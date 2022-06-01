Feinberg Forecast: Updated Emmy Projections

From left: Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow and Zendaya in 'Euphoria'

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Succession (HBO)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Yellowstone (Paramount)

This Is Us (NBC)

Severance (Apple)

Major Threats

Winning Time (HBO)

Euphoria (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple)

Pachinko (Apple)

Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

Possibilities

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Loki (Disney+)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

Evil (CBS)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Law and Order (NBC)

As We See It (Amazon)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Ted Lasso (Apple)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Barry (HBO)

Atlanta (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Major Threats

The Great (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

The Afterparty (Apple)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Better Things (FX)

Schmigadoon (Apple)

Possibilities

The Chair (Netflix)

And Just Like That (HBO Max)

Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Minx (HBO Max)

Julia (HBO Max)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Black-ish (ABC)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Dave (FXX)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Ghosts (CBS)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Staircase (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Maid (Netflix)

Major Threats

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

1883 (Paramount+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

We Own This City (HBO)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

A Very British Scandal (Amazon)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

Possibilities

WeCrashed (Apple)

The Offer (Paramount+)

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple)

The Pursuit of Love (Amazon)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Candy (Hulu)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Essex Serpent (Apple)

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (BritBox)

The Hot Zone: Anthrax (Nat Geo)

Time (BritBox)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) — podcast

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Major Threats

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Adam Scott (Severance)

John C. Reilly (Winning Time)

Quincy Isaiah (Winning Time)

Lee Min-Ho (Pachinko)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) — podcast

Josh Brolin (Outer Range)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast

Justin Hartley (This Is Us)

Possibilities

Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown)

Ansel Elgort (Tokyo Vice)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Man Who Fell to Earth)

Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki) — podcast

Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton)

Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age)

Jamie Dornan (The Tourist) — podcast

Sam Waterston (Law & Order) — podcast

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Zendaya (Euphoria) — podcast

Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) — podcast

Major Threats

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) — podcast

Britt Lower (Severance)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Elisabeth Moss (Shining Girls) — podcast

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Simone Ashley (Bridgerton)

Possibilities

Minha Kim (Pachinko)

Nicole Kidman (Nine Perfect Strangers) — podcast

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) — podcast

Katja Herbers (Evil)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses)

Rosamund Pike (The Wheels of Time) — podcast

Imogen Poots (Outer Range)

Elodie Yung (The Cleaning Lady)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) — podcast

John Turturro (Severance) — podcast

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Major Threats

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Adrien Brody (Winning Time)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Cole Hauser (Yellowstone)

Luke Grimes (Yellowstone)

Wes Bentley (Yellowstone)

Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone)

Eric Dane (Euphoria)

Possibilities

Jacob Elordi (Euphoria)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast

Ken Watanabe (Tokyo Vice)

Owen Wilson (Loki)

Mandy Patinkin (The Good Fight)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) — podcast

Rupert Grint (Servant)

Bill Nighy (The Man Who Fell to Earth)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) — podcast

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Julia Garner (Ozark) — podcast

J. Cameron Smith (Succession)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Maude Apatow (Euphoria)

Major Threats

Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone)

Julianna Margulies (The Morning Show)

Kim Joo-ryung (Squid Game)

Lisa Emery (Ozark)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Pachinko)

Sadie Sink (Stranger Things)

Possibilities

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton)

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Sally Field (Winning Time) — podcast

Melissa McCarthy (Nine Perfect Strangers) — podcast

Regina Hall (Nine Perfect Strangers)

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Denée Benton (The Gilded Age)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophia Di Martino (Loki)

Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast

Major Threats

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Jake Johnson (Minx)

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

Sam Richardson (The Afterparty)

Drew Tarver (The Other Two)

Possibilities

Dave Burd (Dave)

John Cena (Peacemaker)

Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death)

Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon)

Mike Myers (The Pentaverate) — podcast

Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai)

William Zabka (Cobra Kai)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Major Threats

Sandra Oh (The Chair) — podcast

Sarah Lancashire (Julia)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tiffany Haddish (The Afterparty)

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)

Possibilities

Rose Byrne (Physical)

Sarah Jessica Parker (And Just Like That)

Maya Erskine (Pen15)

Anna Konkle (Pen15)

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast

Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast

Cecily Strong (Schmigdaoon)

Amy Schumer (Life and Beth) — podcast

Courteney Cox (Shining Vale) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Major Threats

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)

David Hyde Pierce (Julia)

Ben Schwartz (The Afterparty)

Ike Barinholtz (The Afterparty)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Possibilities

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll)

Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Jay Duplass (The Chair)

Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live)

Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris)

Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Major Threats

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Molly Shannon (The Other Two)

Zoe Chao (The Afterparty)

Ilana Glazer (The Afterparty)

Possibilities

Phoebe Fox (The Great)

Meg Stalter (Hacks)

