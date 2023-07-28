Emmy Awards Postponed Amid Actor and Writer Strikes

The 2023 Emmy Awards are officially moving off their usual September airdate as actors and writers continue their strikes against media conglomerates.

The 75th annual awards had been scheduled to air Sept. 18 on Fox. A new date has yet to be set, but sources close to the show confirm that the original date and month are no longer in consideration. Ideally, the show won’t take place until SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America reach agreements with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — but both the TV Academy and 2023 broadcaster Fox are still in talks on when the rescheduled event will take place.

Had the Television Academy and Fox stuck with the Sept. 18 date, they ran the risk of playing to a mostly empty room: Sixteen of the 25 awards given during the 2022 Emmy telecast went to actors or writers. SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules call for actors not to do publicity for work made by struck companies, and an awards show would fall under that. WGA writers also pen material for the host and presenters (who would almost certainly be SAG-AFTRA members).

The postponement is the first for the Emmy Awards in more than two decades. The Television Academy and CBS pushed back the 2001 ceremony in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks; it aired in early November of that year.



Phase two voting for the Emmy Awards are still moving forward as originally planned. TV Academy members will vote on the nominees starting Aug. 17. Whether the 2023 Emmys are actually handed out in 2023, that’s still up in the air for the moment.