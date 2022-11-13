Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Win Big at 2022 MTV EMAs

- Share this article on Facebook
Taylor Swift was the big winner of this year’s MTV European Music Awards, cleaning up at Sunday’s ceremony with four EMAs, including best video, best artist, best pop and best longform video for her 10-minute version of All Too Well.
Noting that the video was the first “film” she had directed, Swift said the experience taught her “how making film [can] be a natural extension of my storytelling, just like songwriting.”
Hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj, French electronic DJ David Guetta and Korean boy band Seventeen also took home multiple trophies at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were broadcast live from Dusseldorf, Germany, on Sunday night.
Minaj picked up the best song trophy for Super Freaky Girl as well as the honor for best hip-hop act. Guetta nabbed EMAs for best electronic and best collaboration, shared with American pop singer Bebe Rexha for their track I’m Good (Blue). Guetta and Rexha opened Sunday’s event with a live performance of the song, Guetta DJing from a massive riser and Rexha swinging onto the stage.
Seventeen scored the best new act EMA as well as the trophy for best push.
British pop star Harry Styles had led the nominations going into Sunday’s event, with seven, including for best artist, best song and best video. In the end, he had to be satisfied with a single MTV EMA for best song.
Best rock artist went to English band Muse. Accepting the honor, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy dedicated the trophy, and the band’s new album, “to the people of Ukraine. And to the women of Iran. All of them are fighting for their freedom as we celebrate tonight.”
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s virtual band Gorillaz took the EMA for best alternative. Chlӧe won for best R&B act, with Korean rapper Lisa taking the best K-Pop trophy and best Latin act going to Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta.
The new category of best metaverse performance went to K-Pop girl group Blackpink for their in-game concert for hit mobile game PUBG Mobile.
Rita Ora hosted the 2022 EMAs together with partner and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. The Dusseldorf show took inspiration from hometown legends, electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, with a throwback digital style and a stage featuring a giant robot head.
Performance highlights included Muse’s rendition of Will of the People, featuring a cast of extras head banging in mirrored masks in front of a flaming anarchist symbol, and Stormzy’s touching performance of his ballad Fire Babe, featuring special guest vocalist, Debbie, the first time the British rapper had sung the song on TV.
Other live acts included Ava Max performing Million Dollar Baby from a giant diamond, OneRepublic belting out the Top Gun: Maverick theme song I Ain’t Worried (with Tom Cruise providing a special video intro before the song) and Gorillaz feat. Thundercat performing Cracker Island from Dusseldorf’s iconic Tonhalle music concert hall.
As benefiting a German-set show, the 2022 MTV EMAs also featured a special appearance by actor and “singer” David Hasselhoff, who presented the best artist award to Swift.
The MTV EMA Generation Change award, selected in partnership with refugee non-profit Choose Love, went to three Ukrainian activists: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina, all of whom have been working to care and shelter those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
The 2022 MTV EMAs were carried live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Paramount’s Pluto TV and Comedy Central in Germany. The show will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Monday.
Here’s the full list of 2022 MTV EMA winners:
BEST SONG
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
Harry Styles – As It Was
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl (WINNER)
ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ
BEST VIDEO
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (WINNER)
BEST ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
BEST COLLABORATION
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue) (WINNER)
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito
Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto
BEST LIVE
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
BEST NEW ACT
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN (WINNER)
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
BEST K-POP
BLACKPINK
ITZY
LISA (WINNER)
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
BEST LATIN
Anitta (WINNER)
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta (WINNER)
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse (WINNER)
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gorillaz (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST R&B
Chlöe (WINNER)
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (WINNER)
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – P*ssy
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) (WINNER)
Stromae – Fils de joie
BIGGEST FANS
BLACKPINK
BTS (WINNER)
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN (WINNER)
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG (WINNER)
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
BEST LOOK ‘PERSONAL STYLE’
Rita Ora
GENERATION CHANGE
Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina
