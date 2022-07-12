‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reflects on Heart Attack Ahead of Final Season Episode

Last July, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while filming an episode for the sixth and final season of the AMC show. After receiving another Emmy nomination on Tuesday for his starring role, the actor reflected on the near-death experience and said next week’s episode is the one in which the heart attack happened.

“I feel very good. I’m in great shape. I’m gonna go to a workout right now!” Odenkirk tells The Hollywood Reporter following his nomination. “I didn’t go back to shoot for five weeks. I had a five-week break to recover. And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days… And so they took care of me and I was able to do it, and hopefully you can’t tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn’t. Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack. And probably about three quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after.”

Odenkirk says it was “strange” to watch the episode back.

“The strangest thing about it is that I really have no memory of that day,” says the actor, who has shared some details about the on-set incident in the lead-up to the final episodes. “I’m really watching something that I don’t have any memory of acting in, which is a rare thing. I mean, usually you watch some, and you have some recall of that even if it was shot months ago. But in this case, it’s such a complete blank. It’s very strange. I gotta tell you, it’s a weird thing to have lost basically about a week and a half. Clean, just clean, clean nothing. That’s a strange experience anyway. Otherwise, I’m fine.”

The actor says he is very grateful to be nominated for his fifth Emmy for the Better Call Saul role, given his near-death experience as well as the fact that it’s the Breaking Bad prequel’s last season. For his final turn to chart his transition from Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman (as Bad viewers come to know him), he also credits recognition for scene partner Rhea Seehorn, who earned her first nod this year for her role as Kim Wexler.

“This is extra special for me,” he says. “Because it’s our final [season], because Rhea got nominated. Earlier, I had big scenes with Michael McKean and those are my sort of core scenes, and now it’s been Rhea and you don’t feel good about getting nominated if your scene partner is not… it’s really great to share this with her.”

He adds: “In my brain, I’m gonna start to say goodbye once [audiences] see the final episodes. Then I’ll really start to say goodbye. It’ll be very sad and I’ll be a bit catatonic for a few weeks afterwards. I’ve been playing this guy for 12 years, and I do the show and then I come home and I go do movies and I do other stuff and months go by or even a year and a half, and then I go back and do the guy. And so some part of me is like, ‘why don’t we go back? Let’s go!’ I think I need to see the story come to a conclusion to really feel like, ‘Oh, that’s over.'”

Better Call Saul’s final season returned this week with a midseason premiere shocker, and airs Mondays on AMC.