
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Derek Boonstra, Editor
Robert A. Martinez, Editor
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Greg Finton, ACE, Editor
Lindsay Utz, ACE, Editor
Azin Samari, Additional Editor
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Martin Elsbury, Editor
Charles Dyer, Additional Editor
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right
Geoff O’Brien, Editor
Pierre Takal, Editor
Q: Into The Storm • The Storm • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Hyrax Films and Hyperobject Industries
Tom Patterson, Lead Editor
David Tillman, Editor
Cullen Hoback, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor
Evan Wise, Editor
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Davis Coombe, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Eric Beetner, Editor
Michael Bolanowski, Editor
Kellen Cruden, Editor
Christina Fontana, Editor
Jay Gammill, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Jason Groothuis, Editor
Darrick Lazo, Editor
Ryan Leamy, Editor
Joshua Lowry, Editor
Gary Pennington, Editor
Jason Pedroza, Editor
Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Kris Byrnes, Lead Editor
Susan Maridueña Barrett, Editor
Nathan Ochiltree, Editor
Tony Zajkowski, Editor
Carlos J. Gamarra, Editor
Brian Ray, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • VH1 • World of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor
Mike Abitz, Editor
Ericka Concha, Editor
Tim Daniel, Editor
George Dybas, Editor
Eric Lambert, Editor
Matt Reynolds, Editor
Daniel Ruiz, Editor
Dan Williams, Editor
The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor
Robert Michael Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor
Hudson H. Smith III, Supervising Editor
Matt Antell, Editor
John Baldino, Editor
Sommer Basinger, Editor
Matthew Blair, Editor
Melissa Silva Borden, Editor
William Fabian Castro, Editor
Andrew Ciancia, Editor
Nick Don Vito, Editor
Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor
Glen Ebesu, Editor
Noel A. Guerra, Editor
John Homesley, Editor
Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor
Charles A. Kramer, Editor
Terri Maloney, Editor
James J. Munoz, Editor
Andy Perez, Editor
Robby Thompson, Editor
Eric Wise, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck • Steamy Vibes • Bravo • 51 Minds Entertainment
Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor
Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor
Michael Sparks, Lead Editor
Josh Franco, Editor
Allison Anastasio, Editor
Drew Whitaker, Editor
Kimberly Fennik, Editor
Lane Gillis, Editor
Tom McCudden, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor
Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor
Art O’Leary, Editor
Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Additional Editor
Alexandra Moore, ACE, Additional Editor
Nico Natale, Additional Editor
Alberto Perez, Additional Editor
Chris Courtner, Additional Editor
Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Tony Diaz, Editor
Matt Edwards, Additional Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Additional Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor
Michael Swingler, Additional Editor
Naked And Afraid • Sand Trapped • Discovery Channel • Renegade 83, LLC for Discovery Channel
Eric Goldfarb, Editor
Morgen Stary, Editor
Todd Beabout, Editor
PJ Wolff, Editor
Igor Borovac, Editor
Felise Epstein, Editor
Michael Russell, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • The Bag Ball • VH1 • World of Wonder
Kellen Cruden, Editor
Yali Sharon, Editor
Shayna Casey, Editor
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots • Ice • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
David Fincher, Executive Producer
Tim Miller, Executive Producer
Jennifer Miller, Executive Producer
Joshua Donen, Executive Producer
Andrew Ruhemann, Executive Producer
Cara Speller, Executive Producer/Produced by
Victoria Howard, Supervising Producer
Philip Gelatt, Teleplay by
Robert Valley, Directed by
Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Supervising Director
Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap • Disney+ • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
James L. Brooks, Produced by
Matt Groening, Produced by
Matt Selman, Produced by
Richard Sakai, Produced by
Denise Sirkot, Produced by
Richard Raynis, Produced by
Tom Klein, Animation Producer
Joel H. Cohen, Written by
Al Jean, Written by
Michael Price, Written by
David Silverman, Directed by
Acacia Caputo, Animation Timer
K.C. Johnson, Animation Timer
Mike Frank Polcino, Animation Timer
Once Upon A Snowman • Disney+ • Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jennifer Lee, Executive Producer
Nicole P. Hearon, Produced by
Peter Del Vecho, Produced by
Dan Abraham, Written by/Directed by
Trent Correy, Written by/Directed by
Robot Chicken • Endgame • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street and Sony Pictures Television
Seth Green, Executive Producer/Written by
Matthew Senreich, Executive Producer/Written by
John Harvatine IV, Executive Producer
Eric Towner, Executive Producer
Tom Root, Executive Producer/Head Writer
Doug Goldstein, Executive Producer/Head Writer
Keith Crofford, Executive Producer
Mike Lazzo, Executive Producer
Tom Sheppard, Co-Executive Producer/Written by/Directed by
Whitney Loveall, Produced by
Ollie Green, Producer
Mike Fasolo, Written by
Jared Gruszecki, Written by
Harmony McElligott, Written by
Michael Poisson, Written by
Ellory Smith, Written by
Alex Kamer, Animation Director
