ESPY Awards: Full List of Winners

As it turned out, The ESPYS benefitted from having Steph Curry in the building as host because the superstar picked up an armful of awards tonight in Hollywood including best NBA player, best record-breaking performance for most 3-pointers made in league history and a group trophy for best team for his Golden State Warriors.
The ESPYS presented by Capital One aired live on ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater and during the show, a total of eight awards were handed out from more than three dozen categories including the team and the record-breaking performance trophies.
Other winners in televised categories included Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani (best athlete, men’s sports), swimmer Katie Ledecky (best athlete, women’s sports), skier Eileen Gu (best breakthrough athlete), Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp (best championship performance), Curry’s Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson (best comeback athlete), soccer star Megan Rapinoe (best play), and St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols (Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award).
Ohtani was a double winner as the Angels pitcher also earned a prize for best MLB player. Other winners included LAFC’s Carlos Vela for best MLS player, Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker for best WNBA player, Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers for best NFL player, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid for best NHL player, tennis great Rafael Nadal picked up best athlete, men’s tennis while Emma Raducanu earned the trophy on the women’s side.
Curry, coming off a fourth NBA championship for the Golden State Warriors, flexed his comedy chops as well. In his opening monologue, he referenced such sports superstars as Tom Brady and LeBron James, even getting in a subtle dig at the latter. “I am the second NBA player to host this awards show, which is kind of crazy to think about,” Curry noted. “LeBron James, he hosted this awards show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So, yes, you guessed it, this feels better.”
Country music star Mickey Guyton performed on the same stage that saw such presenters Odell Beckham Jr., Mookie Betts, John Boyega, Alison Brie, Ciara, Dany Garcia, Heidi Gardner, Jon Hamm, Lil Rel Howery, Lil Wayne, Billie Jean King, Derek Jeter, Dwayne Johnson, Travis Kelce, Simu Liu, Aubrey Plaza, Trevante Rhodes, Aaron Rodgers, Hannah Waddingham, Russell Wilson and more.
A full list of the 2022 ESPYS winners follows.
Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history
Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner
Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Best Team: Golden State Warriors
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake
Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC
Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon
Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming
Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross
Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG
Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira
Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas
Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda
Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal
Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu
Best Bowler: Kyle Troup
Best Boxer: Tyson Fury
Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR
Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT
Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming
Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania
