International Emmys: ‘Sex Education,’ Dougray Scott and Lou de Laage Among Winners

Sex Education, Dougray Scott and Lou de Laâge were among the winners at the 2022 International Emmy Awards.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners during Monday’s ceremony in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, was honored with the International Emmy Directorate Award. She was presented the award by South Korean actor Song Joong-ki.
“I am delighted and proud as a Korean that our content is being recognized, but I share this joy with the greater global community,” Lee said during her acceptance speech. “I have heard from so many that the success of Korean content has given everyone hope that anyone can be part of global pop culture. I’d like to keep bridging the people of the world, genuine stories have no barriers. When I’m watching German or Nordic TV shows, I forget that there are subtitles and that they are different cultures. Once we are bridged together, when it comes to genuine human interaction, language is not a real barrier anymore. I will continue on my journey of being the bridge. Let’s march on together and connect more people day by day. This is why it’s such an honor to receive this award tonight. Thank you.”
Ava DuVernay was also honored with the International Emmy Founders Award, which was presented by Blair Underwood and Benjamin Bratt.
Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette hosted the ceremony.
A list of this year’s winners follows.
Arts Programming
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
Rogan Productions
United Kingdom
Best Performance by an Actor
Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime
Buccaneer / Off Grid Film & TV
United Kingdom
Best Performance by an Actress
Lou de Laâge in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball]
Légende Films / Amazon Studios
France
Comedy
Sex Education – Season 3
Netflix / Eleven Film
United Kingdom
Documentary
Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation]
Cinétévé
France
Drama Series
Vigil
World Productions
United Kingdom
Kids: Animation
Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas
Aardman / BBC / Netflix
United Kingdom
Kids: Factual & Entertainment
My Better World
Fundi Films / MAAN Creative / Impact(ed) International
South Africa
Kids: Live-Action
KABAM!
Ijswater Films / KRO-NCRV
Netherlands
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Buscando a Frida
Telemundo Global Studios / Argos
United States of America
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Love on the Spectrum – Season 2
Northern Pictures
Australia
Short-Form Series
Rūrangi
Autonomouse
New Zealand
Sports Documentary
Queen Of Speed
Drum Studios
United Kingdom
Telenovela
Yeonmo [The King’s Affection]
KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix
South Korea
TV Movie / Mini-Series
Help
The Forge Entertainment / One Shoe Films
United Kingdom
