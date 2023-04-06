Daytime Emmys Staying on CBS With New Two-Year Deal, 2023 Awards Set for June 16

The Daytime Emmy Awards are going to stay on CBS.

The awards show, presented by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, has inked a new two-year deal that will see the program air live on CBS and for premium subscribers on Paramount+. The deal also includes broadcast rights to the 2024 Daytime Emmys.

This year’s ceremony will be broadcast live Friday, June 16, from the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

The Daytime Emmys ceremony has aired on CBS for the past three years, and previously bounced around between networks, with NBC, ABC, CBS, The CW, Pop and HLN having aired the awards at various points over the last 20 years. The show was without a broadcast partner from 2016 to 2019. The 2022 installment averaged 2.8 million viewers on CBS.

The Daytime Emmy Awards, which will mark its 50th anniversary this year, celebrates soap operas, talk shows, game shows, instructional or DIY programming and other genres. NATAS and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which produces the Primetime Emmy Awards, realigned their categories last year (the academies remain separate entities, with NATAS also organizing the News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Sports Emmy Awards and the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards).

“We are thrilled to be back with our incredible broadcast partner CBS for two years,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, in a statement. “In commemorating the show’s golden anniversary this year, we look forward to honoring and celebrating the beloved world of daytime television.”

“CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the Network for the next two years,” added Mackenzie Mitchell, vp specials, music and live events at CBS. “We look forward to celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary and highlighting the best that daytime has to offer.”

CBS is home to both The Young the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, soaps that have been perennial winners at the Daytime Emmys.