Emmys Polls: Who Should Win the Comedy Categories?

The 2021 Emmy Awards feature a diverse lineup of nominees in the comedy series categories.

Eight shows will be competing for the title of best comedy series, with last year’s winner, Schitt’s Creek — which swept the comedy series categories — out of the running this year.

Meanwhile, five actresses and five actors will vie for the title of best actress or actor in a comedy series.

This year’s roster for the best comedy series includes Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, The Kominsky Method, Pen15 and Ted Lasso.

Black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross is once again nominated for best lead actress in a comedy series along with her four fellow nominees: Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Allison Janney (Mom) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

The Kominsky Method’s Michael Douglas and Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson also are repeat nominees for this year’s award show. The two will be facing off for the title of best lead actor in a comedy series with their three fellow competitors: William H. Macy (Shameless), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Kenan Thompson (Kenan).

