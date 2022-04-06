TV Academy Sets 2022 Emmys Date

The Television Academy and NBC said Wednesday that the 2022 Emmys will take place Sept. 12, which is a Monday.

The show will air live coast to coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on NBC. The ceremony typically takes place on a Sunday except in years when NBC has broadcast rights as the network airs NFL games on Sunday nights. (The Emmys broadcast rotates among ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. Four years ago, the last time NBC aired the Emmys, the ceremony also took place on a Monday.)

The location has not yet been announced.

A week before the telecast, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Sept. 3 and 4. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Sept. 10 (8 p.m. ET/PT) on FXX.

As previously announced, nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced July 12.

The full 2022 Emmys calendar follows.

Eligibility

June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022

Eligibility period for Emmy entries (please refer to the “hanging episodes” rule)

Feb. 10

Online entry process begins

March 31

Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 74th Emmy competition and to secure member entry fee discount. Application must be completed and paid by March 31 in order to qualify.

April 7

Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status and for Associate members to apply to upgrade to Active voting membership.

May 12, 6 p.m.

Entry deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming by virtue of genre and were originally presented June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022, (including hanging episodes).

Deadline for lapsed members to apply to reinstate their membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 74th Emmy competition and secure member entry fee discount.

Upload deadline for all entry materials

June 16

Nominations-round voting begins

June 27, 10 p.m.

Nominations-round voting ends

July 12

Nominations announced

July 26

Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations

Aug. 12

Final-round videos available for viewing

Aug. 18

Final-round voting begins

Aug. 29, 10 p.m.

Final-round voting ends

Sept. 3 and 4

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentations (an edited presentation will air Sept. 10 on FXX)

Sept. 12

74th Emmy Awards (live broadcast on NBC)

All dates are subject to change.