Holland Taylor (The Chair)

Cynthia Nixon (And Just Like That)

Kristin Davis (And Just Like That)

Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon)

Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon)

Chloe Sevigny (Russian Doll)

Annie Murphy (Russian Doll)

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) — podcast

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) — podcast

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage) — podcast

Major Threats

Sam Elliott (1883) — podcast

Sean Penn (Gaslit)

Ben Foster (The Survivor)

Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) — podcast

Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal)

Jon Bernthal (We Own This City)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Jared Leto (WeCrashed) — podcast

Miles Teller (The Offer) — podcast

Tom Hiddleston (The Essex Serpent) — podcast

Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) — podcast

Possibilities

David Thewlis (Landscapers)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan: The Movie)

William Jackson Harper (Love Life)

Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death)

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)

Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass)

Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt)

Will Poulter (Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?)

Stephen Graham (Help)

Finn Wittwrock (American Horror Story: Double Feature)

Sean Bean (Time)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) — podcast

Margaret Qualley (Maid) — podcast

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) — podcast

Julia Roberts (Gaslit) — podcast

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage) — podcast

Major Threats

Isabel May (1883) — podcast

Claire Foy (A Very British Scandal) — podcast

Lily James (Pam and Tommy) — podcast

Elle Fanning (The Girl from Plainville) — podcast

Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven)

Wunmi Mosaku (We Own This City)

Olivia Colman (Landscapers) — podcast

Anne Hathaway (WeCrashed)

Jenna Ortega (The Fallout)

Jessica Biel (Candy) — podcast

Emmy Rossum (Angelyne)

Possibilities

Lily James (The Pursuit of Love) — podcast

Jodie Comer (Help) — podcast

Claire Danes (The Essex Serpent) — podcast

Kate Siegel (Midnight Mass)

Renee Zellweger (The Thing About Pam) — podcast

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye) — podcast

Beanie Feldstein (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story) — podcast

Adrienne Warren (Women of the Movement)

Lucy Boynton (Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Naveen Andrews (The Dropout)

Tim McGraw (1883)

Major Threats

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Matthew Goode (The Offer)

Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy) — podcast

Nick Robinson (Maid)

Wyatt Russell (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Arian Moayed (Inventing Anna)

Anders Holm (Inventing Anna)

Dan Stevens (Gaslit)

Shea Whigham (Gaslit)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Staircase)

Colton Ryan (The Girl from Plainville)

Possibilities

Sam Waterston (The Dropout) — podcast

William H. Macy (The Dropout)

Christian Slater (Dr. Death)

Kelsey Grammer (Dr. Death)

Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye)

Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight) — podcast

Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement)

O-T Fagbenle (WeCrashed)

Kyle Marvin (WeCrashed)

Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass)

Dan Fogler (The Offer)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) — podcast

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Major Threats

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Faith Hill (1883)

Betty Gilpin (Gaslit)

Anika Noni Rose (Maid)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Laurie Metcalf (The Dropout)

Rosario Dawson (Dopesick)

Phillipa Soo (Dopesick)

Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna)

Dominique Fishback (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey)

Chloe Sevigny (The Girl from Plainville)

Juno Temple (The Offer)

Vicky Krieps (The Survivor)

Matilda Lawler (Station Eleven)

Possibilities

May Calamawy (Moon Knight)

Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna)

Laverne Cox (Inventing Anna)

Katie Lowes (Inventing Anna)

Florence Pugh (Hawkeye) — podcast

Vera Farmiga (Hawkeye)

Taylor Schilling (Pam and Tommy)

Melanie Lynskey (Candy)

America Ferrera (WeCrashed)

AnnaSophia Robb (Dr. Death)

Grace Gummer (Dr. Death)

Edie Falco (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margo Martindale (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

jeen-yuhs (Netflix)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears (FX)

Major Threats

Music Box (HBO)

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO)

Not So Pretty (HBO Max)

Welcome to Earth (Nat Geo)

They Call Me Magic (Apple)

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu)

Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple)

Possibilities

The Big Conn (Apple)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

Sketchbook (Disney+)

NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021 1/2 (HBO)

The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin (HBO Max)

The Invisible Pilot (HBO)

100 Foot Wave (HBO)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Frontrunners

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Vice (Showtime)

Lucy and Desi (Amazon)

Phoenix Rising (HBO)

Major Threats

We Feed People (Nat Geo) — podcast (José Andrés)

Downfall (Netflix)

Wolfgang (Disney+)

Insecure: The End (HBO)

Sheryl (Showtime)

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (HBO Max)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

A Man Named Scott (Amazon)

Possibilities

Gaming Wall St. (HBO Max)

Polar Bear (Disney+)

Murdered and Missing in Montana (HBO)

The Super Bob Einstein Film (HBO)

Beanie Mania (HBO Max)

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room (Apple)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO)

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (Disney+)

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney+)