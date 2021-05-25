Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Leads 2021 Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, set to air on CBS on June 25.
ABC’s General Hospital scored the most nominations, with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which scored 11 nods each; and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, landing nine nods. All four of those shows are up for outstanding drama series.
Other high-profile shows scoring multiple nominations include seven-time nominees Trinkets and Julie and the Phantoms, both from Netflix and Netflix’s Dash & Lily and the syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show, which scored six nods each.
Related Stories
Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk franchise also scored six nods, including ones for its Estefans spinoff and a Will Smith special.
NBC’s Today show franchise, including the Sunday edition hosted by Willie Geist and its third- and fourth-hour iterations, scored five nominations, with CBS’ The Talk getting four nominations, the syndicated Drew Barrymore Show receiving three nominations and ABC’s Good Morning America landing two nods as well as two for its GMA3 offshoot.
The syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Wendy Williams and The Real each earned two nods.
Other noteworthy nominations include posthumous nods for the late Larry King and Alex Trebek, who were nominated in the categories of outstanding informative talk show host and outstanding game show host, respectively.
The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 25 from 8-10 p.m. ET on CBS and ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+.
The nominees for the Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards and Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards will be announced on Monday, June 28. The Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, July 17 and the Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, July 18. Both of those shows will stream on NATAS’ Vimeo-powered OTT streaming platform starting at 8 p.m. ET on the appropriate night.
The Daytime Emmys are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. and certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.
A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
The Bay Popstar TV
Beacon Hill reelwomensnetwork.com
A House Divided UMC
Studio City Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence SYNDICATED
Divorce Court FOX
Judge Judy SYNDICATED
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court SYNDICATED
The People’s Court SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning CBS
Good Morning America ABC
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist NBC
Today Show NBC
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of TODAY NBC
GMA3: What You Need to Know ABC
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood SYNDICATED
E!’s Daily Pop E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED
Extra SYNDICATED
Inside Edition SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards IFC
David Blaine Ascension YouTube Originals
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time SYNDICATED
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL
Call Your Mother Comedy Central
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama YouTube Originals
I Am Patrick CBN
The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip Digital Release
Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock vimeo.com
Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict Facebook Watch
TIME’s Kid of the Year Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
The Astronauts Nickelodeon
The Astronauts Launch
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
The Drew Barrymore Show
Good Morning America ABC
Sunshine
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Netflix
Launch Campaign
Kid of the Year Nickelodeon
Kid of the Year
Kids’ Choice Awards Nickelodeon
2020 Kids’ Choice Awards
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson
The Young and the Restless CBS
Genie Francis as Laura Collins
General Hospital ABC
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
General Hospital ABC
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick
General Hospital ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital ABC
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives ABC
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri
General Hospital ABC
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless CBS
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of Our Lives NBC
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller
General Hospital ABC
Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford
General Hospital ABC
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer CBS
The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail as Mike Corbin ABC
General Hospital
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton CBS
The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault ABC
General Hospital
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine ABC
General Hospital
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford ABC
General Hospital
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady NBC
Days of Our Lives
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman CBS
The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait ABC
General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson ABC
General Hospital
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton ABC
General Hospital
George DelHoyo as Orpheus NBC
Days of Our Lives
Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton ABC
General Hospital
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux NBC
Days of Our Lives
Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor NBC
Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Giada De Laurentiis Food Network
Giada at Home 2.0
Edward Delling-Williams Recipe TV
Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams
Ina Garten Food Network
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Sophia Roe VICE TV
Counter Space
Michael Symon Food Network
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady CBS
Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey SYNDICATED
Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro Game Show Network
Catch 21
Pat Sajak SYNDICATED
Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek SYNDICATED
Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Facebook Watch
Peace of Mind with Taraji
Larry King Ora TV
Larry King Now
Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes ABC
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore SYNDICATED
The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans First We Feast (Complex Networks)
Hot Ones
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager NBC
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
Dash & Lily Netflix
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
I Am Patrick CBN
The Letter for the King Netflix
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Cabana Boy Troy” SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show
“I Got the Music” Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms
“More Than a Vow” CBS
The Young and the Restless
“The Other Side of Hollywood” Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms
“Unsaid Emily” Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR
DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
Studio City Amazon Prime Video
Trinkets Netflix
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Odd Squad PBS
Sesame Street HBO
The Talk CBS
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix
CBS This Morning CBS
Sesame Street HBO
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel
The Talk CBS
Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix
The Gaze Facebook Watch, YouTube
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
The Letter for the King Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING
Family Feud SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
The View ABC
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily Netflix
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily Netflix
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
The Letter for the King Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
#WASHED Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
Craftopia HBO Max
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
The New Legends of Monkey Netflix
Odd Squad PBS
Weird But True National Geographic Kids
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Alexa & Katie Netflix
Dash & Lily Netflix
Days of Our Lives NBC
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
The Healing Powers of Dude Netflix
Helpsters Apple TV+
Odd Squad PBS
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily Netflix
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
The Letter for the King Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
The Big Fib Disney+
The Real SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
The Talk CBS
The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
The Letter for the King Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
All That Nickelodeon
The Real SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
The Talk CBS
The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED