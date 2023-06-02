Feinberg Forecast: Emmys Projections With Two Weeks Until Nomination Voting

Rachel Brosnahan (Miriam "Midge" Maisel), Michael Zegen (Joel Maisel) in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season five

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Major Threats

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

1923 (Paramount+)

Yellowstone (Paramount)

Andor (Disney+)

The Old Man (FX)

The Boys (Amazon)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

Possibilities

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix) — podcast [Shonda Rhimes]

Your Honor (Showtime)

The Night Agent (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO/Max)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+)

Westworld (HBO/Max)

P-Valley (Starz)

The Serpent Queen (Starz)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Bear (FX)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Major Threats

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

The Great (Hulu)

Atlanta (FX)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Mo (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)

Dave (FXX)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)

Ramy (Hulu)

Possibilities

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Loot (Apple TV+)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Lucky Hank (AMC)

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Ghosts (CBS)

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Party Down (Starz)

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)

Physical (Apple TV+)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)

Major Threats

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

George and Tammy (Showtime)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

White House Plumbers (HBO/Max)

Love & Death (HBO/Max)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Possibilities

The English (Amazon)

Swarm (Amazon)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The Patient (FX)

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Irma Vep (HBO/Max)

Transatlantic (Netflix)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Prey (Hulu)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Reality (HBO/Max)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) — podcast [Dolly Parton]

Major Threats

Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix)

Do Revenge (Netflix)

Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)

Possibilities

Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Honor Society (Paramount+)

Disenchanted (Disney+)

Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast [Stephen Colbert]

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast [Trevor Noah]

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast [Jimmy Kimmel]

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast [Seth Meyers]

Major Threats

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast [James Corden]

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO/Max) — podcast [Bill Maher]

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast [Jimmy Fallon]

Possibilities

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo) — podcast [Andy Cohen]

Hart to Hart (Peacock)

Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God (Comedy Central)

*BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast [Lorne Michaels]

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max) — podcast [Robin Thede]

Documentary Now (IFC) — podcast [Bill Hader]

Major Threats

Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+) — podcast [Amy Schumer]

Ziwe (Showtime)

History of the World: Part II (Hulu)

Possibilities

Pause With Sam Jay (HBO/Max)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Frontrunners

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — podcast [Ken Burns]

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The Last Movie Stars (HBO/Max) — podcast [Ethan Hawke]

Major Threats

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

Full Swing (Netflix)

Mind Over Murder (HBO/Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (NatGeo)

Boys in Blue (Showtime)

The Vow Part II (HBO/Max)

Untold Volume 2 (Netflix)

Possibilities

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)

Murf the Surf (MGM+)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+)

Menudo: Forever Young (HBO/Max)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix)

Conversations With a Killer: Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix)

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Netflix)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Frontrunners

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+) — podcast [Davis Guggenheim]

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)

If These Walls Could Sing (Disney+)

Major Threats

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon)

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Apple TV+) — podcast [Selena Gomez]

Sidney (Apple TV+)

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO/Max)

“Sr.” (Netflix)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

Possibilities

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (FX)

Moonage Daydream (HBO/Max)

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Netflix)

Pelosi in the House (HBO/Max)

Call Me Miss Cleo (HBO/Max)

Love, Lizzo (HBO/Max)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) — podcast

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Major Threats

Diego Luna (Andor)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon)

Harrison Ford (1923)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) — podcast

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)

Possibilities

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) — podcast

Nicco Annan (P-Valley)

Antony Starr (The Boys)

Karl Urban (The Boys)

Jack Quaid (The Boys)

Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent)

Kiefer Sutherland (Rabbit Hole)

Aaron Paul (Westworld)

Damson Idris (Snowfall)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Sarah Snook (Succession) — podcast

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Helen Mirren (1923) — podcast

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast

Major Threats

Keri Russell (The Diplomat) — podcast

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Tawny Cypress (Yellowjackets)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)

Possibilities

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Brandee Evans (P-Valley)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Toni Collette (The Power)

Samantha Morton (The Serpent Queen)

Karen Fukuhara (The Boys)

Erin Moriarty (The Boys)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus: Sicily) — podcast

