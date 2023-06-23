Jennifer Hudson, ‘Ted Lasso,’ Marla Gibbs to Be Honored at 2023 AAFCA TV Awards (Exclusive)

The African American Film Critics Association revealed on Friday the artists, actors and TV shows that will be honored at the 5th annual AAFCA TV Honors.

Among the special achievement recipients this year are classic TV legend Marla Gibbs, known for sitcoms 227 and The Jeffersons, who will receive AAFCA’s Legend Award. Delroy Lindo, known for his roles in Unprisoned, Da 5 Bloods, Crooklyn and Romeo Must Die, will receive the Legacy Award.

In addition, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will receive AAFCA’s We See You Award for her “versatility” and “consistent excellence” throughout her music and acting career, as well as hosting The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Also being honored at the ceremony are several TV shows, including S.W.A.T and Ted Lasso. The association said the CBS series is being honored with AAFCA’s Impact Award for its work with storylines that impact the African American community. The Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso is receiving the Inclusion Award for its ability to “prioritizes representation of people from all walks of life.”

The AAFCA TV Honors were created in 2019 to honor excellence in the Black community in streaming and television.

On July 19, the film critics association will also announce winners in its competitive categories, including best actor, best actress, best comedy series, best drama series, best directing, best new show and more.

All award winners and honorees will be celebrated during a ceremony on Aug. 27 at Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, CA. AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson will preside over the event.