Emmys: Sterling K. Brown, Aidy Bryant and More Among Multiple Acting Nominees

During the nomination announcements for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, several performers earned their first nomination ever (44 to be exact). Those who secured multiple acting nominees slimmed down to a select few, from multi-nominee veterans such as Sterling K. Brown to newcomers in this special Emmy arena like Jean Smart.

The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at acting nominees who scored Emmy nominations for multiple programs in the performing categories.

Sterling K. Brown continued his multi-nominee streak this year by landing an outstanding narration nod for CNN’s Lincoln: Divided We Stand as well as recognition for his recurring role as Randall Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us.

Aidy Bryant’s comedy chops were honored multiple times this year as the actress landed an outstanding lead actress in a comedy series nomination for her Hulu series Shrill as well as an outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her continued cast member role on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Maya Rudolph secured a double nomination for guest actress in a comedy series for SNL and for character voice-over for Big Mouth.

Jean Smart joins the Emmys honorees who have received double nominations in the acting categories by earning a nod for her role as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. Smart also earned a nomination for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role as Mare’s mother Helen in HBO’s Mare of Easttown.

Kenan Thompson received a lead actor in a comedy series nom for his portrayal of Kenan Williams for his NBC comedy series. The SNL alum joined cast member Bryant in earning a supporting actor in a comedy series nod for SNL.