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed • TBS • A Full Frontal Digital production in association with TBS
Samantha Bee, Host/Executive Producer
Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer
Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer
Caroline Dunphy, Producer
Anthony Zaccone, Producer
Inside Pixar • Disney+ • Pixar Animation Studios
Jennifer Zaccaro, Producer
Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks • More Media
Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer
Tanase Popa, Executive Producer
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Iaian Smallwood, Executive Producer
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Brendan Daw, Co-Executive Producer
Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer
Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man • YouTube • An Emmanuel Acho Production
Emmanuel Acho, Executive Producer
Morolake Akinosun, Producer
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 2 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Dane A. Davis, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Stephanie Flack, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jon Michaels, Dialogue Editor
Ezra Dweck, Sound Effects Editor
Ellen Segal, Music Editor
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Richard E. Yawn, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Rob Getty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Steven Avila, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Shawn Kennelly, Foley Editor
Michael Brake, Music Editor
Melissa Kennelly, Foley Artist
Vince Nicastro, Foley Artist
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Tim Owens, Sound Supervisor
Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor
Tom Mercer, Foley Editor
Gareth Cousins, Music Editor
Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Richard Gould, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel
John Moros, Sound Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jeff King, Re-Recording Mixer
John Rampey, Production Mixer
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason “Frenchie” Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer
Aron Forbes, Music Mixer
Jae Kim, Production Mixer
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Tony Crowe, Re-Recording Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Naples And The Amalfi Coast • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Gibbions, Production Mixer
Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production
Lawrence Everson, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Adam Monahan, Producer
Sam Farrell, Senior Producer
Sarah K. Elliott, Senior Producer
Property Brothers: Forever Home • HGTV • Scott Brothers Entertainment
Drew Scott, Executive Producer
Jonathan Silver Scott, Executive Producer
Bree Tiffin, Executive Producer
Josie Crimi, Executive Producer
Jane Van Deuren, Executive Producer
Katherine Buck, Executive Producer
Kim Bondi, Executive Producer
Sarrah Sayami, Series Producer
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
David Collins, Executive Producer
Michael Williams, Executive Producer
Rob Eric, Executive Producer
Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer
Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Executive Producer
Mark Bracero, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
David George, Executive Producer
David Eilenberg, Executive Producer
Bernard Parham Jr., Producer
Running Wild With Bear Grylls • National Geographic • Electus, LLC for National Geographic
Bear Grylls, Executive Producer
Delbert Shoopman, Executive Producer
Ben Silverman, Executive Producer
Howard T. Owens, Executive Producer
Rob Buchta, Executive Producer
Drew Buckley, Executive Producer
Chris Grant, Executive Producer
Liz Schulze, Executive Producer
Bengt Anderson, Executive Producer
Ben Simms, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Stelljes, Co-Executive Producer
Isabel San Vargas, Produced by
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Executive Producer
Phil Gurin, Executive Producer
Mark Cuban, Executive Producer
Lori Greiner, Executive Producer
Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer
Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer
Daymond John, Executive Producer
Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer
Brandon Wallace, Executive Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer
Laura Roush, Senior Producer
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming • Disney+ • SpringHill Entertainment, Spoke Studios and ITV America
LeBron James, Executive Producer
Maverick Carter, Executive Producer
Jamal Henderson, Executive Producer
Philip Byron, Executive Producer
Joe Weinstock, Executive Producer
Will Nothacker, Executive Producer
Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
Rebecca Bruno, Executive Producer
Connor Schell, Executive Producer
Bill Simmons, Executive Producer
Libby Geist, Executive Producer
Erin Leyden, Executive Producer
Gentry Kirby, Executive Producer
Dahlia Damaghi, Co-Executive Producer
Below Deck • Bravo • 51 Minds Entertainment
Courtland Cox, Executive Producer
Lauren Simms, Executive Producer
Mark Cronin, Executive Producer
Cristina Lopez, Co-Executive Producer
Tania Hamidi, Co-Executive Producer
Rebecca Taylor Henning, Co-Executive Producer
Jessica O’Byrne, Supervising Producer
Ryan Veerkamp, Supervising Producer
Jackie Robbins, Supervising Producer
Steve Hernandez, Supervising Producer
Frank Crane, Senior Producer
Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • Netflix
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
J.C. Begley, Executive Producer
Smriti Mundhra, Executive Producer
Hoo In Kim, Supervising Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
San Heng, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer
Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions
Adam DiVello, Executive Producer
Kristofer Linquist, Executive Producer
Kimberly Goodman, Executive Producer
Skyler Wakil, Co-Executive Producer
Sundee Manusakis, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
All In: The Fight For Democracy • Prime Video • Story Syndicate, Amazon Studios
Jack Youngelson, Written by
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Kirby Dick, Written by
Amy Ziering, Written by
Mikaela Shwer, Written by
Parker Laramie, Written by
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Vickie Curtis, Written by
Davis Coombe, Written by
Jeff Orlowski, Written by
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel
Maia Harris, Written by
Marco Williams, Written by
NIGHT TWO, PART TWO: SUNDAY SEPT. 12
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Bonding • Netflix • Netflix
Brendan Scannell as Pete Devon
Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios
Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart
Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios
John Travolta as Ron Wilcox
Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
John Lutz as Gilbert Pewntz
Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios
Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King
Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors • Facebook Watch • Kids at Play
Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick
Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
Paula Pell as Mrs. Abigail Mapleworth
Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting production in association with Central Productions, LLC
Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kim Miscia, CSA, Casting by
Beth Bowling, CSA, Casting by
John Papsidera, CSA, Original Casting by
Hacks • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by
Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
The Kominsky Method • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Nikki Valko, CSA, Casting by
Ken Miller, CSA, Casting by
Tara Treacy, CSA, Casting by
Pen15 • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Melissa DeLizia, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Bridgerton • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Kelly Valentine Hendry, CDG, CSA, Casting by
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Robin D. Cook, CSA, Location Casting
Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Kim Taylor-Coleman, CSA, Casting by
Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Julie Harkin, CDG, Casting by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Diane Heery, CSA, Location Casting
Jason Loftus, CSA, Location Casting
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Ellen Lewis, Casting by
Kate Sprance, Casting by
Olivia Scott-Webb, Casting by
Tina Gerussi, Location Casting
Anna-Lena Slater, Location Casting
Tatjana Moutchnik, Location Casting
Stephanie Maile, Location Casting
The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Francine Maisler, CSA, Casting by
Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA, Casting by
Jason B. Stamey, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Routines: Christmas Is The Time / Dance Studio / High School Dance/ Christmas On The Square Finale • Netflix • Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Debbie Allen, Choreographer
Genius: Aretha • Routines: Jump / Satisfaction / See Saw • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Dondraico Johnson, Choreographer
Lucifer • Routines: Another One Bites The Dust / Hell / Bad To The Bone • Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production for Netflix
Brooke Lipton, Choreographer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Black Man In A White World / Tightrope • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
Luther Brown, Choreographer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Hello Dolly / Starships / Let’s Get Loud • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Christmas In Rockefeller Center • Routine: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer / Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) • NBC • Brad Lachman Productions
Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Argentine Tango – Toxic / Freestyle – Sparkling Diamonds • ABC • BBC Studios
Artem Chigvintsev, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Paso Doble – Uccen / Tap Dance – Let’s Fall In Love For The Night • ABC • BBC Studios
Derek Hough, Choreographer
The Disney Holiday Singalong • Routine: Jingle Bells • ABC • Done+Dusted
Derek Hough, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 • Routine: Garden Scene • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
World Of Dance • Routines: Come Thru / Superbad, Superslick / Bohemian Rhapsody • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Marie Haince Lebel, Choreographer
Outstanding Commercial
Airpods Pro — Jump – Apple AirPods
TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Imperial Woodpecker, Production Company
Alexa’s Body – Amazon Alexa
Lucky Generals, Ad Agency
Hungry Man, Production Company
Better | Mamba Forever – Nike
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
PRETTYBIRD, Production Company
It Already Does That – Apple Watch Series 6
Apple, Ad Agency
MJZ, Production Company
You Can’t Stop Us – Nike
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
Pulse, Production Company
You Love Me – Beats by Dre
Translation, LLC, Ad Agency
PRETTYBIRD, Production Company
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Christopher Werner, Directed by
Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1085a • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Real Time With Bill Maher • Episode 1835 • HBO • HBO in association with Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television
Paul G. Casey, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Directed by
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Spike Lee, Directed by
8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions
Julia Reichert, Directed by
Steven Bognar, Directed by
Dave Chappelle, Directed by
Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
Ben Winston, Directed by
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote • HBO Max • HBO Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Casey Patterson Entertainment, Shoe Money Productions and Warner Horizon
Thomas Schlamme, Directed by
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
The Kominsky Method • Chapter 20. The Round Toes, Of The High Shoes • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Morgan Freeman as Morgan Freeman
Saturday Night Live • Host: Daniel Kaluuya • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Daniel Kaluuya as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Dave Chappelle as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Dan Levy as Host
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • New World Order • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes / War Machine
Lovecraft Country • Whitey’s On The Moon • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman
The Mandalorian • Chapter 12: The Siege • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Carl Weathers as Greef Karga
The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • But The Tilapias Are Fine Though, Right? • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Yvette Nicole Brown as Judge Harper
A Black Lady Sketch Show • My Booty Look Juicy, Don’t It? • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Issa Rae as Jess
Hacks • I Think She Will • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jane Adams as Nina Daniels
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kristen Wiig as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Maya Rudolph as Host
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Girls’ Night • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment
Bernadette Peters as Deb
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
The Crown • 48:1 • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II
The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
McKenna Grace as Esther Keyes
The Handmaid’s Tale • Testimony • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Alexis Bledel as Emily
Ratched • The Dance • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells
This Is Us • I’ve Got This • NBC • 20th Television
Phylicia Rashad as Carol “Mama C” Clarke
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent • The Finals • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
William Gossett, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios
Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer
Joe Holdman, Lighting Director
Alexander Taylor, Lighting Director
Nathan Files, Lighting Director
Matt McAdam, Lighting Director
The Masked Singer • The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up! • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer
Cory Fournier, Lighting Director
Maurice Dupleasis, Lighting Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Adele • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director
Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director
William McGuinness, Lighting Director
Trevor Brown, Lighting Director
Tim Stasse, Lighting Director
The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director
Andrew Munie, Lighting Director
Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director
Tiffany Spicer Keys, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer
Brian Spett, Lighting Director
Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Russell Fine, Lighting Director
Lynn Costa, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
William Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Jeff Nellis, Lighting Director
Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director
Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
Alen Sisul, Lighting Director
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Jeff Russo, Composer
Oslo • HBO • HBO Films in association with SRO productions, Marc Platt Productions, Bold Films, and Dreamworks Pictures
Jeff Russo, Composer
Zoë Keating, Composer
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 2: South Carolina • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Nicholas Britell, Composer
WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christophe Beck, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Kris Bowers, Composer
The Crown • The Balmoral Test • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Martin Phipps, Composer
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Adam Taylor, Composer
Lovecraft Country • Rewind 1921 • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Laura Karpman, Composer
Raphael Saadiq, Composer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer
This Is Us • Birth Mother • NBC • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Aron Forbes, Music Director
Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Music Director
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special • Multiple Platforms • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Karl Mansfield, Music Director
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment
Harvey Mason Jr., Music Director
Outstanding Music Supervision
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Alexandra Patsavas, Music Supervisor
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Sarah Bridge, Music Supervisor
Halston • The Party’s Over • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Music Supervisor
Alexis Martin Woodall, Music Supervisor
Ryan Murphy, Music Supervisor
I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Ciara Elwis, Music Supervisor
Matt Biffa, Music Supervisor
Lovecraft Country • Strange Case • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor
The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix
Randall Poster, Music Supervisor
WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Dave Jordan, Music Supervisor
Shannon Murphy, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Allen v. Farrow • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Michael Abels, Composer
Bridgerton • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Kris Bowers, Composer
Michael Dean Parsons, Composer
The Flight Attendant • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Blake Neely, Composer
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Marcus Mumford, Composer
Tom Howe, Composer
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Composer
Robert Lopez, Composer
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Bo Burnham: Inside • Song Title: Comedy • Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics
The Boys • The Big Ride / Song Title: Never Truly Vanish • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics
Michael Saltzman, Lyrics
The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment / Song Title: I Can’t Remember Love • Netflix • Netflix
Anna Hauss, Music
Robert Wienröder, Music
William Horberg, Lyrics
Soundtrack Of Our Lives • Song Title: The End Titles • YouTube • Richard Kraft Productions
Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics
WandaVision • Breaking The Fourth Wall / Song Title: Agatha All Along • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics
Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Birthday / Song Title: Crimson Love • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment
Harvey Mason Jr., Music
Andrew Hey, Music
Austin Winsberg, Lyrics
Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 Productions
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer
Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer
David Young, Co-Executive Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Diana Miller, Producer
Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Seth Meyers, Host
Mike Shoemaker, Produced by
The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.
Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer/Performer
John Retsios, Producer
Jeff Romley, Producer
Victoria Varela, Producer
Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting in association with Central Productions, LLC
Thomas Lennon, Executive Producer
Robert Ben Garant, Executive Producer
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Executive Producer
John Landgraf, Executive Producer
Peter Principato, Executive Producer
David Lincoln, Producer
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons
Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer
Chris Licht, Executive Producer
RJ Fried, Executive Producer
Tim Luecke, Executive Producer
Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer
Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Season or a Movie
The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Stephan Fleet, VFX Supervisor
Shalena Oxley-Butler, VFX Producer
Kat Greene, VFX Coordinator
Rian McNamara, On Set VFX Coordinator
Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator
Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor (ILM)
Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor (Rising Sun Pictures)
Anthony Paterson, VFX Supervisor (Rocket Science VFX)
Keith Sellers, VFX Supervisor (Soho VFX)
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Eric Leven, Visual Effects Supervisor
Mike May, Visual Effects Producer
John Haley, Additional VFX Supervisor
Daniel Mellitz, Additional VFX Supervisor
Chris Waegner, VFX Supervisor (Sony Pictures Imageworks)
Charles Tait, VFX Supervisor (Weta Digital)
Sébastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor (Rodeo)
Chris Morley, VFX Supervisor (Tippett Studio)
Mark LeDoux, Visual Effects Supervisor (Crafty Apes)
Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Kevin Blank, Visual Effects Supervisor
Robin Griffin-McLachlan, Visual Effects Producer
Francois Dumoulin, Rodeo Visual Effects Supervisor
Pietro Ponti, ILP Visual Effects Supervisor
Grant Walker, Framestore Visual Effects Supervisor
J.D. Schwalm, Special Effects Supervisor
Robert C. Rhodes, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor
Kevin McCalister, Visual Effects Production Manager
Paige Prokop, Visual Effects Coordinator
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Tara DeMarco, Visual Effects Supervisor
James Alexander, Visual Effects Producer
Sarah Eim, Additional VFX Supervisor
Sandra Balej, Additional VFX Supervisor
David Allen, Additional VFX Supervisor
Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor (Digital Domain)
Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor (ILM)
Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor (Rodeo)
Ryan Freer, VFX Supervisor (MARZ)
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ben Turner, Overall VFX Supervisor
Reece Ewing, Overall VFX Producer
Andrew Scrase, VFX Supervisor
Standish Millennas, VFX Producer
Oliver Bersey, Compositing Supervisor
Jonathan Wood, VFX Supervisor
David Fleet, VFX Supervisor
Joe Cork, VFX Supervisor
Garrett Honn, VFX Supervisor
The Nevers • Ignition • HBO • HBO in association with Mutant Enemy
Johnny Han, VFX Supervisor
Jack Geist, VFX Producer
Justin Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor
Dominique Vidal, Visual Effects Supervisor
Emanuel Fuchs, Opium Warehouse Sequence Supervisor
Gaia Bussolati, Environment Supervisor
Alexandre Prod’homme, VFX Artist
Takashi Takeoka, VFX Artist
Mike Dawson, SFX Supervisor
Star Trek: Discovery • Su’kal • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Jason Michael Zimmerman, Supervising Producer/Lead VFX Supervisor
Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor
Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer
Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist
Alexander Wood, On Set VFX Supervisor
Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor Ghost VFX
Kristen Prahl, VFX Producer Ghost VFX
Toni Pykalaniemi, VFX Supervisor DNEG
Leslie Chung, VFX Supervisor Crafty Apes
The Umbrella Academy • 743 • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Everett Burrell, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Phillip Hoffman, Visual Effects Producer
Jesse Kawzenuk, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor
Christopher Stack, Visual Effects Coordinator
Sophie Vertigan, Special Effects Coordinator
Jeff Campbell, Visual Effects Supervisor
Laurent Spillemaecker, Visual Effects Supervisor
R. Christopher White, Visual Effects Supervisor
Ryan Freer, Visual Effects Supervisor
Vikings • The Signal • Prime Video • TM Productions and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Supervisor
Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer
Leann Harvey, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Becca Donohoe, Visual Effects Producer
Tom Morrison, CG Supervisor
Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor
Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter
Kieran McKay, Lead Animator
Warren Lawtey, FX Lead
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Doom Patrol • HBO Max • Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
Thom Williams, Stunt Coordinator
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Hank Amos, Stunt Coordinator
Dave Macomber, Stunt Coordinator
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator
S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios
Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Warrior • HBO Max • Cinemax in association with Tropper Ink Productions, Perfect Storm and Bruce Lee Entertainment
Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer
Julia Maggio, Stunt Performer
John Cihangir, Stunt Performer
Marc Canonizado, Stunt Performer
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Truth • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
John Nania, Stunt Performer
Aaron Toney, Stunt Performer
Justin Eaton, Stunt Performer
Gangs Of London • Episode 2 • AMC+ • Pulse Films in association with SISTER
Mens-Sana Tamakloe, Stunt Performer
Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Stunt Performer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
America’s Got Talent • Episode 1523 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Iqbal Hans, Technical Director
Brian Reason, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
John Gardner, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Hector Ramirez, Camera
Dan Webb, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Chuck Reilly, Video Control
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live – Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, And Music From Charlotte Lawrence • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Greg Grouwinkel, Camera
Steve Garrett, Camera
Bernd Reinhardt, Camera
Kris Wilson, Camera
Guy Jones, Senior Video Control
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Russell Swanson, Camera
John Schwartz, Camera
Scott Buckler, Camera
Michael Carmine, Camera
Matthew Fleischmann, Camera
Jon Graham, Camera
Dexter Kennedy, Camera
Maxwell Tubman, Camera
Michael Isler, Camera
Grgo Sevo, Camera
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Steven Cimino, Technical Director
John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera
Joe DeBonis, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera
Franco Coello, Camera
Frank Grisanti, Video Control
Roberto Lopez, Video Control
The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Mano Bonilla III, Camera
Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera
Robert Burnette, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Guido Frenzel, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Scott Hylton, Camera
Kathrine Iacofano, Camera
Scott Kaye, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Ray Reynolds, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Steve Simmons, Camera
Terrance Ho, Senior Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Ellen Kuras, Camera
Gregor Tavenner, Camera
Peter Agliata, Camera
Charles Libin, Camera
Declan Quinn, Camera
Sam Levy, Camera
David Waterston, Camera
Tim Ives, Camera
Kerwin DeVonish, Camera
Yousheng Tang, Camera
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions
Rod Wardell, Technical Director
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Iqbal Hans, Technical Director
David Eastwood, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Dylan Sanford, Camera
Guy Jones, Video Control
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Pat Capone, Camera
Jack Donnelly, Camera
Dave Knox, Camera
Bruce MacCallum, Camera
Bill Winters, Camera
Maceo Bishop, Camera
Abby Levine, Video Control
Joe Belack, Video Control
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Iqbal Hans, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Technical Director
Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director
Devin Atwood, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera
David Carline, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Freddy Fredericks, Camera
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
George Prince, Camera
Dan Webb, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Brad Zerbst, Camera
Guy Jones, Video Control
Kevin Faust, Video Control
Terrence Ho, Video Control
John Palacio Jr., Video Control
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Rod Wardell, Technical Director
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Kevin French, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Jeff Latonero, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Mike Harvath, Camera
David Geller, Camera
Don Miller, Camera
Keith Rees, Camera
Timmy Mueller, Camera
Jeff Gentile, Camera
Jon Mantak, Camera
Carmen Long, Camera
Frank Lombardo, Camera
Steve Webster, Camera
Stephen Wharton, Camera
Ed Martino, Camera
Rian Weigart, Camera
JD Curl, Camera
Christian Pantuosco, Camera
Andrew Lawing, Camera
Joe Ward, Camera
John “JM” Hurley, Video Control
Ian Fleisher, Video Control
Emelie Scaminaci, Video Control
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Netflix • Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Dolly Parton, Executive Producer
Maria S. Schlatter, Executive Producer
Debbie Allen, Executive Producer
Sam Haskell, Executive Producer
Joe Lazarov, Co-Executive Producer
Hudson Hickman, Co-Executive Producer
Oslo • HBO • HBO Films in association with SRO productions, Marc Platt Productions, Bold Films, and Dreamworks Pictures
Marc Platt, Executive Producer
Steven Spielberg, Executive Producer
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Executive Producer
David Litvak, Executive Producer
Jared LeBoff, Executive Producer
Adam Siegel, Executive Producer
Cambra Overend, Executive Producer
Bartlett Sher, Executive Producer
J.T. Rogers, Executive Producer
Holly Bario, Co-Executive Producer
Matthew Stillman, Co-Executive Producer
David Minkowski, Co-Executive Producer
Gary Michael Walters, Producer
Michel Litvak, Producer
Svetlana Metkina, Producer
Mark Taylor, Produced by
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia • Lifetime • Rock’n Robin Productions and Lincoln Square Productions for Lifetime
Robin Roberts, Executive Producer
Linda Berman, Executive Producer
Sebastian Dungan, Executive Producer
Mekita Faiye, Executive Producer
Danielle Brooks, Co-Executive Producer
Kenny Leon, Co-Executive Producer
Charles Cooper, Producer
Allen Lewis, Producer
Moshe Bardach, Produced by
Sylvie’s Love • Prime Video • Iam21, Seven Letter Word Films and Amazon Studios
Tessa Thompson, Executive Producer
Bobbi Sue Luther, Executive Producer
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Executive Producer
Matt Rachamkin, Executive Producer
Arinze Okwuadigbo, Co-Executive Producer
Obinna Okwuadigbo, Co-Executive Producer
Jay Gaines, Co-Executive Producer
Carl Daryl Washington, Co-Executive Producer
Nnamdi Asomugha, Produced by
Gabrielle Glore, Produced by
Jonathan T. Baker, Produced by
Eugene Ashe, Produced by
Matthew Thurm, Produced by
Uncle Frank • Prime Video • Miramax and Amazon Studios
Bob Osher, Executive Producer
Andrew Golov, Executive Producer
Christopher Tricarico, Executive Producer
Josh Peters, Executive Producer
Isaac Ericson, Executive Producer
Bill Block, Produced by
Michael Costigan, Produced by
Jay Van Hoy, Produced by
Stephanie Meurer, Produced by
Peter Macdissi, Produced by
Alan Ball, Produced by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Written by
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Into The MAGAverse • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Jordan Klepper, Written by
Ian Berger, Written by
Zhubin Parang, Written by
Devin Delliquanti, Written by
8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions
Dave Chappelle, Written by
John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment
Mitchell Marchand, Written by
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production
Ariel Dumas, Written by
Jay Katsir, Written by
Stephen T. Colbert, Written by
Delmonte Bent, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
River Clegg, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Nicole Conlan, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by
Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by
Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by
Opus Moreschi, Written by
Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Steve Waltien, Written by
