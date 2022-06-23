‘Hacks’ and ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Lead Dorian TV Nominations

HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s Somebody Somewhere are among the nominees for the 14th Dorian TV Awards, unveiled Thursday by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA). (Full disclosure: The Hollywood Reporter’s Tyler Coates is a member of the organization.)

Both Hacks and Somebody Somewhere led the nominations with five honors each, including for best LGBTQ show, best TV performance (Jean Smart and Bridget Everett, respectively), supporting TV performance (Hannah Einbinder and Jeff Hiller, respectively) and best TV musical performance. Somebody Somewhere was also nominated in the best unsung TV show category.

Hacks was nominated for best TV comedy alongside ABC’s Abbott Elementary, HBO’s Barry and HBO Max’s The Other Two and Our Flag Means Death.

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson was nominated for both best TV performance and the Wilde Wit Award. Her fellow nominees in the latter category include Fire Island stars Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang (the latter won this award last year). Yang and Jerrod Carmichael are nominated for both the Wilde Wit and LGBTQIA+ TV trailblazer awards.

HBO’s Euphoria leads among the drama nominees with four nods, including best TV drama, campiest TV show and acting honors for lead actress Zendaya and supporting player Sydney Sweeney. British teen drama Heartstopper is also in the running for best TV drama as well as best LGBTQ show and best tv performance (Kit Connor). Other series nominees include AMC’s Better Call Saul, Apple TV+’s Severance, HBO’s Succession and Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

This year’s Dorian Awards also feature the inaugural “You Deserve An Award!” award to a beloved TV icon. Nominees include Gillian Anderson, Christine Baranski, Lynda Carter, Kim Cattrall and Cassandra Peterson.

Winners for the Dorian TV awards will be revealed on Aug. 17. A full list of nominations follows.

BEST TV DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

BEST LGBTQ SHOW

Hacks (HBO Max)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

Better Things (FX)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Matthew Macfadyen Succession (HBO)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Beyonce’ “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards (ABC)

Kristin Chenoweth and cast, “Tribulation,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, “Don’t Give Up,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Jean Smart, “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” Hacks (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong and cast, “Corn Puddin’,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham and cast, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

ZIWE (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Arcane (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Q Force (Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

What If … ? (Disney+)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary (HBO Max)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

We’re Here (HBO)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Euphoria (HBO)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Loki (Disney+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Diana: The Musical (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

WILDE WIT AWARD

(To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Jerrod Carmichael

Jennifer Coolidge

Bowen Yang

THE INAUGURAL “YOU DESERVE AN AWARD!” AWARD

(To a uniquely talented TV icon we adore)

Gillian Anderson

Christine Baranski

Lynda Carter

Kim Cattrall

Cassandra Peterson

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER

(For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity)

Jerrod Carmichael

Margaret Cho

Russell T Davies

Kate McKinnon

Bowen Yang