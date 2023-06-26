‘Succession,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Other Two’ Among Dorian TV Award Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
HBO/Max’s Succession and ABC’s Abbott Elementary were the top winners, taking best TV drama and comedy, respectively, at the 2023 Dorian TV Awards, which were unveiled on June 26 by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA).
Succession star Sarah Snook was honored with the best drama performance award, while The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge won best supporting drama performance. The frequently awarded Coolidge also earned the GALACA TV Icon Award. In the respective comedy categories, Somebody Somewhere’s Bridget Everett and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri won best comedy and supporting comedy performance, respectively.
HBO/Max’s comedy The Other Two earned the prize for best LGBTQ show, while the cable-streamer hyrbid also won for best unsung show (Somebody Somewhere) and non-English language show (Los Espookys). HBO/Max nabbed 18 prizes in total.
Hulu’s Fire Island, director Andrew Ahn’s queer take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, won the prize for best TV movie or miniseries. Shudder’s doc series Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror, earned two Dorians for best TV documentary or documentary series and best LGBTQ documentary or documentary series.
GALECA also honored comedian, writer and actor Wanda Sykes with the Wilde Wit Award, designated for “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” while Eliot Page was named an LGTBQIA+ TV Trailblazer.
The full list of nominees and winners follows.
BEST TV DRAMA
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
The Last of Us (HBO)
Succession (HBO) – WINNER
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST TV COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC) – WINNER
The Bear (FX on Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
A League of Their Own (Amazon)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Other Two (HBO Max) – WINNER
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon)
Dead Ringers (Amazon)
Fire Island (Hulu) – WINNER
Rye Lane (Hulu)
BEST UNSUNG SHOW
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Derry Girls (Netflix)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Los Espookys (HBO)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO) – WINNER
BEST NON-ENGLISH SHOW
Elite (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Los Espookys (HBO) – WINNER
Smiley (Netflix)
Young Royals (Netflix)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO) – WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) – WINNER
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO) – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX on Hulu) – WINNER
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Kaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu,” 95th Academy Awards (ABC)
Ariana DeBose, “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number),” BAFTA Film Awards (Britbox) – WINNER
Bridgett Everett, “Gloria,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Jane Krakowski, “Bells and Whistles,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Nick Offerman, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us (HBO)
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)
Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder) – WINNER
The Rehearsal (HBO)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
The Book of Queer (Discovery+)
Generation Drag (Discovery+)
Mama’s Boy (HBO)
Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder) – WINNER
We’re Here (HBO)
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Ziwe (Showtime) – WINNER
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max) – WINNER
South Park (Comedy Central)
The Simpsons (Fox)
BEST REALITY SHOW
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) – WINNER
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
The Traitors (Peacock)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW
Andor (Disney+)
Dead Ringers (Amazon)
The Last of Us (HBO) – WINNER
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)
The White Lotus (HBO)
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
Dead Ringers (Amazon)
Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) – WINNER
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
WILDE WIT AWARD
Joel Kim Booster
Quinta Brunson
Lizzo
Wanda Sykes – WINNER
Bowen Yang
