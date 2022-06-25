Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital,’ ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Among Top Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out Friday during an in-person ceremony, hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, that aired on CBS. The hosts’ show took home the award for best entertainment news series.
ABC’s General Hospital led with five wins for best drama series, supporting actor (Jeff Kober), actress (Kelly Thiebaud) and young performer (Nicholas Chavez) in a drama series, as well as for the drama’s writing team.
Best actor and actress went to The Bold and the Beautiful’s John McCook and The Young and the Restless’ Mishael Morgan, respectively — the latter making history as the first Black actress to win in the category.
Related Stories
The Kelly Clarkson Show won two awards: best entertainment talk show and best entertainment talk show host. Tamron Hall also won for hosting her eponymous informative talk show, while Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts took home the award for best informative talk show. Steve Harvey won best game show host for Family Feud, while Jeopardy! earned best game show.
The ceremony, which was held at the Pasadena Convention Center, is the first since the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced in December plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.
The winners of the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys were revealed in a livestreamed ceremony on June 18. The Kelly Clarkson Show earned five wins, and Netflix led all networks and platforms with nine wins.
The full list of winners of the Daytime Emmy Awards are below.
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Beyond Salem, Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless, CBS — WINNER
Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital, ABC
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives, NBC
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS — WINNER
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott The Young and the Restless, CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives, NBC
James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital, ABC
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC
Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital, ABC
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital, ABC
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Days of Our Lives, NBC — WINNER
Beyond Salem, Peacock
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Beyond Salem, Peacock
Days of Our Lives, NBC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Family Feud, SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
The Price Is Right, CBS
Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Steve Harvey, Family Feud, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+ — WINNER
GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC
Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts,, Disney+
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
Hot Ones, Complex Networks
Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED
Extra, SYNDICATED
Inside Edition, SYNDICATED
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day