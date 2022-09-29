2022 International Emmy Nominations: Netflix Dominates Best Drama Competition

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy Awards, which will be presented Nov. 21 in New York City.

In the drama series competition, there are nominations for Netflix and Gaumont Television’s French mystery thriller Lupin and the American-Mexican crime series Narcos: Mexico, as they contend against nominees Reyka, a crime drama from M-Net and Fremantle, and World Productions’ Vigil series from the U.K.

And the comedy category will see Netflix and Eleven Film’s Sex Education out of the U.K., and HBO Latin America’s Bunker from Mexico contend against UK-based Big Deal Films’ Dreaming Whilst Black and the Canal+ original On The Verge series.

In the performance categories, the best actor nominations go to Sverrir Gudnason for A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy for Narcos: Mexico, Irving Welsh’s Crime‘s Dougray Scott and Lee Sun-Kyun for Dr. Brain. And the best actress nominees are Celine Buckens for Showtrial, Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is, Reyka‘s Kim Engelbrecht and Lou de Laage for The Mad Women’s Ball.

And Telemundo dominates the non-English U.S. primetime program category as nominations were given to four of its shows: 2021 Latin American Music Awards, Buscando A Frida, La Suerte De Loli and Malverde, El Santo Patron.

“When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world,” International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner said in a statement.

The 50th International Emmy Awards gala will be held in-person and see trophies handed out in 15 categories, including first time awards for three kids and one sports documentary competitions.