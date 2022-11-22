International Emmys: ‘Sex Education,’ Dougray Scott and Lou de Laage Among Winners

Sex Education, Dougray Scott and Lou de Laâge were among the winners at the 2022 International Emmy Awards.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners during Monday’s ceremony in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, was honored with the International Emmy Directorate Award. She was presented the award by South Korean actor Song Joong-ki.

“I am delighted and proud as a Korean that our content is being recognized, but I share this joy with the greater global community,” Lee said during her acceptance speech. “I have heard from so many that the success of Korean content has given everyone hope that anyone can be part of global pop culture. I’d like to keep bridging the people of the world, genuine stories have no barriers. When I’m watching German or Nordic TV shows, I forget that there are subtitles and that they are different cultures. Once we are bridged together, when it comes to genuine human interaction, language is not a real barrier anymore. I will continue on my journey of being the bridge. Let’s march on together and connect more people day by day. This is why it’s such an honor to receive this award tonight. Thank you.”

Ava DuVernay was also honored with the International Emmy Founders Award, which was presented by Blair Underwood and Benjamin Bratt.

Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette hosted the ceremony.

A list of this year’s winners follows.

Arts Programming

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Rogan Productions

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actor

Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime

Buccaneer / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actress

Lou de Laâge in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball]

Légende Films / Amazon Studios

France

Comedy

Sex Education – Season 3

Netflix / Eleven Film

United Kingdom

Documentary

Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation]

Cinétévé

France

Drama Series

Vigil

World Productions

United Kingdom

Kids: Animation

Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas

Aardman / BBC / Netflix

United Kingdom

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

My Better World

Fundi Films / MAAN Creative / Impact(ed) International

South Africa

Kids: Live-Action

KABAM!

Ijswater Films / KRO-NCRV

Netherlands

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Buscando a Frida

Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Love on the Spectrum – Season 2

Northern Pictures

Australia

Short-Form Series

Rūrangi

Autonomouse

New Zealand

Sports Documentary

Queen Of Speed

Drum Studios

United Kingdom

Telenovela

Yeonmo [The King’s Affection]

KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix

South Korea

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Help

The Forge Entertainment / One Shoe Films

United Kingdom