Daytime Emmys: Susan Lucci and Maury Povich to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced Friday that Daytime Emmy-award-winning actress Susan Lucci and talk show host Maury Povich will be honored at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards with lifetime achievement awards.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with lifetime achievement honors,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry.”

Lucci, who infamously received 19 Daytime Emmy nominations before winning the award for playing Erica Kane on ABC’s All My Children, reflected on the honor in a statement. “I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy,” Lucci said. “Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

Povich, who hosted the syndicated talk show Maury from 1998 to 2022 — which followed The Maury Povich Show, which aired from 1991 to 1998 — said in a statement, “I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy. I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was President of the New York Chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment.”

NATAS also announced Friday the inductees of the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle, recognizing admired individuals who have made enduring contributions to daytime television. In the Gold Circle, new inductees include Tanya Hart, Wendy Riche, Al Schwartz and Vernée Watson; Christina Knack and Patrick Weiland will be inducted into the Silver Circle.

NATAS announced the nominees for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards in April. In May, however, NATAS postponed the ceremony, originally set for June 16 due to the writers strike. The lifetime achievement and Gold and Silver Circle honorees will be celebrated at the in-person ceremony when it is rescheduled.