Canneseries: Sarah Michelle Gellar to Receive Icon Award

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joey Soloway and Morfydd Clark will be honored this year as part of Canneseries 2023, the French TV festival that runs alongside international television market MIPTV.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Wolf Pack star Gellar will receive this year’s Canal+ Icon Award for her life’s work. Clark, best known for playing Galadriel on Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series, will be honored with the Canneseries rising star award. Soloway, the Emmy-winning creator of Amazon’s Transparent, will receive this year’s commitment award, which honors social engagement by creatives in the TV industry.

Canneseries on Tuesday also unveiled its competition jury for the 2023 event, with Fauda creator Lior Raz heading up the five-person group, alongside Lupin actress Shirine Boutella, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Bad Sisters actor Daryl McCormack, Emmy-nominated composer (and Police drummer) Stewart Copeland and French actress Zabou Breitman (24 Days, The Swallows of Kabul).

Oscar-winning documentarian Asif Kapadia (Amy) will head up the documentary jury, together with French producer and screenwriter Nathalie Marchak and producer and journalist Melissa Theuriau.

Among the world premieres bowing at this year’s Canneseries are AppleTV+’s Silo, starring Rebecca Ferguson; Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction with Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan; and Amazon Prime’s gender-flipped TV take on David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers, featuring Rachel Weisz in the central role as twin gynecologists.

International highlights include French cop series BRI, Norwegian drama Power Play, the Danish series Prisoner, starring The Killing‘s Sofie Gråbøl, South African series Spinners, new Israeli shows Carthago and Corduroy, and Bargain, a new Korean series from hitmaker Byun Seung Min (D.P., The Cursed).

The 2023 edition of Canneseries runs April 14-19.