Emmys: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

Before the 2021 Emmys kick off, the night’s nominees and presenters are set to walk the red carpet.

Fans can catch all the action on E! News’ live stream, featuring pop culture expert Naz Perez.

After last year’s Emmys was forced to go largely virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s show is taking place in-person, but the guest list is limited and all attendees are required to be vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test.

The awards show has also swapped out its longtime location, the Microsoft Theater, for an air-conditioned tent on the event deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater, which will allow for more socially distanced seating. Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the show, which will air live on CBS and ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT.

Presenters for the Emmys include Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Misty Copeland, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Taraji P. Henson, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Gayle King, Dan and Eugene Levy, LL Cool J, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Dolly Parton, Sara Paulson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy Poehler, Ellen Pompeo, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Rita Wilson, Bowen Yang and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Queen’s Gambit won a leading nine awards over three Creative Arts ceremonies last weekend and is up for a number of additional awards during the main broadcast tonight. The Crown and The Mandalorian scored the most Emmy nominations this year with 24 nods each, followed by WandaVision with 23 nominations and Ted Lasso with 20.

Watch the red carpet live stream below.