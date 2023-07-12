Emmys: HBO Leads Nominations Again, Disney Tops Conglomerate Race

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us'

HBO is once again the leader among Emmy nominations — though it’s a little closer than it was a year ago.

The premium cable outlet and sibling streamer Max gathered 127 nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards on Wednesday. That’s 13 fewer nods than the two platforms combined to receive in 2022.

HBO and Max’s total is two dozen more than second-place Netflix, which had 103 nominations. Apple TV+ finished a distant third with 46 nominations, Hulu and Amazon’s Prime Video got 42 each, and Disney+ has 40.

Per the Television Academy, all of the HBO and Max hopefuls were submitted as “HBO Max” programs, the streamer’s former name. But Max originals accounted for just two of the 127 nominees: a supporting actor nod for Jesse Plemons in the limited series Love & Death and a comedy writing nomination for The Other Two.

HBO’s nominations were heavily concentrated, with 74 of them — 58 percent of the total — coming from just three series: Succession (27 nominations), The Last of Us (24) and The White Lotus (23). Fifteen other HBO and Max programs also earned nominations.

Netflix’s total was more spread out: 34 of its titles earned nominations, led by 13 each for limited series Beef and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and 12 for comedy Wednesday.

Despite HBO’s dominance by platform, though, Disney earned the most nominations of any media conglomerate with 153. Four Disney platforms earned more than 20 nominations, with FX (37) and ABC (26) joining Hulu and Disney+. National Geographic chipped in eight noms. That was enough to edge out the 141 nominations for HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery, whose other outlets earned a combined 14 nods Wednesday. Netflix’s 103 nominations, Paramount Global’s 50 and Amazon’s and Apple’s 46 each completed the top five, including ties.

Platform and conglomerate totals are based on how programs were submitted for Emmy consideration to the Television Academy. Including shows produced for other outlets, Warner Bros. Discovery has 181 nominations (Warner Bros. TV produces multiple nominees Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary), and Disney has 163.

A year ago, HBO and HBO Max combined for 140 nominations (with HBO accounting for 108 of those) to 105 for second-place Netflix. HBO’s dominance also led Warner Bros. Discovery to the most nominations among media conglomerates in 2022 with 155 across its portfolio. Disney had 141, while Netflix’s 105 beat out the 75 for Paramount Global and 39 for NBCUniversal.

Platform, company and program totals for the 2023 Emmy nominations — based on submissions to the Television Academy — are below.

Platform

HBO Max: 127

Netflix: 103

Apple TV+: 46

Hulu: 42

Prime Video: 42

Disney+: 40

FX: 37

