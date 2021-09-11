Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Television Academy has started to hand out its 2021 Emmys across three Creative Arts ceremonies occurring this weekend, each taking place with a limited audience inside a tent on the event deck of L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater, which, in recent years, has been the Emmy venue.

Due to rising concerns surrounding the COVID-19 delta variant, in addition to proof of vaccination, all attendees are required to show a negative PCR COVID test.

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian lead this year’s Emmy nominations field with 24 nominations apiece, followed by Disney+’s WandaVision (23 nominations), Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s Saturday Night Live (21 apiece), Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (20 nominations) and HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (18 apiece).

Among the honors set to be awarded on Saturday include various categories of cinematography, editing, costumes, hairstyling, make-up, sound editing and sound mixing.

Previously announced winners for juried categories in animation, costume, interactive programming and motion design will also be recognized this weekend.

The following list of nominees in Creative Arts categories will be updated as winners are announced.

NIGHT ONE: SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography

Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography

Mare Of Easttown • Illusions • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects

Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

Small Axe • Mangrove • Prime Video • BBC Studios Americas, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Shabier Kirchner, Director of Photography

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

James Laxton, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Call Me Kat • Plus One • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment

Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • A Stomach Ache, A Heart Break And A Grave Mistake • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Country Comfort • Crazy • Netflix • Netflix

George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography

Last Man Standing • Time Flies • FOX • 20th Television

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

The Upshaws • Big Plans • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

grown-ish • Know Yourself • Freeform • ABC Signature

Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Made For Love • User One • HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Ghost Moon, 3 Dot Productions and Paramount Television Studios Production

Nathaniel Goodman, ASC, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography

Servant • 2:00 • Apple TV+ • Blinding Edge Pictures in association with Apple

Marshall Adams, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Jeffrey Jur, ASC, Director of Photography

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

Euphoria • Trouble Don’t Last Always • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Marcell Rév, Director of Photography

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tat Radcliffe, BSC, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Baz Idoine, Director of Photography

Perry Mason • Chapter Two • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose

David Franco, Director of Photography

The Umbrella Academy • Right Back Where We Started • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Neville Kidd, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Juliann M. Smith DeVito, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer

Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

Angelina Vitto, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer

Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

I May Destroy You • Social Media Is A Great Way To Connect • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Lynsey Moore, Costume Designer

Rosie Lack, Assistant Costume Designer

Debbie Roberts, Costume Supervisor

Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects

Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer

Francisco Stoll, Costume Supervisor

Taylor Smith, Costume Supervisor

Laura Downing, Costume Supervisor

Jennifer Hryniw, Assistant Costume Designer

The Politician • New York State Of Mind • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer

Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer

James Hammer, Assistant Costume Designer

Laura Steinman, Costume Supervisor

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • 20th Television

Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer

Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer

Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature

Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist

Ka’Maura Eley, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Stacey Morris, Barber

Enoch Williams IV, Key Hairstylist

Robert C. Mathews III, Hairstylist

Marcia Hamilton, Additional Hairstylist

The Handmaid’s Tale • Vows • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Paul Elliot, Department Head Hairstylist

Franchi Pir, Key Hairstylist

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects

Shunika Terry, Department Head Hairstylist

Lawrence Davis, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Lydia Benaim, Key Hairstylist

Ivana Primorac, Personal Hairstylist

The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Liliana Maggio, Department Head Hairstylist

Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Additional Hairstylist

Josh First, Additional Hairstylist

Matthew Wilson, Personal Hairstylist

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • 20th Television

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist

Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Tene Wilder, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist

Rob Harmon, Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios

Kimi Messina, Department Head Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Key Hairstylist

Jani Kleinbard, Additional Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Additional Hairstylist

Roma Goddard, Additional Hairstylist

Regina Rodriguez, Additional Hairstylist

Megg Massey, Additional Hairstylist

Arrick Anderson, Additional Hairstylist

Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist

Kathleen Leonard, Hairstylist

Suzette Boozer, Hairstylist

Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist

Tamara Tripp, Hairstylist

Johnny Lomeli, Hairstylist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder

Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist

Ryan Randall, Hairstylist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist

Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist

Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist

The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Hairstylist

Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist

Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist

Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist

Stacey Morris, Hairstylist

Robert Ramos, Personal Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects

Debi Young, Department Head Makeup Artist

Sandra Linn, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Ngozi Olandu Young, Key Makeup Artist

Rachel Geary, Key Makeup Artist

The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist

Oslyn Holder, Makeup Artist

Amy Duskin, Makeup Artist

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • 20th Television

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist

Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist

Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist

Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars • Top 11 • ABC • BBC Studios

Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist

Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist

Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist

Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist

Victor Del Castillo, Additional Makeup Artist

Rosetta Garcia, Additional Makeup Artist

Lois Harriman, Additional Makeup Artist

Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Glen Alen Gutierrez, Makeup Artist

Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist

Valente Frazier, Makeup Artist

Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Apple TV+ • Done+Dusted in association with Apple

Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

James Mackinnon, Key Makeup Artist

Kristofer Buckle, Personal Makeup Artist

Deborah Huss-Humphries, Additional Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder

David “Raven” Petruschin, Department Head Makeup Artist

Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist

Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Chris Milone, Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Kim Weber, Makeup Artist

Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist

Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming (Juried)

Black Is King • Disney+

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer

Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer • Super 8- The Plot Chickens! Part 2 • Fox

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular • IFC

Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer

Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor

Erica D. Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Debra Hanson, Costume Designer

Jane Flanders, Costume Supervisor

Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer

Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Dayna Pink, Costume Designer

Zachary Sheets, Costume Supervisor

Terry Anderson, Assistant Costume Designer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer

The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Christopher Hargadon, Costume Designer

Heather Crepp, Assistant Costume Designer

William Ng, Assistant Costume Designer

Jane Fieber, Costume Supervisor

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer

Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer

Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer

Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming (Juried)

For All Mankind: Time Capsule • Apple TV+

Outstanding Interactive Program

Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media for YouTube Originals

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

Jared Geller, Executive Producer

Inside COVID19 • Oculus • WisdomVR Project

WisdomVR Project

Gary Yost, Producer/Co-Director

Adam Loften, Editor/Co-Director

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios

Felix & Paul Studios

TIME Studios

Welcome To The Blumhouse Live • Prime Video • Little Cinema Digital

Little Cinema Digital

Amazon Prime Video

Blumhouse

Outstanding Main Title Design

Between The World And Me • HBO • HBO in association with One Story Up, BCP Literary and SoundSpeedz

Hazel Baird, Creative Director

Diego Coutinho de Souza, Art Director

Rafael Morinaga, Animator

The Good Lord Bird • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions

Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director

Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer

Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator

Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Art Director/Animator/Compositor/Lead 3D Artist

Ken Taylor, Illustrator

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Saskia Marka, Creative Director/Designer/Editor

David Whyte, Designer/Animator

Raised By Wolves • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LIT Entertainment, Shadycat Productions and Scott Free Productions

Steve Small, Director

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

John LePore, Creative Director

Doug Appleton, Creative Director

Nick Woythaler, Lead Designer/Animator

Alex Rupert, Designer/Animator

David Wave, Designer

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)

Calls • Apple TV+

Alexei Tylevich, Creative Director

Ethan Stickley, Designer/ Animator

Scott Ulrich, Animator

Daisuke Goto, Animator

Chi Hong, Animator

James Connelly, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie • CBS • Double Double Bonus Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, CBS TV Studios

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros.