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Matt Smith (House of the Dragon)

Major Threats

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Tom Hollander (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Theo James (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) — podcast

Jonny Lee Miller (The Crown)

Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon)

Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon)

Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Stellan Skarsgard (Andor)

Brandon Sklenar (1923)

Timothy Dalton (1923)

Elijah Wood (Yellowjackets)

Possibilities

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

James Marsden (Westworld)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Leo Woodall (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Kyle Soller (Andor)

Cole Hauser (Yellowstone)

Wes Bentley (Yellowstone)

Luke Grimes (Yellowstone)

Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jensen Ackles (The Boys)

Laz Alonso (The Boys)

Tomer Capone (The Boys)

Chace Crawford (The Boys)

Jessie T. Usher (The Boys)

Flaes Bang (Bad Sisters)

Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters)

Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Major Threats

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Olivia Williams (The Crown)

Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Beatrice Grannò (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon)

Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon)

Emily Carey (House of the Dragon)

Eve Best (House of the Dragon)

Lauren Ambrose (Yellowjackets)

Possibilities

Hong Chau (The Night Agent)

Thandiwe Newton (Westworld)

Julia Schlaepfer (1923)

Aminah Nieves (1923)

Denise Gough (Andor)

Genevieve O’Reilly (Andor)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses)

Tessa Thompson (Westworld)

Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets)

Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters)

Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters)

Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters)

Eve Birthistle (Bad Sisters)

Claudia Doumit (The Boys)

Dominique McElligott (The Boys)

Colby Minifie (The Boys)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Jon Gries (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Andy Serkis (Andor)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Major Threats

Bryan Cranston (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Aaron Paul (Better Call Saul)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Christopher Lloyd (The Mandalorian)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)

Mark Margolis (Better Call Saul)

Timothy Dalton (The Crown)

Salim Daw (The Crown)

Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)

Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown)

Forest Whitaker (Andor)

Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon)

Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon)

Possibilities

Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us)

James Badge Dale (1923)

Peter Stormare (1923)

Alan Cumming (The Good Fight)

Gary Cole (The Good Fight)

Alex Lawther (Andor)

Paul Reiser (The Boys)

Joel Grey (The Old Man) — podcast

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) — podcast

Bradley Whitford (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Jack Black (The Mandalorian)

Charles Dance (The Serpent Queen)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Fiona Shaw (Andor)

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Major Threats

Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Natasha McElhone (The Crown)

Betsy Brandt (Better Call Saul)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Hope Davis (Succession)

Nico Parker (The Last of Us)

Christine Hakim (The Last of Us)

Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Clea Duvall (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Possibilities

Lizzo (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian)

Margo Martindale (Your Honor)

Carrie Preston (The Good Fight)

Phylicia Rashad (The Good Fight)

Michelle Forbes (Star Trek: Picard)

Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone)

Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon)

Aya Cash (The Boys)

Regina Taylor (CSI: Vegas)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Bill Hader (Barry) — podcast

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Major Threats

Jason Segel (Shrinking) — podcast

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Bob Odenkirk (Lucky Hank) — podcast

Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King)

Mo Amer (Mo) — podcast

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — podcast

Dave Burd (Dave)

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)

Possibilities

Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned) — podcast

John Larroquette (Night Court)

Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!)

Adam Scott (Party Down)

Pete Davidson (Bupkis)

Christoph Waltz (The Consultant)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai)

William Zabka (Cobra Kai)

Drew Tarver (The Other Two)

Chris O’Dowd (The Big Door Prize)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) — podcast

Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Major Threats

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)

Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon!)

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast

Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) — podcast

Possibilities

Rose Byrne (Physical)

Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own)

Chante Adams (A League of Their Own)

Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show)

Rose McIver (Ghosts)

Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)

Melissa Rauch (Night Court)

Heléne Yorke (The Other Two)

Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned) — podcast

Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Major Threats

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Head (Ted Lasso)

Billy Harris (Ted Lasso)

Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Jamie McShane (Wednesday)

Possibilities

Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)

William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)

Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)

Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat)

GaTa (Dave)

Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face)

LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta)

Joe Pesci (Bupkis)

Paul Reiser (Reboot)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Major Threats

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)

Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday)

Christina Ricci (Wednesday)

Riki Lindhome (Wednesday)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Molly Shannon (The Other Two)

Jane Krakowski (Schmigadoon!)

