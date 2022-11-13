Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Win Big at 2022 MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift was the big winner of this year’s MTV European Music Awards, cleaning up at Sunday’s ceremony with four EMAs, including best video, best artist, best pop and best longform video for her 10-minute version of All Too Well.

Noting that the video was the first “film” she had directed, Swift said the experience taught her “how making film [can] be a natural extension of my storytelling, just like songwriting.”

Hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj, French electronic DJ David Guetta and Korean boy band Seventeen also took home multiple trophies at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were broadcast live from Dusseldorf, Germany, on Sunday night.

Minaj picked up the best song trophy for Super Freaky Girl as well as the honor for best hip-hop act. Guetta nabbed EMAs for best electronic and best collaboration, shared with American pop singer Bebe Rexha for their track I’m Good (Blue). Guetta and Rexha opened Sunday’s event with a live performance of the song, Guetta DJing from a massive riser and Rexha swinging onto the stage.

Seventeen scored the best new act EMA as well as the trophy for best push.

British pop star Harry Styles had led the nominations going into Sunday’s event, with seven, including for best artist, best song and best video. In the end, he had to be satisfied with a single MTV EMA for best song.

Best rock artist went to English band Muse. Accepting the honor, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy dedicated the trophy, and the band’s new album, “to the people of Ukraine. And to the women of Iran. All of them are fighting for their freedom as we celebrate tonight.”

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s virtual band Gorillaz took the EMA for best alternative. Chlӧe won for best R&B act, with Korean rapper Lisa taking the best K-Pop trophy and best Latin act going to Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta.

The new category of best metaverse performance went to K-Pop girl group Blackpink for their in-game concert for hit mobile game PUBG Mobile.

Rita Ora hosted the 2022 EMAs together with partner and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. The Dusseldorf show took inspiration from hometown legends, electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, with a throwback digital style and a stage featuring a giant robot head.

Performance highlights included Muse’s rendition of Will of the People, featuring a cast of extras head banging in mirrored masks in front of a flaming anarchist symbol, and Stormzy’s touching performance of his ballad Fire Babe, featuring special guest vocalist, Debbie, the first time the British rapper had sung the song on TV.

Other live acts included Ava Max performing Million Dollar Baby from a giant diamond, OneRepublic belting out the Top Gun: Maverick theme song I Ain’t Worried (with Tom Cruise providing a special video intro before the song) and Gorillaz feat. Thundercat performing Cracker Island from Dusseldorf’s iconic Tonhalle music concert hall.

As benefiting a German-set show, the 2022 MTV EMAs also featured a special appearance by actor and “singer” David Hasselhoff, who presented the best artist award to Swift.

The MTV EMA Generation Change award, selected in partnership with refugee non-profit Choose Love, went to three Ukrainian activists: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina, all of whom have been working to care and shelter those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

The 2022 MTV EMAs were carried live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Paramount’s Pluto TV and Comedy Central in Germany. The show will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Monday.

Here’s the full list of 2022 MTV EMA winners:

BEST SONG

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles – As It Was

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl (WINNER)

ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ

BEST VIDEO

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (WINNER)

BEST ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

BEST COLLABORATION

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue) (WINNER)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito

Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto

BEST LIVE

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

BEST NEW ACT

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN (WINNER)

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

BEST K-POP

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA (WINNER)

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

BEST LATIN

Anitta (WINNER)

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta (WINNER)

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse (WINNER)

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gorillaz (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

BEST R&B

Chlöe (WINNER)

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (WINNER)

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Latto – P*ssy

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) (WINNER)

Stromae – Fils de joie

BIGGEST FANS

BLACKPINK

BTS (WINNER)

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN (WINNER)

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG (WINNER)

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BEST LOOK ‘PERSONAL STYLE’

Rita Ora

GENERATION CHANGE

Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina

