Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital,’ ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Among Top Winners

Mishael Morgan accepts the outstanding performance by a lead actress in a drama series award onstage during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out Friday during an in-person ceremony, hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, that aired on CBS. The hosts’ show took home the award for best entertainment news series.

ABC’s General Hospital led with five wins for best drama series, supporting actor (Jeff Kober), actress (Kelly Thiebaud) and young performer (Nicholas Chavez) in a drama series, as well as for the drama’s writing team.

Best actor and actress went to The Bold and the Beautiful’s John McCook and The Young and the Restless’ Mishael Morgan, respectively — the latter making history as the first Black actress to win in the category.

The Kelly Clarkson Show won two awards: best entertainment talk show and best entertainment talk show host. Tamron Hall also won for hosting her eponymous informative talk show, while Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts took home the award for best informative talk show. Steve Harvey won best game show host for Family Feud, while Jeopardy! earned best game show.

The ceremony, which was held at the Pasadena Convention Center, is the first since the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced in December plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.

The winners of the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys were revealed in a livestreamed ceremony on June 18. The Kelly Clarkson Show earned five wins, and Netflix led all networks and platforms with nine wins.

The full list of winners of the Daytime Emmy Awards are below.

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Beyond Salem, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless, CBS — WINNER

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital, ABC

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives, NBC

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS — WINNER

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott The Young and the Restless, CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives, NBC

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital, ABC

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC

Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital, ABC

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital, ABC

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of Our Lives, NBC — WINNER

Beyond Salem, Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Beyond Salem, Peacock

Days of Our Lives, NBC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Family Feud, SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

The Price Is Right, CBS

Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Steve Harvey, Family Feud, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+ — WINNER

GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC

Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts,, Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Hot Ones, Complex Networks

Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED

Extra, SYNDICATED

Inside Edition, SYNDICATED