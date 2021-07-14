Emmys Polls: Who Should Win the Limited Series Categories?

HBO’s summer premiere for 'I May Destroy You' featured drinks by Cocktail Academy.

The 2021 Emmy Awards feature a competitive lineup of nominees in the limited series categories.

Five shows will be competing for the title of best limited series, the category won last year by Watchman. Meanwhile, five actresses and actors will vie for the title of best lead actress or actor in a limited series.

This year’s roster for the best limited series includes I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.

In the running for best lead actress in a limited series is Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) and Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown).

Competing for best lead actor in a limited series is Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Ewan McGregor (Halston), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton).

