‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Ozark’ Top AAFCA TV Awards (Exclusive)

The African American Film Critics Association has announced the main competition winners for its 4th annual AAFCA TV Honors, which will be presented at an in-person luncheon on Aug. 20 at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles.

ABC’s Abbot Elementary and Netflix’s Ozark lead the pack as best comedy and best drama, respectively, with Abbot Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson tapped as breakout star. Best actress has gone to Patina Miller for Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan and best actor to Courtney B. Vance for AMC’s 61st Street.

HBO collects the most awards (five in total), including A Black Lady Sketch Show for best writing and Issa Rae’s Insecure with the Impact Award.

The winners of the AAFCA TV Honors, which recognize outstanding achievements in television and streaming, are chosen by a jury of select members and were announced on Monday.

“We are deeply honored and proud to celebrate the excellence from the creative community at this year’s AAFCA TV Honors,” said AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson in a statement. “The medium of television and streaming is ever-changing and we look forward to bringing everyone together to celebrate the incredible art that has made this year in entertainment so exciting.”

The full list of winners follows:

BEST TV COMEDY – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA – Ozark (Netflix)

BEST NEW SHOW – Bel-Air (Peacock)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – Black and Missing (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – Women of the Movement (ABC)

BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BREAKOUT STAR – Quinta Brunson

BEST ENSEMBLE – Swagger (Apple TV+) & Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

BEST WRITING – A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BEST TV DIRECTING – Salli Richardson, The Gilded Age (HBO)

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Patina Miller, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Courtney B. Vance, 61st Street (AMC)

IMPACT AWARD – Insecure (HBO)

Ozark is produced by MRC Television, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled PMRC.