Feinberg Forecast: Final Emmy Nomination Projections

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowstone (Paramount)

Alternate

Euphoria (HBO)

Potential Surprise

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Winning Time (HBO)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Alternate

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Potential Surprise

Black-ish (ABC)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Reservation Dogs (FX)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Maid (Netflix)

The Staircase (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Alternate

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Potential Surprise

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Shoulda Been a Contender

1883 (Paramount+)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) — podcast

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Alternate

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Jamie Dornan (The Tourist)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)

Zendaya (Euphoria) — podcast

Alternate

Britt Lower (Severance)

Potential Surprise

Tawny Cypress (Yellowjackets)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Katja Herbers (Evil)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance) — podcast

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

Alternate

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) — podcast

Potential Surprise

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Cole Hauser (Yellowstone)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Julia Garner (Ozark) — podcast

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) — podcast

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Sadie Sink (Stranger Things)

J. Cameron Smith (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Alternate

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Maude Apatow (Euphoria)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Alternate

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)



Potential Surprise

Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast

Shoulda Been a Contender

Sam Richardson (The Afterparty)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Alternate

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Potential Surprise

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Shoulda Been a Contender

Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Alternate

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Potential Surprise

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Meg Stalter (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Alternate

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Potential Surprise

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) — podcast

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) — podcast

Jared Leto (WeCrashed) — podcast

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Alternate

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Sam Elliott (1883) — podcast

Shoulda Been a Contender

Jon Bernthal (We Own This City)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) — podcast

Lily James (Pam and Tommy) — podcast

Margaret Qualley (Maid) — podcast

Julia Roberts (Gaslit) — podcast

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) — podcast

Alternate

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Isabel May (1883) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Naveen Andrews (The Dropout)

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Tim McGraw (1883)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Alternate

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Potential Surprise

Matthew Goode (The Offer)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Colton Ryan (The Girl from Plainville)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) — podcast

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Alternate

Faith Hill (1883)

Potential Surprise

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Dominique Fishback (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

jeen-yuhs (Netflix)

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears (FX)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Alternate

Music Box (HBO) — podcast (Bill Simmons)

Potential Surprise

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO) — podcast (Ronan Farrow)

Shoulda Been a Contender

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Projected Nominees (alphabetically)

Downfall (Netflix)

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO) — podcast (Judd Apatow)

Lucy and Desi (Amazon)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

We Feed People (Nat Geo) — podcast (José Andrés)

Alternate

Insecure: The End (HBO)

Potential Surprise

Sheryl (Showtime)

Shoulda Been a Contender

A Man Named Scott (Amazon)