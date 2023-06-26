‘Succession,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Other Two’ Among Dorian TV Award Winners

'Succession,' 'Abbott Elementary' and 'The Other Two'

HBO/Max’s Succession and ABC’s Abbott Elementary were the top winners, taking best TV drama and comedy, respectively, at the 2023 Dorian TV Awards, which were unveiled on June 26 by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA).

Succession star Sarah Snook was honored with the best drama performance award, while The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge won best supporting drama performance. The frequently awarded Coolidge also earned the GALACA TV Icon Award. In the respective comedy categories, Somebody Somewhere’s Bridget Everett and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri won best comedy and supporting comedy performance, respectively.

HBO/Max’s comedy The Other Two earned the prize for best LGBTQ show, while the cable-streamer hyrbid also won for best unsung show (Somebody Somewhere) and non-English language show (Los Espookys). HBO/Max nabbed 18 prizes in total.

Hulu’s Fire Island, director Andrew Ahn’s queer take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, won the prize for best TV movie or miniseries. Shudder’s doc series Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror, earned two Dorians for best TV documentary or documentary series and best LGBTQ documentary or documentary series.

GALECA also honored comedian, writer and actor Wanda Sykes with the Wilde Wit Award, designated for “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” while Eliot Page was named an LGTBQIA+ TV Trailblazer.

The full list of nominees and winners follows.

BEST TV DRAMA

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO) – WINNER

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC) – WINNER

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

A League of Their Own (Amazon)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Two (HBO Max) – WINNER

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Fire Island (Hulu) – WINNER

Rye Lane (Hulu)

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO) – WINNER

BEST NON-ENGLISH SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Los Espookys (HBO) – WINNER

Smiley (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO) – WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) – WINNER

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO) – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX on Hulu) – WINNER

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Kaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu,” 95th Academy Awards (ABC)

Ariana DeBose, “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number),” BAFTA Film Awards (Britbox) – WINNER

Bridgett Everett, “Gloria,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Jane Krakowski, “Bells and Whistles,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Nick Offerman, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us (HBO)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder) – WINNER

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Generation Drag (Discovery+)

Mama’s Boy (HBO)

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder) – WINNER

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Ziwe (Showtime) – WINNER

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max) – WINNER

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (Fox)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) – WINNER

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Andor (Disney+)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

The Last of Us (HBO) – WINNER

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

The White Lotus (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) – WINNER

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Lizzo

Wanda Sykes – WINNER

Bowen Yang