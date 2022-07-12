Emmy Nominations To Be Unveiled Tuesday

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards will be revealed on Tuesday.

JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero are set to reveal who will be competing for some of TV’s highest honors during a virtual ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. PT, which will stream live on Emmys.com.

Smoove is a writer, comedian and Emmy-winning actor best known for his role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Fumero was one of the stars of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which wrapped up its eight-season run in September 2021. The two are both set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming Blockbuster comedy series, which also stars Randall Park.

The 2022 Emmy Awards are set to air live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC. The show will also stream live on Peacock.

The ceremony typically airs on a Sunday, except in years when NBC has broadcast rights, as the network airs NFL games on Sunday nights. The Emmys broadcast rotates among ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. When NBC last aired the Emmys, four years ago, the awards show took place on a Monday.

Prior to the main ceremony on NBC, the Creative Arts Emmys will take place over two nights, on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 on FXX.

Read on for this year’s Emmy nominees, which will be added as they’re announced live. A full list of this year’s nominees will be available after the announcement on Emmys.com.