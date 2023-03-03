‘The Righteous Gemstones’ and ‘Cruel Summer’ Set for 2023 ATX TV Festival

- Share this article on Facebook
The Righteous Gemstones and Cruel Summer are among the additional programming revealed Friday for the 2023 ATX TV Festival.
The 12th edition of the festival, set for June 1-4 in Austin, Texas, will feature the world premiere of season three of the hit HBO show starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine. The screening will be followed by a conversation with McBride, who is also the creator, writer and executive producer, and other castmembers.
Season two’s premiere of Cruel Summer, Freeform’s hit anthology series, will be screened at the festival. A panel with some of the new cast will be held afterward.
Also on tap for the festival is a panel with the cast and showrunner of Grown-ish, an Emmy-nominated series starring Trevor Jackson, Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat and Chloe Bailey, as well as an exclusive first look at the sixth season.
For the first time, Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers, will attend a look inside NBC’s Emmy-nominated Late Night to talk about late-night TV and comedy. Fox will also host a conversation and look at Accused, a crime anthology series, with executive producer and showrunner Howard Gordon and some of the cast.
Ted Danson and George Wendt are set to join James Burrows, Les Charles and Glen Charles for the previously announced Cheers 30th anniversary event.
Festival badges are on sale now, and virtual passes will go on sale closer to the event and allow remote access to some programming.