Joe Bella, Editor

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist

Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Claire Matthews, Hairstylist

Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist

Tania Couper, Hairstylist

Lou Bannell, Hairstylist

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist

Emilie Yong Mills, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Sam Smart, Key Hairstylist

Suzanne David, Key Hairstylist

Debbie Ormrod, Key Hairstylist

Stacey Louise Holman, Key Hairstylist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist

Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Hairstylist

Ratched • The Dance • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist

Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Dawn Victoria Dudley, Hairstylist

Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist

George Guzman, Additional Hairstylist

Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Karen Bartek, Department Head Hairstylist

Cindy Welles, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Nikki Wright, Hairstylist

Anna Quinn, Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period Costumes

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Ellen Mirojnick, Costume Designer

John W. Glaser III, Costume Designer

Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor

Kenny Crouch, Costume Supervisor

The Crown • Terra Nullius • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer

Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor

Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Jeriana San Juan, Costume Designer

Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer

Cailey Breneman, Assistant Costume Designer

Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer

Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer

Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer

Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer

Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor

Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Rebecca Guzzi, Costume Designer

Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer

Betsy Glick, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist

Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Makeup Artist

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix

Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Discovery • Terra Firma, Part 2 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Shauna Llewellyn, Department Head Makeup Artist

Faye Crasto, Key Makeup Artist

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Tricia Sawyer, Department Head Makeup Artist

Vasilios Tanis, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Jonah Levy, Makeup Artist

Regina Little, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun? • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor

Stephanie Filo, Editor

Jessica Hernández, Editor

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Editor

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Jonah Moran, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Editor

Anthony Miale, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan Spears, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan McIlraith, Editor

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant • After Dark • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Sara K White, Production Designer

Christine Foley, Art Director

Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator

The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Larry Spittle, Art Director

Rob Hepburn, Set Decorator

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projectsv

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

James F. Truesdale, Art Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

The Undoing • HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions

Lester Cohen, Production Designer

Doug Huszti, Art Director

Keri Lederman, Set Decorator

Yellowstone • Going Back To Cali • Paramount Network • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch, Treehouse, 101 Studios, LLC

Cary White, Production Designer

Yvonne Boudreaux, Art Director

Carla Curry, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Bridgerton • After The Rain • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Will Hughes-Jones, Production Designer

Dominic Devine, Art Director

Gina Cromwell, Set Decorator

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Martin Childs, Production Designer

Mark Raggett, Art Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Halston • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Mark Ricker, Production Designer

Nithya Shrinivasan, Art Director

Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer

Doug Chiang, Production Designer

David Lazan, Art Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

Perry Mason • Chapter Three • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose

John Goldsmith, Production Designer

Chris Farmer, Art Director

Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Uli Hanisch, Production Designer

Kai Karla Koch, Art Director

Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily In Paris • Emily In Paris • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Anne Seibel, Production Designer

Jean-Yves Rabier, Art Director

Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jon Carlos, Production Designer

James Bolenbaugh, Art Director

Ellen Reede Dorros, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • For The Children • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer

Iain White, Art Director

United States Of Al • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Daren Janes, Art Director

Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Mark Worthington, Production Designer

Sharon Davis, Art Director

Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Greg Grande, Art Director

Daren Janes, Art Director

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Art Director

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Matt Steinbrenner, Art Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rockwell, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Alana Billingsley, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer

Larry Hartman, Production Designer

Riley Mellon, Art Director

Brendan Hurley, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Veronica Spink, Art Director

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance By Maroon 5 • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer

Larry Hartman, Production Designer

Brendan Hurley, Art Director

Riley Mellon, Art Director

The Masked Singer • The Season Premiere – The Masks Return • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment

James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer

Ryan Suchor, Art Director

Lisa Nelson, Set Decorator

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • Bossy Rossy Ruboot • VH1 • World of Wonder

James McGowan, Production Designer

Gianna Costa, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

J. Anthony Kosar, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Anna Cali, Special Makeup Effects Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist

Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist

Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist

Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist

Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist

Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist

Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Pose • On The Run • FX Networks • 20th Television

Thomas Denier Jr., Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You, Part 1 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Mike Smithson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Michael O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer

Ken Culver, Prosthetic Designer

Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Chris Bridges, Additional Makeup Effects Artist

This Is Us • There • NBC • 20th Television

Stephen Bettles, Prosthetic Designer

Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Heather Persons, Editor

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Susan Vaill, ACE, Editor

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Hacks • Tunnel Of Love • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Ali Greer, Editor

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, Editor

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Avalanche • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Paulo Pandolpho, Editor

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Yan Miles, ACE, Editor

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Pictures Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dylan Firshein, Editor

J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jeff Seibenick, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Adam Gerstel, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mare Of Easttown • Fathers • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor

Naomi Sunrise Filoramo, Editor

Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor

The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges • Netflix • Netflix

Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor

WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode… • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Zene Baker, ACE, Editor

Michael A. Webber, Editor

Tim Roche, Additional Editor

Nona Khodai, ACE, Additional Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor

Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor

Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor

AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor

Andres Locsey, Music Editor

Shane Bruce, Foley Artist

Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor

Craig Henighan, Sound Designer

Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist

Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor

David Jobe, Foley Editor

Joe Deveau, Music Editor

Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist

Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts • Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Lucero, Sound Supervisor

James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Britt, Foley Editor

Amber Funk, Music Editor

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor

Richard David Brown, Music Editor

Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor

Jordan McClain, Foley Editor

Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Steve Slanec, ADR Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor

Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor

Frank Rinella, Foley Editor

Devon Kelley, Foley Editor

Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Dan Pinder, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor

Brett Voss, Foley Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor

J. R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Foley Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1) • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Designer

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor

Darrin Mann, Foley Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

Moira Marquis, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

John Benson, Sound Supervisor

Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor

John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor

AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor

Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor

Lodge Worster, Music Editor

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Todd Niesen, Dialogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Parrish King, Sound Effects Editor

Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two) • Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor

Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor

Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Coffey, Sound Editor

Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Julia Huberman, Foley Editor

Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor

Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Ben Parker, Foley Artist

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor

Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor

James David Redding III, Sound Editor

Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor

Tom Kramer, Music Editor

Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor

Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor

Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor

Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jason W. Jennings, Sound Designer

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor

Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor

Lars Halvorsen, Foley Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Chris Gridley, ADR Editor

Steve Orlando, Sound Designer

Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor

Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor

Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor

Jordan Myers, Sound Editor

Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor

Greg Peterson, Foley Editor

Fernand Bos, Music Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

B Positive • High Risk Factor • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer

Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer

Mike Filosa, CAS, Production Mixer

Phil McGowan, Scoring Mixer

Hacks • Falling • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

The Kominsky Method • Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian Wittle, Production Mixer

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer

Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer

Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer

Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer

The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer

Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer

Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixe

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Amanda Beggs, CAS, Production Mixer

