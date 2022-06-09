Feinberg Forecast: The Emmys Landscape With One Week Until Nominations Voting

Colin Firth in 'The Staircase'

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Succession (HBO)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yellowstone (Paramount)

Severance (Apple)

Major Threats

Euphoria (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Winning Time (HBO)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple)

Pachinko (Apple)

Possibilities

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

Evil (CBS)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Ted Lasso (Apple)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Barry (HBO)

Atlanta (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Major Threats

The Great (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

The Afterparty (Apple)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Possibilities

Black-ish (ABC)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Better Things (FX)

Schmigadoon (Apple)

The Chair (Netflix)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Dave (FXX)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Staircase (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Maid (Netflix)

Major Threats

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

1883 (Paramount+)

Gaslit (Starz)

We Own This City (HBO)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

A Very British Scandal (Amazon)

Possibilities

The Offer (Paramount+)

WeCrashed (Apple)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

Candy (Hulu)

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple)

Moon Knight (Disney+)

The Pursuit of Love (Amazon)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) — podcast

Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast

Adam Scott (Severance)

Major Threats

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

John C. Reilly (Winning Time)

Quincy Isaiah (Winning Time)

Lee Min-Ho (Pachinko)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) — podcast

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast

Justin Hartley (This Is Us)

Josh Brolin (Outer Range)

Possibilities

Ansel Elgort (Tokyo Vice)

Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Man Who Fell to Earth)

Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki) — podcast

Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton)

Jamie Dornan (The Tourist) — podcast

J.K. Simmons (Night Sky)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Zendaya (Euphoria) — podcast

Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Major Threats

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) — podcast

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) — podcast

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Elisabeth Moss (Shining Girls) — podcast

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Simone Ashley (Bridgerton)

Possibilities

Minha Kim (Pachinko)

Nicole Kidman (Nine Perfect Strangers) — podcast

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) — podcast

Katja Herbers (Evil)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses)

Rosamund Pike (The Wheels of Time) — podcast

Imogen Poots (Outer Range)

Elodie Yung (The Cleaning Lady)

Sissy Spacek (Night Sky)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance) — podcast

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) — podcast

Major Threats

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Adrien Brody (Winning Time)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Cole Hauser (Yellowstone)

Luke Grimes (Yellowstone)

Wes Bentley (Yellowstone)

Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone)

Possibilities

Eric Dane (Euphoria)

Jacob Elordi (Euphoria)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast

Ken Watanabe (Tokyo Vice)

Owen Wilson (Loki)

Mandy Patinkin (The Good Fight)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Julia Garner (Ozark) — podcast

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) — podcast

J. Cameron Smith (Succession)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Maude Apatow (Euphoria)

Major Threats

Sadie Sink (Stranger Things)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Kim Joo-ryung (Squid Game)

Lisa Emery (Ozark)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)

Possibilities

Yuh-Jung Youn (Pachinko)

Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone)

Julianna Margulies (The Morning Show)

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton)

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Sally Field (Winning Time) — podcast

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast

Major Threats

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Jake Johnson (Minx)

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

Sam Richardson (The Afterparty)

Possibilities

Dave Burd (Dave)

Drew Tarver (The Other Two)

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)

Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death)

Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai)

William Zabka (Cobra Kai)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Major Threats

Sandra Oh (The Chair) — podcast

Sarah Lancashire (Julia)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tiffany Haddish (The Afterparty)

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)

Possibilities

Rose Byrne (Physical)

Sarah Jessica Parker (And Just Like That)

Maya Erskine (Pen15)

Anna Konkle (Pen15)

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast

Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast

Courteney Cox (Shining Vale) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Major Threats

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta)

Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)

David Hyde Pierce (Julia)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Possibilities

Stephen Root (Barry)

Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live)

Ben Schwartz (The Afterparty)

Ike Barinholtz (The Afterparty)

Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll)

Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Jay Duplass (The Chair)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Major Threats

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Molly Shannon (The Other Two)

