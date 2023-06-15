‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Lead Dorian TV Nominations

'The Last of Us' and 'Somebody Somewhere'

HBO/Max’s The Last of Us and Somebody Somewhere are the among the nominees for the 2023 Dorian TV Awards, unveiled Wednesday by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA).

The Last of Us leads the nominations with eight nods, while the Bridget Everett-led comedy earned six. HBO/Max garnered the most noms with 32; dramas The White Lotus and Succession, plus comedies Los Espookys and The Other Two, were a part of that total.

The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus were nominated for best TV drama alongside AMC’s Interview With the Vampire and Showtime’s Yellowjackets. Somebody Somewhere and The Other Two earned nods for best TV comedy alongside ABC’s Abbott Elementary, FX/Hulu’s The Bear and Peacock’s Poker Face.

The Last of Us, Somebody Somewhere and The Other Two were also honored in the best LGBTQ TV show category, with other nominees including Interview With the Vampire and Prime Video’s A League of Their Own.

The acting categories, which are gender-neutral, include nominees from Succession (Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook in best TV performance), The Last of Us (leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in best TV performance, guest stars Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman in supporting TV performance), Yellowjackets (Melanie Lynskey) and The White Lotus (Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy and Aubrey Plaza).

The comedy acting categories were dominated by female performers, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan, Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, Somebody Somewhere‘s Bridget Everett, Poker Face‘s Natasha Lyonne and Beef‘s Ali Wong earning noms in the leading performance category. In the supporting performance category, Somebody Somewhere‘s Jeff Hiller was the sole male nominee alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Alex Borstein, The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri and Abbott Elementary‘s Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Five performers were honored with a nom for the Wilde Wit Award, which goes to “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse.” Those nominees are Joel Kim Booster, Quinta Brunson, Lizzo, Wanda Sykes and Bowen Yang.

The full list of nominees follows.

BEST TV DRAMA

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

A League of Their Own (Amazon)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Rye Lane (Hulu)

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Los Espookys (HBO

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

BEST NON-ENGLISH SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Smiley (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Kaala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu,” 95th Academy Awards (ABC)

Ariana DeBose, “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number),” BAFTA Film Awards (Britbox)

Bridgett Everett, “Gloria,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Jane Krakowski, “Bells and Whistles,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Nick Offerman, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us (HBO)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Generation Drag (Discovery+)

Mama’s Boy (HBO)

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Ziwe (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (Fox)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Andor (Disney+)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

The White Lotus (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Lizzo

Wanda Sykes

Bowen Yang