Feinberg Forecast: Final Emmy Nominations Projections

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

The Crown (Netflix)

Andor (Disney+)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

Alternate

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Potential Surprise

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Yellowstone (Paramount)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Alternate

Poker Face (Peacock)

Potential Surprise

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)

Alternate

White House Plumbers (HBO/Max)

Potential Surprise

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

George and Tammy (Showtime)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Prey (Hulu)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Reality (HBO/Max)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) — podcast [Dolly Parton]

Alternate

Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)

Potential Surprise

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (Paramount+)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Projected Nominees

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast [Stephen Colbert]

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast [Trevor Noah]

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast [Jimmy Kimmel]

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast [Seth Meyers]

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Alternate

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast [James Corden]

Potential Surprise

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO/Max) — podcast [Bill Maher]

Shoulda Been a Contenda

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast [Jimmy Fallon]

*BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast [Lorne Michaels]

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max) — podcast [Robin Thede]

Alternate

Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+) — podcast [Amy Schumer]

Potential Surprise

History of the World: Part II (Hulu)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Ziwe (Showtime)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)*

Projected Nominees

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

The Oscars (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+) — podcast (Elton John)

Alternate

The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Potential Surprise

Apple Music Live: Ed Sheeran (Apple TV+)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (Paramount+)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)*

Projected Nominees

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) — podcast (John Mulaney)

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (HBO/Max) — podcast (Sarah Silverman)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC) — podcast (Carol Burnett)

Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song: Joni Mitchell (PBS)

Alternate

Jon Stewart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (PBS)

Potential Surprise

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix) — podcast (Hannah Gadsby)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Projected Nominees

100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — podcast [Ken Burns]

The Last Movie Stars (HBO/Max) — podcast [Ethan Hawke]

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

Alternate

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)

Potential Surprise

Full Swing (Netflix)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Projected Nominees

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+) — podcast [Davis Guggenheim]

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

If These Walls Could Sing (Disney+)

Alternate

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon)

Potential Surprise

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Apple TV+) — podcast [Selena Gomez]

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO/Max)

*BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL*

Projected Nominees

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Netflix) — podcast (David Letterman)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Vice (Showtime)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

The United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Alternate

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+)

Potential Surprise

SmartLess: On the Road (Max)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC) — podcast (Jay Leno)

*BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Nominees

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC) — podcast (Mark Cuban)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Alternate

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food)

Potential Surprise

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Who Do You Think You Are? (NBC)

*BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Nominees

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH!) — podcast (RuPaul)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) — podcast (Ryan Reynolds)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Alternate

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Potential Surprise

The Kardashians (Hulu) — podcast (Kris Jenner)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

*BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM*

Projected Nominees

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul)

The Voice (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Alternate

The Circle (Netflix)

Potential Surprise

Pickled (CBS) — podcast (Stephen Colbert)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

*BEST GAME SHOW*

Projected Nominees

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

Family Feud (Syndicated)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Alternate

That’s My Jam (NBC)

Potential Surprise

Password (NBC)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Weakest Link (TK)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) — podcast

Alternate

Diego Luna (Andor)

Potential Surprise

Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Sarah Snook (Succession) — podcast

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast

Helen Mirren (1923) — podcast

Alternate

Keri Russell (The Diplomat) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus: Sicily) — podcast

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Alternate

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Potential Surprise

Matt Smith (House of the Dragon)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Tom Hollander (The White Lotus: Sicily)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus: Sicily)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus: Sicily) — podcast

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Alternate

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Potential Surprise

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

James Cromwell (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

Andy Serkis (Andor)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Bryan Cranston (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Major Threat

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Potential Surprise

Jon Gries (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Paul Reiser (The Boys)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Fiona Shaw (Andor)

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Major Threats

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Potential Surprise

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Margo Martindale (Your Honor)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Bill Hader (Barry) — podcast

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Alternate

Jason Segel (Shrinking) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) — podcast

Alternate

Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Alternate

Stephen Root (Barry)

Potential Surprise

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Alternate

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Potential Surprise

Lisa Ann Walter (Ted Lasso)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Molly Shannon (The Other Two)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Steve Martin & Martin Short (Saturday Night Live) — podcast (Short)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Alternate

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Potential Surprise

Brad Pitt (Dave)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Adrien Brody (Poker Face)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)

Shirley MacLaine (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Alternate

Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary)

Potential Surprise

Rachel McAdams (Dave)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Jenna Ortega (Saturday Night Live)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird) — podcast

Steven Yeun (Beef) — podcast

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Steve Carell (The Patient) — podcast

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) — podcast

Alternate

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Potential Surprise

Joe Cole (A Small Light)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Ali Wong (Beef)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) — podcast

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) — podcast

Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Alternate

Emily Blunt (The English)

Potential Surprise

Sydney Sweeney (Reality) — podcast

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — podcast

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird) — podcast

Greg Kinnear (Black Bird)

Rodney Burford Jr. (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Timothy Olyphant (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Alternate

Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)

Potential Surprise

Bowen Yang (Fire Island)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Young Mazino (Beef)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble) — podcast

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Lily Rabe (Love & Death)

Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Molly Ringwald (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Alternate

Maria Bello (Beef)

Potential Surprise

Lena Headey (White House Plumbers)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Harriet Walter (This Is Going to Hurt)