Emmys Return to Monday on Fox

The 2023 Emmys have a date.

The 75th annual edition of the TV awards ceremony is set for Monday, Sept. 18. The show will air live coast to coast on Fox from 8 to 11 p.m. ET / 5 to 8 p.m. PT.

The Monday airdate is unusual for a year when the telecast, which rotates among broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, doesn’t air on NBC.

The Emmys usually air unday nights, except when NBC hosts the telecast, when the awards ceremony has aired Mondays due to the network’s Sunday Night Football commitments. Fox last aired the Emmys in 2019 when the show aired on a Sunday, Sept. 22.

The 2022 Emmys took place Monday, Sept. 12, and aired live on NBC and Peacock.

The Television Academy has also set the dates for the Creative Arts Emmys, which will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. While those ceremonies won’t air live, an edited presentation will air later on FXX.

As with the main show, this year’s Emmy schedule pushes the awards back later into September. Last year, the Creative Arts Emmys took place over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 and 4.

It was previously announced that Emmy nominations will be announced Wednesday, July 12. TV shows that aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023 are eligible for the 2023 Emmys.