2023 Emmy Awards Nominations to Be Unveiled

The nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards are set to be revealed on Wednesday.

Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and TV Academy chair Frank Scherma are set to reveal who will be competing for some of TV’s highest honors during a virtual ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. PT, which will stream live on Emmys.com and the Emmys’ YouTube and social channels.

Brown was nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Black Lady Sketch Show. Her other credits include Community, Central Park, Elena of Avalor, Disenchanted, DC League of Super Pets and Lady and the Tramp.

In order to be eligible for this year’s awards, TV shows had to have aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

The 75th annual Emmys are currently set to air live from the Peacock Theater (formerly the Microsoft Theater) on Monday, Sept. 18, from 5-8 p.m. PT/ 8-11 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Creative Arts ceremonies set for Sept. 9 and 10. A host for the Fox ceremony has not yet been revealed, but Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are set to produce the telecast.

The Monday airdate for the Emmys is unusual for a year when the telecast, which rotates among broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, doesn’t air on NBC.

The Emmys usually air Sunday nights, except when NBC hosts the telecast, when the awards ceremony has aired Mondays due to the network’s Sunday Night Football commitments. Indeed the 2022 Emmys aired on a Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC. Fox last aired the Emmys in 2019 when the show aired on a Sunday, Sept. 22.

Still, it’s possible that the awards presentations could get delayed if there isn’t a resolution to the ongoing writers strike later this summer. The possibility of an actors strike also looms as SAG-AFTRA continues contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) group representing studios and streamers, and the deadline for those talks is set for 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday. While the union agreed Tuesday to engage a federal mediation agency in its talks, which have been taking place since June 7, it said it would not extend discussions beyond Wednesday night’s deadline. The Directors Guild recently reached a new deal with the studios and streamers.

Read on for this year’s Emmy nominees, which will be added as they’re announced live. A full list of this year’s nominees will be available after the announcement on Emmys.com.