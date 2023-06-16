‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,’ ‘Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi’ and ‘Top Chef’ Lead 2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards

The Critics Choice Association revealed the winners of the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and Top Chef tied with two awards each. Drag Race won the award for best ensemble cast in an unscripted series, Taste the Nation won best structured series and Top Chef won best culinary show. RuPaul and Lakshmi tied in the best show host category, which went to the three aforementioned shows. (The most recent season of Top Chef, which concluded June 8, is Lakshmi’s last after she announced she would not be returning as host ahead of the finale.)

Additionally, Lisa Vanderpump was honored with the Impact Award, while Eugene Levy — who hosts Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, which won best travel/adventure show — won Star of the Year.

A special program showcasing the winners, “2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards – A Salute to the Winners” will be hosted by Sam Rubin and Megan Henderson. The special will premiere on KTLA+ and KTLA.com on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 PM PT, with repeat airings over the weekend. “2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards – A Salute to the Winners” will also be available to stream on the Critics Choice YouTube channel.

Find the full list of nominees and winners below.

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race (CBS) — WINNER

Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Survivor (CBS)

The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

America’s Got Talent: All Stars (NBC)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

The Voice (NBC) — WINNER

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)

The Kardashians (Hulu)

MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) — WINNER

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) — WINNER

BEST CULINARY SHOW

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Top Chef (Bravo) — WINNER

BEST GAME SHOW

Barmageddon (USA)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated) — WINNER

Lingo (CBS)

Password (NBC)

The Wall (NBC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (Peacock)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

The Piece Maker (Magnolia Network)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) — WINNER

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

American Greed (CNBC)

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

House Hunters (HGTV)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Shark Tank (ABC) — WINNER

Wahl Street (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Big Beasts (Apple TV+)

The End Is Nye (Peacock)

Frozen Planet II (BBC One) — WINNER

Our Universe (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery)

How I Caught My Killer (Hulu)

In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery / discovery+)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix) — WINNER

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (Netflix)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)

Like a Girl (Fuse Media)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) — WINNER

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix)

Love Is Blind (Netflix) — WINNER

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The Parent Test (ABC)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Home (Apple TV+)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo) — WINNER

Murder House Flip (The Roku Channel)

Trixie Motel (discovery+)

Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Glow Up (Netflix)

The Hype (HBO Max)

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix) — WINNER

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

House of Hammer (discovery+)

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix) — WINNER

Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+) — WINNER

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox)

Survivor (Season 44) (CBS)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

BEST SHOW HOST

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Alex Guarnaschelli – Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network)

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) — WINNER

Trixie Mattel – Trixie Motel (discovery+)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+) — WINNER

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol (ABC)

STAR OF THE YEAR

Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Ina Garten – Barefoot Contessa (Food Network) / Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) — WINNER

Peyton Manning – History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History) / Peyton’s Places (ESPN+) / Capital One College Bowl (NBC)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)