Netflix’s ‘Bo Burnham: Inside,’ ‘Call My Agent!’ Win Comedy Honors, British ‘Help’ Best Drama at 2021 Rose d’Or

Help, a British drama set in a fictional Liverpool care home that shines a light on neglect and abuse in the U.K. care system, has won the top prize for best TV drama at the 60th annual Rose d’Or awards, one of Europe’s leading television honors.

Written by BAFTA-award winners Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) and Marc Munden (Utopia), Help stars Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham (This is England) as a care worker and patient, respectively, whose lives are changed forever by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.

“It felt like a privilege and enormous responsibility to tell this story,” Thorne said, accepting his Rose d’Or via video link Monday night. “We hope that this [award] will a further shine a spotlight on care homes and what our government should be and is failing to do.”

Netflix secured a double comedy win at the 2021 Rose d’Ors, taking best sitcom honors for French show business satire Call My Agent! as well as the best comedy show honor for Bo Burnham: Inside, the comedy special written, directed, filmed, edited by, and starring Burnham which he recorded during COVID-19 lockdown.

The inaugural news and current affairs award, for best news program, went to Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story, an on-the-ground report from Britain’s ITV news from the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The program also won the 2021 Golden Rose as the show receiving the most votes of any nominated program.

“What happened here on Jan. 6, can be seen as a wake-up call,” said ITV correspondent Robert Moore accepting his award via videolink from Washington, DC. “Of how fragile democratic institutions can be, how conspiracy theories can not only be toxic but can be lethal and how incantatory rhetoric can have consequences.”

The best documentary honor went to 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room from BBC and AppleTV+ and long-running shiny floor show Strictly Come Dancing beat out all comers to win the Rose d’Or for best reality or factual entertainment show of 2021.

British actress and comedian Sue Perkins (The Great British Bake-Off, Heading Out) hosted a virtual version of the 60th Rose d’Or awards Monday night.

The 2021 performance of the year honor went to French superstar Omar Sy for his global breakthrough role in the Netflix crime series Lupin. British actress Brenda Blethyn, a two-time Oscar and Emmy nominee, received the 2021 lifetime achievement honor, the Golden Rose, for her small-screen lead performance in the British procedural Vera. Her role as the caustic, yet charming detective chief inspector Vera Stanhope in some 40 episodes over 11 seasons makes her the longest-serving female detective in international TV.

The Rose d’Or emerging talent award, given to up-and-comers from the global television scene, went to Nida Manzoor, the creator and director of ground-breaking Channel 4 dramedy We Are Lady Parts. The series follows a group of young Muslim women from very different backgrounds who form a punk band. Manzoor is the first “behind-the-camera” talent to receive the honor.

Full list of 2021 Rose d’Or winners

Drama

Bridgerton (UK), Netflix/shondalandmedia

Mare of Easttown (USA), HBO/Sky Atlantic

It’s A Sin (UK), Red Production Company/All3Media International/Channel 4

Help (UK), The Forge/All3Media International/Channel 4

Time by Jimmy McGovern (UK), BBC Studios/BBC One

Squid Game (Republic of Korea), Siren Pictures/Netflix

Comedy

Famalam (UK), BBC Studios/BBC Three

Motherland (UK), Merman Television/Twofour/Lionsgate/BBC Two

Bo Burnham: Inside (USA), Netflix

Journey (Ireland), Glassriver/Keshet International/Channel 2

The New Black 2 (Israel), Dori Media Darset/Dori Media International/HOT

Staged (UK), Infinity Hill/GCB Films/No Mystery/Rainmaker Content/BBC One

News and Current Affairs

India’s Rape Scandal (UK), Quicksilver Media/Channel 4/PBS Frontline

Panorama: The Missing Princess (UK), BBC/Panorama

Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance (Japan), NHK

The Return: Life After ISIS (UK), Alba Sotorra Productions, MetFilm/Sky Documentaries

Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story (UK), ITV (Golden Rose 2021)

Taliban – the Police, the Thief and the Runaway Wife (Denmark), Horisont/DR/DR1

Soap or Telenovela

Lisa (Belgium), De Mensen/Red Arrow International/VTM

District 31 (Canada), Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada

Our Love Songs (Portugal), SP Televisao S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicacao

Star Hill (Portugal), SP Televisao/SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicacao

Two Lives (Spain), Bambu Producciones, Studiocanal

Casualty (UK), BBC Studios/BBC One

Comedy Drama & Sitcom

The Chair (USA), Netflix

I Hate Suzie (UK), Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

Jerk Series 2 (UK), Roughcut TV/Primal Media/BBC Three

Call My Agent! (France), Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions/Netflix/France télévision

Love & Anarchy (Sweden), FLX/Netflix

We Are Lady Parts (UK), Working Title/Channel 4/NBC Universal

Documentary

Strong Female Lead (Australia), Northern Pictures/SBS

Dying to Divorce (UK), Dying to Divorce/Java Films/WDR/ARTE

Schwarzer Adler (Germany), Broadview Pictures/Broadview Distribution/Amazon Prime/ZDF

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room (UK), Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+ /BBC One

The Reason I Jump (UK), MetFilm Production/Picturehouse Entertainment/Netflix

Surviving 9/11 (UK), Top Hat Productions/Keshet International/BBC Two

Reality and Factual Entertainment

The Rap Game (UK), Naked Television/A+E Content Sales/BBC3

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace (UK), Wall to Wall Media/Line Up Industries/ITV

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back (UK), Rumpus Media/Channel 4

Love On The Spectrum (Australia), Northern Pictures/Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Married at First Sight (UK), CPL/Channel 4/E4

You Can’t Ask That (Australia), Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Arts

Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra (Australia), In Films Production/Icon Films Distribution, Australia Broadcasting Corporation

My Rembrandt (Netherlands), Discours Film/Cinephil/NTR

The Dying Swans Project (Germany), Theaterhaus Stuttgart/Gauthier Dance/ZDF/3sat

Song Exploder (USA), Tremolo Productions/Netflix

Masterpiece (Netherlands), Posvideo/IDTV/dutchcore/Avrotros/NPO 2

The Carnival of the Animals – The Story of a Score (Germany), Sounding Image/C Major Entertainment/WDR/arte

Studio Entertainment

Taskmaster (UK), Avalon/Channel 4

America’s Got Talent (USA), Fremantle North America/SYCO/Fremantle Media/NBC

Australia Talks (Australia), Australian Broadcasting Corporation/

A League of Their Own (UK), CPL Productions/Sky Max

Strictly Come Dancing (UK), BBC Studios/BBC One

The Masked Singer UK (UK), Bandicoot/Abacus Media Rights/ITV/STV

Children and Youth

Like Me (Norway), Norsk Rikskringasting

Horrible Histories Black History Special (UK), Lion TV/CBBC/BBC iPlayer

Talking Heads (Netherlands); Keplerfilm/Beta Film/VPRO

Scars for life (Belgium)De Mensen/Newen/Ketnet (VRT)

Our School (UK), Twofour/CBBC

World’s Worst Diseases (Sweden), Delta Studios/SVT/SVT Barn

Multiplatform Series

Birchpunk (Russian Federation), MC2production

About Saturday (Norway), Maipo Film/TV 2 Norway

Heat (Netherlands), Vertov/NPO3/EO

InterConnected: Fred Gets Feedback (UK), BBC Writersroom/BBC

Payday (Finland), Yle/Yle TV2/Yle Areena/Facebook/Instagram/Youtube

It Takes Guts (France), Effervescence Doc/France TV Slash/ARTE/Radio France/TV5 Monde/INA/France Médias Monde

Audio Entertainment

Dieve (France), Sybel & Jolie Rouge

Finding Q: My Journey into QAnon (UK), Tortoise Studios/Audible

The Lazarus Heist (UK), BBC World Service/BBC World Service Podcasts

Cold Case Crime Cuts (UK), Auddy

I’m Not A Monster (UK), BBC News Longform Audio/BBC Sounds/ BBC Radio 5 Live/BBC Panorama/Frontline PBS

Have You Heard George’s Podcast? (UK), BBC Sounds/BBC Radio 5 Live/George the Poet