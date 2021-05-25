Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Leads 2021 Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, set to air on CBS on June 25.

ABC’s General Hospital scored the most nominations, with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which scored 11 nods each; and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, landing nine nods. All four of those shows are up for outstanding drama series.

Other high-profile shows scoring multiple nominations include seven-time nominees Trinkets and Julie and the Phantoms, both from Netflix and Netflix’s Dash & Lily and the syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show, which scored six nods each.

Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk franchise also scored six nods, including ones for its Estefans spinoff and a Will Smith special.

NBC’s Today show franchise, including the Sunday edition hosted by Willie Geist and its third- and fourth-hour iterations, scored five nominations, with CBS’ The Talk getting four nominations, the syndicated Drew Barrymore Show receiving three nominations and ABC’s Good Morning America landing two nods as well as two for its GMA3 offshoot.

The syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Wendy Williams and The Real each earned two nods.

Other noteworthy nominations include posthumous nods for the late Larry King and Alex Trebek, who were nominated in the categories of outstanding informative talk show host and outstanding game show host, respectively.

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 25 from 8-10 p.m. ET on CBS and ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+.

The nominees for the Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards and Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards will be announced on Monday, June 28. The Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, July 17 and the Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, July 18. Both of those shows will stream on NATAS’ Vimeo-powered OTT streaming platform starting at 8 p.m. ET on the appropriate night.

The Daytime Emmys are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. and certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.

A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay Popstar TV

Beacon Hill reelwomensnetwork.com

A House Divided UMC

Studio City Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

The Price Is Right CBS

Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence SYNDICATED

Divorce Court FOX

Judge Judy SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court SYNDICATED

The People’s Court SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Good Morning America ABC

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist NBC

Today Show NBC

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of TODAY NBC

GMA3: What You Need to Know ABC

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood SYNDICATED

E!’s Daily Pop E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED

Extra SYNDICATED

Inside Edition SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards IFC

David Blaine Ascension YouTube Originals

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time SYNDICATED

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

Call Your Mother Comedy Central

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama YouTube Originals

I Am Patrick CBN

The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip Digital Release

Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock vimeo.com

Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict Facebook Watch

TIME’s Kid of the Year Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Astronauts Nickelodeon

The Astronauts Launch

The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED

The Drew Barrymore Show

Good Morning America ABC

Sunshine

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Netflix

Launch Campaign

Kid of the Year Nickelodeon

Kid of the Year

Kids’ Choice Awards Nickelodeon

2020 Kids’ Choice Awards

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson

The Young and the Restless CBS

Genie Francis as Laura Collins

General Hospital ABC

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

General Hospital ABC

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick

General Hospital ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos

General Hospital ABC

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

General Hospital ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Days of Our Lives ABC

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri

General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron

The Young and the Restless CBS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

Days of Our Lives NBC

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller

General Hospital ABC

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford

General Hospital ABC

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

Max Gail as Mike Corbin ABC

General Hospital

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton CBS

The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault ABC

General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine ABC

General Hospital

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford ABC

General Hospital

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady NBC

Days of Our Lives

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman CBS

The Young and the Restless

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait ABC

General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson ABC

General Hospital

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton ABC

General Hospital

George DelHoyo as Orpheus NBC

Days of Our Lives

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton ABC

General Hospital

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux NBC

Days of Our Lives

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor NBC

Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Giada De Laurentiis Food Network

Giada at Home 2.0

Edward Delling-Williams Recipe TV

Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams

Ina Garten Food Network

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Sophia Roe VICE TV

Counter Space

Michael Symon Food Network

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady CBS

Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey SYNDICATED

Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro Game Show Network

Catch 21

Pat Sajak SYNDICATED

Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek SYNDICATED

Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall SYNDICATED

Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Facebook Watch

Peace of Mind with Taraji

Larry King Ora TV

Larry King Now

Rachael Ray SYNDICATED

Rachael Ray

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes ABC

GMA3: What You Need to Know

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore SYNDICATED

The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sean Evans First We Feast (Complex Networks)

Hot Ones

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager NBC

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dash & Lily Netflix

Endlings Hulu

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

I Am Patrick CBN

The Letter for the King Netflix

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Cabana Boy Troy” SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show

“I Got the Music” Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

“More Than a Vow” CBS

The Young and the Restless

“The Other Side of Hollywood” Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

“Unsaid Emily” Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR

DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Endlings Hulu

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

Studio City Amazon Prime Video

Trinkets Netflix

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Odd Squad PBS

Sesame Street HBO

The Talk CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix

CBS This Morning CBS

Sesame Street HBO

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel

The Talk CBS

Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix

The Gaze Facebook Watch, YouTube

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Endlings Hulu

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

The Letter for the King Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING

Family Feud SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

Tamron Hall SYNDICATED

The View ABC

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily Netflix

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

Julie and the Phantoms Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily Netflix

Endlings Hulu

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

The Letter for the King Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

#WASHED Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

Craftopia HBO Max

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

The New Legends of Monkey Netflix

Odd Squad PBS

Weird But True National Geographic Kids

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Alexa & Katie Netflix

Dash & Lily Netflix

Days of Our Lives NBC

Julie and the Phantoms Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

The Healing Powers of Dude Netflix

Helpsters Apple TV+

Odd Squad PBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily Netflix

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

Julie and the Phantoms Netflix

The Letter for the King Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Big Fib Disney+

The Real SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

The Talk CBS

The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms Netflix

The Letter for the King Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

All That Nickelodeon

The Real SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

The Talk CBS

The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED