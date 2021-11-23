International Emmys: David Tennant, Hayley Squires Take Acting Awards, ‘Tehran’ Best Drama

- Share this article on Facebook
Atlantic Crossing was the big winner at the 2021 International Emmy Awards, winning the prize for best TV movie or mini-series.
A historical drama set during World War II, Atlantic Crossing tells the story of the Crown Princess of Norway fleeing to America to escape the Nazi invasion of her country and her interactions with U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt. Starring Sofia Helin as Norwegian Crown Princess Märtha and Kyle MacLachlan as Roosevelt, the series aired on NRK in Norway and Masterpiece Theatre on PBS.
The night’s other big prize, best drama series, went to Kan 11 and Apple’s Israeli spy thriller Tehran while season four of French show Call My Agent! took the International Emmy for best comedy.
In the acting categories, it was a clean sweep for British actors with Hayley Squires winning best actress for her performance in the Channel 4 porn industry drama Adult Material and David Tennant winning best actor for his haunting turn as serial killer Dennis Nielsen in ITV’s Des.
The International Emmy winners were announced at a live ceremony in New York on Monday. Insecure actress Yvonne Orji hosted the event with presenters including Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d’Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana and Angélica.
NBA star Dirk Nowitzki presented this year’s International Emmy Directorate Award, a lifetime achievement honor, to Thomas Bellut, director-general of German public broadcaster ZDF.
This year’s International Emmys were the most cosmopolitan in the event’s 49-year history, with a record 24 countries represented across the 44 nominees. In all, the 11 winning International Emmy programs and performances span 8 countries.
Full list of 2021 International Emmy winners in bold.
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Atlantic Crossing, Cinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRK
Des, New Pictures / ITV
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, CJ ENM / Studio Dragon / Story TV / Goldmedalist
All The Women In The World, Original Globoplay
Drama Series
Aarya, Disney+ Hotstar / Ram Madhvani Films / Endemol Shine India
El Presidente, Amazon Studios / Gaumont / Fabula / Kapow
Tehran, Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions
There She Goes – Season 2, Merman Television / BBC / BritBox
Comedy
Call My Agent – Season 4, Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Télévision / Netflix
Motherland: Christmas Special, Merman Television / Two Four / BBC / Lionsgate
Campaign Promises, FoxTelecolombia / Estudios Teleméxico / Claro Video
Vir Das: For India, Weirdass Comedy / Netflix
Best Performance by an Actress
Valeria Bertuccelli In El Cuaderno De Tomy, Pampa Films / Netflix
Ane Gabarain In Patria, Alea Media / HBO Europe
Menna Shalaby In Every Week Has A Friday, Shahid VIP / Film Factory / Meem
Hayley Squires In Adult Material, Fifty Fathoms Productions
Best Performance by an Actor
Roy Nik In Normal, Dori Media / HOT
Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Serious Men, Bombay Fables / Cineraas Entertainment / Netflix
Christian Tappán In The Great Heist, Dynamo Producciones / Netflix
David Tennant In Des, New Pictures / ITV
Documentary
Sieged, Original Globoplay / Globo Journalism
Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice, 2050 Productions / Netflix
They Call Me Babu, Pieter van Huystee Film
Toxic Beauty, White Pine Pictures / Orama Filmworks
Arts Programming
Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday, Netflix
Kubrick By Kubrick, Temps Noir / Telemark / Arte France
Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?, Fuji Television Network / Kyodo Television
Romeo And Juliet: Beyond Words, Footwork Films / BalletBoyz / BBC / Royal Opera House / Proton Projekt
Non-English Language US Primetime Program
21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Univision Network / The Latin Recording Academy
A Tiny Audience, February Entertainment
Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir, WAPA TV / WAPA América
Premio Lo Nuestro 2020, Univision
Non-Scripted Entertainment
That’s Love!, Shelter / Toreador
I-Land, CJ ENM
The Masked Singer – Season 2, Televisa / EndemolShine Boomdog
The Masked Singer, Bandicoot Scotland / ITV
Short-Form Series
Beirut 6:07, Shahid VIP / MBC Group / IMAGIC
Diário De Um Confinado, Globo
People Talking – Season 2, Set Màgic Audiovisual / Atresmedia
INSiDE, Luminous Beast
Telenovela
A Mother’s Love, Globo
Destiny, Plural Entertainment Portugal
The Song Of Glory, China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange Studio
A Quest To Heal, Mediacorp TV Singapore Pte