Michael B. Koff, CAS, Production Mixer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Genius: Aretha • Respect • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production

Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jay Meagher, Production Mixer

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Bullock, Production Mixer

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer

Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer

Roland Winke, Production Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer

Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Giles, Production Mixer

Doc Kane, ADR Mixer

Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You • Apple TV+ • Thrill Hill Productions in association with Apple

Kevin O’Connell, Re-Recording Mixer

Kyle Arzt, Re-Recording Mixer

Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer

Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer

Pete Keppler, Music Mixer

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer

Roberto Fernandez, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Latham, Re-Recording Mixer

Justin Rathbun, Production Mixer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Siara Spreen, Re-Recording Mixer

Eleanor Osborne, Re-Recording Mixer

Lewis Goldstein, Re-Recording Mixer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS • CBS Studios

Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer

Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer

Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer

NIGHT TWO, PART ONE: SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Katy Chevigny, Producer

Marilyn Ness, Producer

Kirsten Johnson, Produced by

76 Days • Pluto TV • 76 Days LLC, MTV Documentary Films

Hao Wu, Produced by

Jean Tsien, Produced by

Welcome To Chechnya • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Public Square Films production, a David France & Joy A. Tomchin film in association with Ninety Thousand Words, Maylo Films and BBC Storyville

Alice Henty, Produced by

David France, Produced by

Joy A. Tomchin, Produced by

Askold Kurov, Produced by

Igor Myakotin, Produced by

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth • The New Me • Netflix • Netflix

Nick Kroll, Executive Producer

Andrew Goldberg, Executive Producer/Teleplay by/Story by

Mark Levin, Executive Producer

Jennifer Flackett, Executive Producer

Joe Wengert, Co-Executive Producer

Kelly Galuska, Co-Executive Producer

Gil Ozeri, Co-Executive Producer

Emily Altman, Supervising Producer

Ben Kalina, Supervising Producer

Chris Prynoski, Supervising Producer

Shannon Prynoski, Supervising Producer

Anthony Lioi, Supervising Producer

Victor Quinaz, Producer

Abe Forman-Greenwald, Producer

Nate Funaro, Produced by

Patti Harrison, Story by

Andres Salaff, Directed by

Chris Ybarra, Assistant Director

Bob’s Burgers • Worms Of In-Rear-Ment • FOX • 20th Television Animation and Bento Box Animation

Loren Bouchard, Executive Producer

Jim Dauterive, Executive Producer

Dan Fybel, Executive Producer

Rich Rinaldi, Executive Producer

Jon Schroeder, Executive Producer

Nora Smith, Executive Producer/Written by

Greg Thompson, Executive Producer

Steven Davis, Co-Executive Producer

Scott Jacobson, Co-Executive Producer

Holly Schlesinger, Co-Executive Producer

Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Co-Executive Producer

Wendy Molyneux, Co-Executive Producer

Kelvin Yu, Co-Executive Producer

Janelle Momary-Neely, Supervising Producer

Scott Greenberg, Animation Executive Producer

Joel Kuwahara, Animation Executive Producer

Michael Penketh, Animation Producer

Chris Song, Directed by

Bernard Derriman, Supervising Director

Tony Gennaro, Supervising Director

Doug Gallery, Timing Supervisor

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague Of Madness • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky, Executive Producer/Directed by

Brian A. Miller, Executive Producer

Jennifer Pelphrey, Executive Producer

Keith Crofford, Executive Producer

Mike Lazzo, Executive Producer

Oussama Bouacheria, Executive Producer

Julien Chheng, Executive Producer

Ulysse Malassagne, Executive Producer

Erika Forzy, Executive Producer

Shareena Carlson, Supervising Producer

Darrick Bachman, Head Writer

David Krentz, Written by/Story by

Bryan Andrews, Story by

The Simpsons • The Dad-Feelings Limited • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

James L. Brooks, Executive Producer

Matt Groening, Executive Producer

Al Jean, Executive Producer

Matt Selman, Executive Producer

John Frink, Executive Producer

J. Stewart Burns, Co-Executive Producer

Michael Price, Co-Executive Producer

Joel H. Cohen, Co-Executive Producer

Rob LaZebnik, Co-Executive Producer

Jeff Westbrook, Co-Executive Producer

Brian Kelley, Co-Executive Producer

Dan Vebber, Co-Executive Producer

Christine Nangle, Co-Executive Producer

Richard Sakai, Produced by

Richard K. Chung, Producer

Tom Klein, Animation Producer

Mike B. Anderson, Supervising Director

Matthew Faughnan, Assistant Director

Scott Brutz, Lead Animation Timer

Chris Clements, Directed by

Ryan Koh, Written by

South Park: The Pandemic Special • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Trey Parker, Executive Producer/Directed by

Matt Stone, Executive Producer

Anne Garefino, Executive Producer

Frank C. Agnone II, Executive Producer

Eric Stough, Producer

Bruce Howell, Producer

Adrien Beard, Producer

Vernon Chatman, Producer

Jack Shih, Producer

Daryl Sancton, Producer

Giancarlo Ganziano, Producer

John Hansen, Producer

David List, Producer

Mark Munley, Producer

Nate Pellettieri, Producer

Greg Postma, Producer

Lydia Quidilla, Producer

Wonnie Ro, Producer

Jenny Shin, Producer

Keo Thongkham, Producer

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Danielle Gervais, Casting by

Natalie Pino, Casting by

MaryAnne Nicoletti, Casting by

Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting

Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mindy Zemrak, Casting by

Jen Rosen, Casting by

Erica Brooks Hochberg, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Ron Mare, Casting by

The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michelle McNulty, CSA, Casting by

Holly Dale, Casting by

Courtney Burns, Casting by

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Archer • The Double Date • FX Networks • FX Productions

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

Big Mouth • A Very Special 9/11 Episode • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

black-ish: Election Special (Part 2) • ABC • Cinema Gypsy Productions, Inc. & Khalabo Ink Society in association with ABC Signature

Stacey Abrams as Stacey Abrams

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television

Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman

Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham

Family Guy • Stewie’s First Word • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

City So Real • Blood Sport • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production

Jackson James, Cinematography by

Steve James, Cinematography by

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Kirsten Johnson, Director of Photography

Rebuilding Paradise • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents An Imagine Documentaries Production

Lincoln Else, Director of Photography

Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

Hayes Baxley, Director of Photography

Andy Mitchell, Director of Photography

Brian Armstrong, Director of Photography

Luis Lamar, Director of Photography

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

John Behrens, Cinematography by

Jonathan Pope, Cinematography by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography

David D’Angelo, Camera

Alan Weeks, Camera

Ryan Shaw, Camera

Petr Cikhart, Camera

Vincent Monteleone, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

David Reichert, Director of Photography

Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography

Shane Moore, Director of Photography

Dave Arnold, Director of Photography

Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography

Todd Stanley, Director of Photography

Bryan Miller, Director of Photography

Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography

Carson Doyle, Director of Photography

Scott Messier, Director of Photography

Charlie Beck, Director of Photography

Josh Thomas, Director of Photography

Tom Trainor, Camera

Nate Chambers, Camera

Randy Lee, Camera

Life Below Zero • Series Body Of Work • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Ben Mullin, Director of Photography