Zoe Chao (The Afterparty)

Ilana Glazer (The Afterparty)

Possibilities

Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building)

Meg Stalter (Hacks)

Holland Taylor (The Chair)

Phoebe Fox (The Great)

Florence Pugh (Hawkeye) — podcast

Vera Farmiga (Hawkeye)

Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon)

Chloe Sevigny (Russian Doll)

Annie Murphy (Russian Doll)

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) — podcast

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) — podcast

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage) — podcast

Major Threats

Sam Elliott (1883) — podcast

Sean Penn (Gaslit)

Ben Foster (The Survivor)

Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) — podcast

Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal)

Jon Bernthal (We Own This City)

Possibilities

Jared Leto (WeCrashed) — podcast

Miles Teller (The Offer) — podcast

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Tom Hiddleston (The Essex Serpent) — podcast

Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) — podcast

David Thewlis (Landscapers)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) — podcast

Margaret Qualley (Maid) — podcast

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) — podcast

Julia Roberts (Gaslit) — podcast

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage) — podcast

Major Threats

Isabel May (1883) — podcast

Claire Foy (A Very British Scandal) — podcast

Lily James (Pam and Tommy) — podcast

Elle Fanning (The Girl from Plainville) — podcast

Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven)

Anne Hathaway (WeCrashed)

Jessica Biel (Candy) — podcast

Emmy Rossum (Angelyne)

Possibilities

Olivia Colman (Landscapers) — podcast

Jenna Ortega (The Fallout)

Claire Danes (The Essex Serpent) — podcast

Renee Zellweger (The Thing About Pam) — podcast

Beanie Feldstein (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story) — podcast

Adrienne Warren (Women of the Movement)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Naveen Andrews (The Dropout)

Tim McGraw (1883)

Major Threats

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Matthew Goode (The Offer)

Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy) — podcast

Nick Robinson (Maid)

Wyatt Russell (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Staircase)

Arian Moayed (Inventing Anna)

Anders Holm (Inventing Anna)

Possibilities

Dan Stevens (Gaslit)

Shea Whigham (Gaslit)

Colton Ryan (The Girl from Plainville)

O-T Fagbenle (WeCrashed)

Kyle Marvin (WeCrashed)

Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight) — podcast

Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) — podcast

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Major Threats

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Faith Hill (1883)

Betty Gilpin (Gaslit)

Anika Noni Rose (Maid)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Rosario Dawson (Dopesick)

Phillipa Soo (Dopesick)

Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna)

Dominique Fishback (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey)

Possibilities

Laurie Metcalf (The Dropout)

Juno Temple (The Offer)

Chloe Sevigny (The Girl from Plainville)

Vicky Krieps (The Survivor)

Matilda Lawler (Station Eleven)

Melanie Lynskey (Candy)

America Ferrera (WeCrashed)

Edie Falco (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margo Martindale (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

jeen-yuhs (Netflix)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears (FX)

Major Threats

Music Box (HBO)

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO)

Not So Pretty (HBO Max)

Welcome to Earth (Nat Geo)

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu)

Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

Possibilities

They Call Me Magic (Apple)

Sketchbook (Disney+)

The Big Conn (Apple)

NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021 1/2 (HBO)

The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin (HBO Max)

The Invisible Pilot (HBO)

100 Foot Wave (HBO)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Frontrunners

Lucy and Desi (Amazon)

We Feed People (Nat Geo) — podcast (José Andrés)

Downfall (Netflix)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

Wolfgang (Disney+)

Major Threats

Insecure: The End (HBO)

Sheryl (Showtime)

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (HBO Max)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

A Man Named Scott (Amazon)

Gaming Wall St. (HBO Max)

Polar Bear (Disney+)

14 Peaks (Netflix)

Possibilities

Murdered and Missing in Montana (HBO)

The Super Bob Einstein Film (HBO)

Beanie Mania (HBO Max)

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room (Apple)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO)

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (Disney+)

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney+)