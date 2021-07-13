×
Emmy Awards: Nominations List (Updating Live)

Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, will host the virtual event.

By

Kimberly Nordyke, Hilary Lewis, Lexy Perez

Emmy Statues
Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage

The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday.

Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, will host the virtual event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. PT. The pair made Emmy history last year when they became the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmy Awards in the same year.

Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will join them at the nominations announcement, which will stream live on Emmys.com.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19, in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will host.

Keep up with the list of nominees here once the announcement starts.