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

David Lovejoy, Director of Photography

Brian Bitterfeld, Camera

Tom Day, Camera

Jeffrey Alexander, Camera

Josh Fisch, Camera

Queer Eye • Groomer Has It • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Garrett Rose, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera

Jason Cooley, Camera

Pauline Edwards, Camera

Ade Oyebade, Camera

Marios Panagiotopoulos, Camera

Jon “Sarge” Schneider, Camera

Brett Smith, Camera

Justin Umphenour, Camera

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Kirby Dick, Directed by

Amy Ziering, Directed by

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Frank Marshall, Directed by

Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films

Amanda McBaine, Directed by

Jesse Moss, Directed by

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Kirsten Johnson, Directed by

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Jeff Orlowski, Directed by

Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production

Dan Lindsay, Directed by

TJ Martin, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Directed by

Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Mark Perez, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Gettin’ Lucky • VH1 • World of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • Pan African Portland • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Ari Boles, Directed by

The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Alan Carter, Directed by

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Amy Ziering, Executive Producer

Kirby Dick, Executive Producer

Dan Cogan, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Tara Lynda Guber, Executive Producer

Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer

Amy Herdy, Producer

Jamie Rogers, Producer

American Masters • PBS • American Masters Picture

Michael Kantor, Executive Producer

Alicia Keys, Executive Producer

Lacey Schwartz Delgado, Executive Producer

Mehret Mandefro, Executive Producer

Elliott Halpern, Executive Producer

Elizabeth Trojian, Executive Producer

Julie Sacks, Series Producer

City So Real • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production

Diane Weyermann, Executive Producer

Alex Kotlowitz, Executive Producer

Gordon Quinn, Executive Producer

Jolene Pinder, Executive Producer

Steve James, Produced by

Zak Piper, Produced by

Pretend It’s A City • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary Series

Martin Scorsese, Executive Producer

Fran Lebowitz, Executive Producer

David Tedeschi, Executive Producer

Ted Griffin, Executive Producer

Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Executive Producer

Joshua Porter, Executive Producer

Margaret Bodde, Executive Producer

Secrets Of The Whales • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

James Cameron, Executive Producer

Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer

Shannon Malone-deBenedictis, Executive Producer

Pamela Caragol, Executive Producer

Kevin Krug, Producer

Sam Legrys, Producer

Brian Skerry, Producer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

David Blackman, Executive Producer

Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer

Jody Gerson, Executive Producer

Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by

Mark Monroe, Produced by

Frank Marshall, Produced by

Aly Parker, Supervising Producer

Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films

Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer

Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer

Jonathan Silberberg, Executive Producer

Nicole Stott, Executive Producer

Shannon Dill, Co-Executive Producer

Amanda McBaine, Producer

Jesse Moss, Producer

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right

Ken Druckerman, Executive Producer

Stephanie Preiss, Executive Producer

Mary Robertson, Executive Producer

Banks Tarver, Executive Producer

Liz Day, Co-Executive Producer

Samantha Stark, Producer

Liz Hodes, Producer

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Larissa Rhodes, Produced by

Daniel Wright, Supervising Producer

Stacey Piculell, Supervising Producer

Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Erwin Bach, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Tali Pelman, Executive Producer

Simon Chinn, Produced by

Jonathan Chinn, Produced by

Diane Becker, Producer

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Host

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Bobby Berk, Host

Karamo Brown, Host

Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Cuban, Host

Barbara Corcoran, Host

Lori Greiner, Host

Robert Herjavec, Host

Daymond John, Host

Kevin O’Leary, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Padma Lakshmi, Host

Tom Colicchio, Co-Host

Gail Simmons, Co-Host

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • Zero Point Zero Production and Worldwide Pants for Netflix

Tom Keaney, Executive Producer

Mary Barclay, Executive Producer

Chris Cechin-De La Rosa, Executive Producer

Alexandra Lowry, Executive Producer

Helen Cho, Producer

Michael Steed, Producer

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special • CBS • Harpo Productions

Tara Montgomery, Executive Producer

Terry Wood, Executive Producer

Brian Piotrowicz, Co-Executive Producer

Brad Pavone, Co-Executive Producer

Corinne Gilliard, Senior Producer

Amanda Cash, Senior Producer

Colleen Dunnegan, Senior Producer

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host

Adam Hawkins, Executive Producer

Eve Kay, Executive Producer

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer

Jon Adler, Supervising Producer

Molly Harrington, Supervising Producer

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production

W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer/Host

Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer

Morgan Fallon, Executive Producer

Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer

Raza Naqvi, Producer

Jane Jo, Producer

Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer

Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents and Vice Media

Beverly Chase, Executive Producer

Subrata De, Executive Producer

Craig Thomson, Co-Executive Producer

Robert Booth, Supervising Producer

Paula Salhany, Supervising Producer

Greg Wright, Supervising Producer

Amanda Pisetzner, Supervising Producer

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation (Juried)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • “Plague of Madness”• Cartoon Network/Adult Swim

David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

Love, Death + Robots • “Ice” • Netflix

Robert Valley, Production Designer

Love, Death + Robots • “Ice” • Netflix

Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

Love, Death + Robots • “All Through the House” • Netflix

Daniel Gill, Stop Motion Animator

Love, Death + Robots • “Automated Customer Service • Netflix

Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

The Simpsons • “Wad Goals” • Fox

Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Kris Bowers, Composer

The Crown • The Balmoral Test • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Martin Phipps, Composer

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Adam Taylor, Composer

Lovecraft Country • Rewind 1921 • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Laura Karpman, Composer

Raphael Saadiq, Composer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

This Is Us • Birth Mother • NBC • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Outstanding Narrator

Lincoln: Divided We Stand • The Dogs Of War • CNN • CNN Original Series, Glass Entertainment Group

Sterling K. Brown, Narrator

Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft

Anthony Hopkins, Narrator

A Perfect Planet • Volcano • discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC and Discovery Co-Produced with Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV9 and France Televisions

David Attenborough, Narrator

Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

Sigourney Weaver, Narrator

The Year Earth Changed • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Apple

David Attenborough, Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production Mikaela Shwer, Editor

Parker Laramie, Editor

Sara Newens, Editor

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Derek Boonstra, Editor

Robert A. Martinez, Editor

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Greg Finton, ACE, Editor

Lindsay Utz, ACE, Editor

Azin Samari, Additional Editor

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Martin Elsbury, Editor

Charles Dyer, Additional Editor

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right

Geoff O’Brien, Editor

Pierre Takal, Editor

Q: Into The Storm • The Storm • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Hyrax Films and Hyperobject Industries

Tom Patterson, Lead Editor

David Tillman, Editor

Cullen Hoback, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor

Evan Wise, Editor

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Davis Coombe, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Eric Beetner, Editor

Michael Bolanowski, Editor

Kellen Cruden, Editor

Christina Fontana, Editor

Jay Gammill, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor

Jason Groothuis, Editor

Darrick Lazo, Editor

Ryan Leamy, Editor

Joshua Lowry, Editor

Gary Pennington, Editor

Jason Pedroza, Editor

Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Kris Byrnes, Lead Editor

Susan Maridueña Barrett, Editor

Nathan Ochiltree, Editor

Tony Zajkowski, Editor

Carlos J. Gamarra, Editor

Brian Ray, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • VH1 • World of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor

Mike Abitz, Editor

Ericka Concha, Editor

Tim Daniel, Editor

George Dybas, Editor

Eric Lambert, Editor

Matt Reynolds, Editor

Daniel Ruiz, Editor

Dan Williams, Editor

The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor

Robert Michael Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor

Hudson H. Smith III, Supervising Editor

Matt Antell, Editor

John Baldino, Editor

Sommer Basinger, Editor

Matthew Blair, Editor

Melissa Silva Borden, Editor

William Fabian Castro, Editor

Andrew Ciancia, Editor

Nick Don Vito, Editor

Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor

Glen Ebesu, Editor

Noel A. Guerra, Editor

John Homesley, Editor

Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor

Charles A. Kramer, Editor

Terri Maloney, Editor

James J. Munoz, Editor

Andy Perez, Editor

Robby Thompson, Editor

Eric Wise, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck • Steamy Vibes • Bravo • 51 Minds Entertainment

Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor

Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor

Michael Sparks, Lead Editor

Josh Franco, Editor

Allison Anastasio, Editor

Drew Whitaker, Editor

Kimberly Fennik, Editor

Lane Gillis, Editor

Tom McCudden, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor

Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor

Art O’Leary, Editor

Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Additional Editor

Alexandra Moore, ACE, Additional Editor

Nico Natale, Additional Editor

Alberto Perez, Additional Editor

Chris Courtner, Additional Editor

Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Tony Diaz, Editor

Matt Edwards, Additional Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Additional Editor

Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor

Michael Swingler, Additional Editor

Naked And Afraid • Sand Trapped • Discovery Channel • Renegade 83, LLC for Discovery Channel

Eric Goldfarb, Editor

Morgen Stary, Editor

Todd Beabout, Editor

PJ Wolff, Editor

Igor Borovac, Editor

Felise Epstein, Editor

Michael Russell, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • The Bag Ball • VH1 • World of Wonder

Kellen Cruden, Editor

Yali Sharon, Editor

Shayna Casey, Editor

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots • Ice • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

David Fincher, Executive Producer

Tim Miller, Executive Producer

Jennifer Miller, Executive Producer

Joshua Donen, Executive Producer

Andrew Ruhemann, Executive Producer

Cara Speller, Executive Producer/Produced by

Victoria Howard, Supervising Producer

Philip Gelatt, Teleplay by

Robert Valley, Directed by

Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Supervising Director

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap • Disney+ • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

James L. Brooks, Produced by

Matt Groening, Produced by

Matt Selman, Produced by

Richard Sakai, Produced by

Denise Sirkot, Produced by

Richard Raynis, Produced by

Tom Klein, Animation Producer

Joel H. Cohen, Written by

Al Jean, Written by

Michael Price, Written by

David Silverman, Directed by

Acacia Caputo, Animation Timer

K.C. Johnson, Animation Timer

Mike Frank Polcino, Animation Timer

Once Upon A Snowman • Disney+ • Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jennifer Lee, Executive Producer

Nicole P. Hearon, Produced by

Peter Del Vecho, Produced by

Dan Abraham, Written by/Directed by

Trent Correy, Written by/Directed by

Robot Chicken • Endgame • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street and Sony Pictures Television

Seth Green, Executive Producer/Written by

Matthew Senreich, Executive Producer/Written by

John Harvatine IV, Executive Producer

Eric Towner, Executive Producer

Tom Root, Executive Producer/Head Writer

Doug Goldstein, Executive Producer/Head Writer

Keith Crofford, Executive Producer

Mike Lazzo, Executive Producer

Tom Sheppard, Co-Executive Producer/Written by/Directed by

Whitney Loveall, Produced by

Ollie Green, Producer

Mike Fasolo, Written by

Jared Gruszecki, Written by

Harmony McElligott, Written by

Michael Poisson, Written by

Ellory Smith, Written by

Alex Kamer, Animation Director

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed • TBS • A Full Frontal Digital production in association with TBS

Samantha Bee, Host/Executive Producer

Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer

Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer

Caroline Dunphy, Producer

Anthony Zaccone, Producer

Inside Pixar • Disney+ • Pixar Animation Studios

Jennifer Zaccaro, Producer

Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks • More Media

Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer

Tanase Popa, Executive Producer

Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer

Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer

Sally Daws, Executive Producer

Iaian Smallwood, Executive Producer

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Jo Sharon, Executive Producer

Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer

Brendan Daw, Co-Executive Producer

Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer

Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer

Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man • YouTube • An Emmanuel Acho Production

Emmanuel Acho, Executive Producer

Morolake Akinosun, Producer

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 2 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Dane A. Davis, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Stephanie Flack, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jon Michaels, Dialogue Editor

Ezra Dweck, Sound Effects Editor

Ellen Segal, Music Editor

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Richard E. Yawn, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Rob Getty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Steven Avila, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Shawn Kennelly, Foley Editor

Michael Brake, Music Editor

Melissa Kennelly, Foley Artist

Vince Nicastro, Foley Artist

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Tim Owens, Sound Supervisor

Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor

Tom Mercer, Foley Editor

Gareth Cousins, Music Editor

Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Richard Gould, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel

John Moros, Sound Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jeff King, Re-Recording Mixer

John Rampey, Production Mixer

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason “Frenchie” Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer

Aron Forbes, Music Mixer

Jae Kim, Production Mixer

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Tony Crowe, Re-Recording Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Naples And The Amalfi Coast • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Gibbions, Production Mixer

Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production

Lawrence Everson, Re-Recording Mixer

Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer

Adam Monahan, Producer

Sam Farrell, Senior Producer

Sarah K. Elliott, Senior Producer

Property Brothers: Forever Home • HGTV • Scott Brothers Entertainment

Drew Scott, Executive Producer

Jonathan Silver Scott, Executive Producer

Bree Tiffin, Executive Producer

Josie Crimi, Executive Producer

Jane Van Deuren, Executive Producer

Katherine Buck, Executive Producer

Kim Bondi, Executive Producer

Sarrah Sayami, Series Producer

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

David Collins, Executive Producer

Michael Williams, Executive Producer

Rob Eric, Executive Producer

Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer

Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Executive Producer

Mark Bracero, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

David George, Executive Producer

David Eilenberg, Executive Producer

Bernard Parham Jr., Producer

Running Wild With Bear Grylls • National Geographic • Electus, LLC for National Geographic

Bear Grylls, Executive Producer

Delbert Shoopman, Executive Producer

Ben Silverman, Executive Producer

Howard T. Owens, Executive Producer

Rob Buchta, Executive Producer

Drew Buckley, Executive Producer

Chris Grant, Executive Producer

Liz Schulze, Executive Producer

Bengt Anderson, Executive Producer

Ben Simms, Co-Executive Producer

Mark Stelljes, Co-Executive Producer

Isabel San Vargas, Produced by

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Clay Newbill, Executive Producer

Yun Lingner, Executive Producer

Max Swedlow, Executive Producer

Phil Gurin, Executive Producer

Mark Cuban, Executive Producer

Lori Greiner, Executive Producer

Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer

Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer

Daymond John, Executive Producer

Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer

Brandon Wallace, Executive Producer

Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer

Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer

Laura Roush, Senior Producer

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming • Disney+ • SpringHill Entertainment, Spoke Studios and ITV America

LeBron James, Executive Producer

Maverick Carter, Executive Producer

Jamal Henderson, Executive Producer

Philip Byron, Executive Producer

Joe Weinstock, Executive Producer

Will Nothacker, Executive Producer

Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer

Rebecca Bruno, Executive Producer

Connor Schell, Executive Producer

Bill Simmons, Executive Producer

Libby Geist, Executive Producer

Erin Leyden, Executive Producer

Gentry Kirby, Executive Producer

Dahlia Damaghi, Co-Executive Producer

Below Deck • Bravo • 51 Minds Entertainment

Courtland Cox, Executive Producer

Lauren Simms, Executive Producer

Mark Cronin, Executive Producer

Cristina Lopez, Co-Executive Producer

Tania Hamidi, Co-Executive Producer

Rebecca Taylor Henning, Co-Executive Producer

Jessica O’Byrne, Supervising Producer

Ryan Veerkamp, Supervising Producer

Jackie Robbins, Supervising Producer

Steve Hernandez, Supervising Producer

Frank Crane, Senior Producer

Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • Netflix

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer

J.C. Begley, Executive Producer

Smriti Mundhra, Executive Producer

Hoo In Kim, Supervising Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

San Heng, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer

Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions

Adam DiVello, Executive Producer

Kristofer Linquist, Executive Producer

Kimberly Goodman, Executive Producer

Skyler Wakil, Co-Executive Producer

Sundee Manusakis, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

All In: The Fight For Democracy • Prime Video • Story Syndicate, Amazon Studios

Jack Youngelson, Written by

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Kirby Dick, Written by

Amy Ziering, Written by

Mikaela Shwer, Written by

Parker Laramie, Written by

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Vickie Curtis, Written by

Davis Coombe, Written by

Jeff Orlowski, Written by

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel

Maia Harris, Written by

Marco Williams, Written by

NIGHT TWO, PART TWO: SUNDAY SEPT. 12

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Bonding • Netflix • Netflix

Brendan Scannell as Pete Devon

Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios

Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart

Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios

John Travolta as Ron Wilcox

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

John Lutz as Gilbert Pewntz

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King

Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors • Facebook Watch • Kids at Play

Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Paula Pell as Mrs. Abigail Mapleworth

Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting production in association with Central Productions, LLC

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Kim Miscia, CSA, Casting by

Beth Bowling, CSA, Casting by

John Papsidera, CSA, Original Casting by

Hacks • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by

Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

The Kominsky Method • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Nikki Valko, CSA, Casting by

Ken Miller, CSA, Casting by

Tara Treacy, CSA, Casting by

Pen15 • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Melissa DeLizia, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bridgerton • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Kelly Valentine Hendry, CDG, CSA, Casting by

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Robin D. Cook, CSA, Location Casting

Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Kim Taylor-Coleman, CSA, Casting by

Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Sarah Halley Finn, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Julie Harkin, CDG, Casting by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem Pictures, and Zobot Projects

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Diane Heery, CSA, Location Casting

Jason Loftus, CSA, Location Casting

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Ellen Lewis, Casting by

Kate Sprance, Casting by

Olivia Scott-Webb, Casting by

Tina Gerussi, Location Casting

Anna-Lena Slater, Location Casting

Tatjana Moutchnik, Location Casting

Stephanie Maile, Location Casting

The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Francine Maisler, CSA, Casting by

Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Sarah Halley Finn, CSA, Casting by

Jason B. Stamey, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Routines: Christmas Is The Time / Dance Studio / High School Dance/ Christmas On The Square Finale • Netflix • Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

Debbie Allen, Choreographer

Genius: Aretha • Routines: Jump / Satisfaction / See Saw • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production

Dondraico Johnson, Choreographer

Lucifer • Routines: Another One Bites The Dust / Hell / Bad To The Bone • Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production for Netflix

Brooke Lipton, Choreographer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Black Man In A White World / Tightrope • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Luther Brown, Choreographer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Hello Dolly / Starships / Let’s Get Loud • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Christmas In Rockefeller Center • Routine: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer / Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) • NBC • Brad Lachman Productions

Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Argentine Tango – Toxic / Freestyle – Sparkling Diamonds • ABC • BBC Studios

Artem Chigvintsev, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Paso Doble – Uccen / Tap Dance – Let’s Fall In Love For The Night • ABC • BBC Studios

Derek Hough, Choreographer

The Disney Holiday Singalong • Routine: Jingle Bells • ABC • Done+Dusted

Derek Hough, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 • Routine: Garden Scene • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

World Of Dance • Routines: Come Thru / Superbad, Superslick / Bohemian Rhapsody • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance

Marie Haince Lebel, Choreographer

Outstanding Commercial

Airpods Pro — Jump – Apple AirPods

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Imperial Woodpecker, Production Company

Alexa’s Body – Amazon Alexa

Lucky Generals, Ad Agency

Hungry Man, Production Company

Better | Mamba Forever – Nike

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

PRETTYBIRD, Production Company

It Already Does That – Apple Watch Series 6

Apple, Ad Agency

MJZ, Production Company

You Can’t Stop Us – Nike

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

Pulse, Production Company

You Love Me – Beats by Dre

Translation, LLC, Ad Agency

PRETTYBIRD, Production Company

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Christopher Werner, Directed by

Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1085a • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Real Time With Bill Maher • Episode 1835 • HBO • HBO in association with Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television

Paul G. Casey, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Directed by

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Spike Lee, Directed by

8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions

Julia Reichert, Directed by

Steven Bognar, Directed by

Dave Chappelle, Directed by

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

Ben Winston, Directed by

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote • HBO Max • HBO Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Casey Patterson Entertainment, Shoe Money Productions and Warner Horizon

Thomas Schlamme, Directed by

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

The Kominsky Method • Chapter 20. The Round Toes, Of The High Shoes • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Morgan Freeman as Morgan Freeman

Saturday Night Live • Host: Daniel Kaluuya • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Daniel Kaluuya as Host

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Dave Chappelle as Host

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Dan Levy as Host

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • New World Order • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes / War Machine

Lovecraft Country • Whitey’s On The Moon • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman

The Mandalorian • Chapter 12: The Siege • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • But The Tilapias Are Fine Though, Right? • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Yvette Nicole Brown as Judge Harper

A Black Lady Sketch Show • My Booty Look Juicy, Don’t It? • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Issa Rae as Jess

Hacks • I Think She Will • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kristen Wiig as Host

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Maya Rudolph as Host

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Girls’ Night • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment

Bernadette Peters as Deb

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown • 48:1 • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

McKenna Grace as Esther Keyes

The Handmaid’s Tale • Testimony • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Alexis Bledel as Emily

Ratched • The Dance • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells

This Is Us • I’ve Got This • NBC • 20th Television

Phylicia Rashad as Carol “Mama C” Clarke

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • The Finals • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

William Gossett, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios

Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer

Joe Holdman, Lighting Director

Alexander Taylor, Lighting Director

Nathan Files, Lighting Director

Matt McAdam, Lighting Director

The Masked Singer • The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up! • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment

Simon Miles, Lighting Designer

Cory Fournier, Lighting Director

Maurice Dupleasis, Lighting Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Adele • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director

Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director

William McGuinness, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Lighting Director

Tim Stasse, Lighting Director

The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director

Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director

Tiffany Spicer Keys, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer

Brian Spett, Lighting Director

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Russell Fine, Lighting Director

Lynn Costa, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

William Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Jeff Nellis, Lighting Director

Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director

Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

Alen Sisul, Lighting Director

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Jeff Russo, Composer

Oslo • HBO • HBO Films in association with SRO productions, Marc Platt Productions, Bold Films, and Dreamworks Pictures

Jeff Russo, Composer

Zoë Keating, Composer

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 2: South Carolina • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Nicholas Britell, Composer

WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christophe Beck, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Kris Bowers, Composer

The Crown • The Balmoral Test • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Martin Phipps, Composer

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Adam Taylor, Composer

Lovecraft Country • Rewind 1921 • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Laura Karpman, Composer

Raphael Saadiq, Composer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

This Is Us • Birth Mother • NBC • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Aron Forbes, Music Director

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Music Director

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special • Multiple Platforms • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Karl Mansfield, Music Director

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment

Harvey Mason Jr., Music Director

Outstanding Music Supervision

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Alexandra Patsavas, Music Supervisor

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Sarah Bridge, Music Supervisor

Halston • The Party’s Over • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Music Supervisor

Alexis Martin Woodall, Music Supervisor

Ryan Murphy, Music Supervisor

I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Ciara Elwis, Music Supervisor

Matt Biffa, Music Supervisor

Lovecraft Country • Strange Case • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix

Randall Poster, Music Supervisor

WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Dave Jordan, Music Supervisor

Shannon Murphy, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Allen v. Farrow • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Michael Abels, Composer

Bridgerton • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Kris Bowers, Composer

Michael Dean Parsons, Composer

The Flight Attendant • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Blake Neely, Composer

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Marcus Mumford, Composer

Tom Howe, Composer

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Composer

Robert Lopez, Composer

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Bo Burnham: Inside • Song Title: Comedy • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics

The Boys • The Big Ride / Song Title: Never Truly Vanish • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics

Michael Saltzman, Lyrics

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment / Song Title: I Can’t Remember Love • Netflix • Netflix

Anna Hauss, Music

Robert Wienröder, Music

William Horberg, Lyrics

Soundtrack Of Our Lives • Song Title: The End Titles • YouTube • Richard Kraft Productions

Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics

WandaVision • Breaking The Fourth Wall / Song Title: Agatha All Along • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics

Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Birthday / Song Title: Crimson Love • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment

Harvey Mason Jr., Music

Andrew Hey, Music

Austin Winsberg, Lyrics

Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 Productions

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer

David Young, Co-Executive Producer

Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer

Diana Miller, Producer

Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Seth Meyers, Host

Mike Shoemaker, Produced by

The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.

Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer/Performer

John Retsios, Producer

Jeff Romley, Producer

Victoria Varela, Producer

Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting in association with Central Productions, LLC

Thomas Lennon, Executive Producer

Robert Ben Garant, Executive Producer

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Executive Producer

John Landgraf, Executive Producer

Peter Principato, Executive Producer

David Lincoln, Producer

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons

Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer

Chris Licht, Executive Producer

RJ Fried, Executive Producer

Tim Luecke, Executive Producer

Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer

Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Season or a Movie

The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Stephan Fleet, VFX Supervisor

Shalena Oxley-Butler, VFX Producer

Kat Greene, VFX Coordinator

Rian McNamara, On Set VFX Coordinator

Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator

Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor (ILM)

Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor (Rising Sun Pictures)

Anthony Paterson, VFX Supervisor (Rocket Science VFX)

Keith Sellers, VFX Supervisor (Soho VFX)

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Eric Leven, Visual Effects Supervisor

Mike May, Visual Effects Producer

John Haley, Additional VFX Supervisor

Daniel Mellitz, Additional VFX Supervisor

Chris Waegner, VFX Supervisor (Sony Pictures Imageworks)

Charles Tait, VFX Supervisor (Weta Digital)

Sébastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor (Rodeo)

Chris Morley, VFX Supervisor (Tippett Studio)

Mark LeDoux, Visual Effects Supervisor (Crafty Apes)

Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Kevin Blank, Visual Effects Supervisor

Robin Griffin-McLachlan, Visual Effects Producer

Francois Dumoulin, Rodeo Visual Effects Supervisor

Pietro Ponti, ILP Visual Effects Supervisor

Grant Walker, Framestore Visual Effects Supervisor

J.D. Schwalm, Special Effects Supervisor

Robert C. Rhodes, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor

Kevin McCalister, Visual Effects Production Manager

Paige Prokop, Visual Effects Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor

Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor

John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damm, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Tara DeMarco, Visual Effects Supervisor

James Alexander, Visual Effects Producer

Sarah Eim, Additional VFX Supervisor

Sandra Balej, Additional VFX Supervisor

David Allen, Additional VFX Supervisor

Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor (Digital Domain)

Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor (ILM)

Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor (Rodeo)

Ryan Freer, VFX Supervisor (MARZ)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ben Turner, Overall VFX Supervisor

Reece Ewing, Overall VFX Producer

Andrew Scrase, VFX Supervisor

Standish Millennas, VFX Producer

Oliver Bersey, Compositing Supervisor

Jonathan Wood, VFX Supervisor

David Fleet, VFX Supervisor

Joe Cork, VFX Supervisor

Garrett Honn, VFX Supervisor

The Nevers • Ignition • HBO • HBO in association with Mutant Enemy

Johnny Han, VFX Supervisor

Jack Geist, VFX Producer

Justin Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor

Dominique Vidal, Visual Effects Supervisor

Emanuel Fuchs, Opium Warehouse Sequence Supervisor

Gaia Bussolati, Environment Supervisor

Alexandre Prod’homme, VFX Artist

Takashi Takeoka, VFX Artist

Mike Dawson, SFX Supervisor

Star Trek: Discovery • Su’kal • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Supervising Producer/Lead VFX Supervisor

Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor

Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer

Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist

Alexander Wood, On Set VFX Supervisor

Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor Ghost VFX

Kristen Prahl, VFX Producer Ghost VFX

Toni Pykalaniemi, VFX Supervisor DNEG

Leslie Chung, VFX Supervisor Crafty Apes

The Umbrella Academy • 743 • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Everett Burrell, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Phillip Hoffman, Visual Effects Producer

Jesse Kawzenuk, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor

Christopher Stack, Visual Effects Coordinator

Sophie Vertigan, Special Effects Coordinator

Jeff Campbell, Visual Effects Supervisor

Laurent Spillemaecker, Visual Effects Supervisor

R. Christopher White, Visual Effects Supervisor

Ryan Freer, Visual Effects Supervisor

Vikings • The Signal • Prime Video • TM Productions and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Supervisor

Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer

Leann Harvey, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Becca Donohoe, Visual Effects Producer

Tom Morrison, CG Supervisor

Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor

Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter

Kieran McKay, Lead Animator

Warren Lawtey, FX Lead

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Doom Patrol • HBO Max • Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

Thom Williams, Stunt Coordinator

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Hank Amos, Stunt Coordinator

Dave Macomber, Stunt Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator

S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios

Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Warrior • HBO Max • Cinemax in association with Tropper Ink Productions, Perfect Storm and Bruce Lee Entertainment

Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer

Julia Maggio, Stunt Performer

John Cihangir, Stunt Performer

Marc Canonizado, Stunt Performer

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Truth • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

John Nania, Stunt Performer

Aaron Toney, Stunt Performer

Justin Eaton, Stunt Performer

Gangs Of London • Episode 2 • AMC+ • Pulse Films in association with SISTER

Mens-Sana Tamakloe, Stunt Performer

Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Stunt Performer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

America’s Got Talent • Episode 1523 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Iqbal Hans, Technical Director

Brian Reason, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

John Gardner, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Hector Ramirez, Camera

Dan Webb, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Chuck Reilly, Video Control

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live – Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, And Music From Charlotte Lawrence • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Greg Grouwinkel, Camera

Steve Garrett, Camera

Bernd Reinhardt, Camera

Kris Wilson, Camera

Guy Jones, Senior Video Control

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Russell Swanson, Camera

John Schwartz, Camera

Scott Buckler, Camera

Michael Carmine, Camera

Matthew Fleischmann, Camera

Jon Graham, Camera

Dexter Kennedy, Camera

Maxwell Tubman, Camera

Michael Isler, Camera

Grgo Sevo, Camera

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Steven Cimino, Technical Director

John Pinto, Camera

Paul Cangialosi, Camera

Joe DeBonis, Camera

Dave Driscoll, Camera

Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera

Franco Coello, Camera

Frank Grisanti, Video Control

Roberto Lopez, Video Control

The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Mano Bonilla III, Camera

Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera

Robert Burnette, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Guido Frenzel, Camera

Alex Hernandez, Camera

Marc Hunter, Camera

Scott Hylton, Camera

Kathrine Iacofano, Camera

Scott Kaye, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Ray Reynolds, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Steve Simmons, Camera

Terrance Ho, Senior Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Ellen Kuras, Camera

Gregor Tavenner, Camera

Peter Agliata, Camera

Charles Libin, Camera

Declan Quinn, Camera

Sam Levy, Camera

David Waterston, Camera

Tim Ives, Camera

Kerwin DeVonish, Camera

Yousheng Tang, Camera

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions

Rod Wardell, Technical Director

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Iqbal Hans, Technical Director

David Eastwood, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Marc Hunter, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Dylan Sanford, Camera

Guy Jones, Video Control

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Pat Capone, Camera

Jack Donnelly, Camera

Dave Knox, Camera

Bruce MacCallum, Camera

Bill Winters, Camera

Maceo Bishop, Camera

Abby Levine, Video Control

Joe Belack, Video Control

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Iqbal Hans, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Technical Director

Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director

Devin Atwood, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera

David Carline, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Freddy Fredericks, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

George Prince, Camera

Dan Webb, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Brad Zerbst, Camera

Guy Jones, Video Control

Kevin Faust, Video Control

Terrence Ho, Video Control

John Palacio Jr., Video Control

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Rod Wardell, Technical Director

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Kevin French, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Jeff Latonero, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Mike Harvath, Camera

David Geller, Camera

Don Miller, Camera

Keith Rees, Camera

Timmy Mueller, Camera

Jeff Gentile, Camera

Jon Mantak, Camera

Carmen Long, Camera

Frank Lombardo, Camera

Steve Webster, Camera

Stephen Wharton, Camera

Ed Martino, Camera

Rian Weigart, Camera

JD Curl, Camera

Christian Pantuosco, Camera

Andrew Lawing, Camera

Joe Ward, Camera

John “JM” Hurley, Video Control

Ian Fleisher, Video Control

Emelie Scaminaci, Video Control

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Netflix • Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

Dolly Parton, Executive Producer

Maria S. Schlatter, Executive Producer

Debbie Allen, Executive Producer

Sam Haskell, Executive Producer

Joe Lazarov, Co-Executive Producer

Hudson Hickman, Co-Executive Producer

Oslo • HBO • HBO Films in association with SRO productions, Marc Platt Productions, Bold Films, and Dreamworks Pictures

Marc Platt, Executive Producer

Steven Spielberg, Executive Producer

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Executive Producer

David Litvak, Executive Producer

Jared LeBoff, Executive Producer

Adam Siegel, Executive Producer

Cambra Overend, Executive Producer

Bartlett Sher, Executive Producer

J.T. Rogers, Executive Producer

Holly Bario, Co-Executive Producer

Matthew Stillman, Co-Executive Producer

David Minkowski, Co-Executive Producer

Gary Michael Walters, Producer

Michel Litvak, Producer

Svetlana Metkina, Producer

Mark Taylor, Produced by

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia • Lifetime • Rock’n Robin Productions and Lincoln Square Productions for Lifetime

Robin Roberts, Executive Producer

Linda Berman, Executive Producer

Sebastian Dungan, Executive Producer

Mekita Faiye, Executive Producer

Danielle Brooks, Co-Executive Producer

Kenny Leon, Co-Executive Producer

Charles Cooper, Producer

Allen Lewis, Producer

Moshe Bardach, Produced by

Sylvie’s Love • Prime Video • Iam21, Seven Letter Word Films and Amazon Studios

Tessa Thompson, Executive Producer

Bobbi Sue Luther, Executive Producer

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Executive Producer

Matt Rachamkin, Executive Producer

Arinze Okwuadigbo, Co-Executive Producer

Obinna Okwuadigbo, Co-Executive Producer

Jay Gaines, Co-Executive Producer

Carl Daryl Washington, Co-Executive Producer

Nnamdi Asomugha, Produced by

Gabrielle Glore, Produced by

Jonathan T. Baker, Produced by

Eugene Ashe, Produced by

Matthew Thurm, Produced by

Uncle Frank • Prime Video • Miramax and Amazon Studios

Bob Osher, Executive Producer

Andrew Golov, Executive Producer

Christopher Tricarico, Executive Producer

Josh Peters, Executive Producer

Isaac Ericson, Executive Producer

Bill Block, Produced by

Michael Costigan, Produced by

Jay Van Hoy, Produced by

Stephanie Meurer, Produced by

Peter Macdissi, Produced by

Alan Ball, Produced by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Into The MAGAverse • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Jordan Klepper, Written by

Ian Berger, Written by

Zhubin Parang, Written by

Devin Delliquanti, Written by

8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions

Dave Chappelle, Written by

John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment

Mitchell Marchand, Written by

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production

Ariel Dumas, Written by

Jay Katsir, Written by

Stephen T. Colbert, Written by

Delmonte Bent, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

River Clegg, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Nicole Conlan, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by

Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by

Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by

Opus Moreschi, Written by

Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by

Steve Waltien, Written by