Christa Miller (Shrinking)

Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking)

Teresa Ruiz (Mo)

Mirelle Enos (Lucky Hank)

Abby Elliott (The Bear)

D’Arcy Carden (A League of Their Own)

Possibilities

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nina Arianda (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Edie Falco (Bupkis)

Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live)

Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live)

Cara Delavingne (Only Murders in the Building)

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Loot)

Jane Lynch (Party Down)

Jennifer Garner (Party Down)

Megan Mullally (Party Down)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Steve Martin & Martin Short (Saturday Night Live)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Major Threats

Luis Guzmán (Wednesday)

Fred Armisen (Wednesday)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Adrien Brody (Poker Face)

Hank Azaria (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Milo Ventimiglia (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Darren Criss (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

James Caverly (Only Murders in the Building)

Possibilities

Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Kyle MacLachlan (Lucky Hank)

Bobby Cannavale (Bupkis)

Brad Garrett (Bupkis)

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary)

Larry Owens (Abbott Elementary)

Nick Kroll (What We Do in the Shadows)

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Nick Offerman (A League of Their Own)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Major Threats

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Shirley MacLaine (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live)

Jenna Ortega (Saturday Night Live)

Aubrey Plaza (Saturday Night Live)

Keke Palmer (Saturday Night Live)

Amy Schumer (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Marla Gibbs (UnPrisoned)

Possibilities

Judith Light (Poker Face) — podcast

S. Epatha Merkerson (Poker Face)

Ellen Barkin (Poker Face)

Cherry Jones (Poker Face)

Stephanie Hsu (Poker Face) — podcast

Megan Mullally (Reservation Dogs)

Lauren Weedman (Abbott Elementary)

June Diane Raphael (Abbott Elementary)

Annabella Sciorra (Tulsa King)

Wendie Malick (Shrinking)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird) — podcast

Steven Yeun (Beef) — podcast

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Steve Carell (The Patient) — podcast

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Major Threats

Jesse Eisenberg (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) — podcast

Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)

Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)

Liev Schreiber (A Small Light)

Possibilities

Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family)

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Bryan Cranston (Jerry and Marge Go Large) — podcast

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) — podcast

Chaske Spencer (The English)

Damian Lewis (A Spy Among Friends)

Guy Pearce (A Spy Among Friends)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) — podcast

Ali Wong (Beef)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) — podcast

Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)

Emily Blunt (The English)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Major Threats

Sydney Sweeney (Reality) — podcast

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death) — podcast

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial)

Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis)

Possibilities

Alicia Vikander (Irma Vep) — podcast 1 and 2

Annette Bening (Jerry and Marge Go Large)

Keira Knightley (Boston Strangler) — podcast

Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)

Amber Midthunder (Prey)

Gillian Jacobs (Transatlantic)

Alison Brie (Somebody I Used to Know)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — podcast

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Greg Kinnear (Black Bird)

Bowen Yang (Fire Island)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird) — podcast

Timothy Olyphant (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Major Threats

Young Mazino (Beef)

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Ciarán Hinds (The English)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death) — podcast

Damson Idris (Swarm)

Quentin Plair (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Christian Slater (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Possibilities

Joe Cole (A Small Light)

Hayden Christensen (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Kumail Nanjiani (Obi-Wan Kenobi) — podcast

Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Walton Goggins (George & Tammy)

Steve Zahn (George & Tammy)

Domhnall Gleeson (White House Plumbers)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble) — podcast

Cherry Jones (Five Days at Memorial)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Lily Rabe (Love & Death)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Molly Ringwald (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Major Threats

Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Evan Rachel Wood (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Julianne Nicholson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Anna Paquin (A Friend of the Family)

Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family)

Harriet Walter (This Is Going to Hurt)

Michael Learned (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Possibilities

Lena Headey (White House Plumbers)

Judy Greer (White House Plumbers)

Kathleen Turner (White House Plumbers)

Margaret Cho (Fire Island)

Olivia Colman (Great Expectations) — podcast

Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Julie Ann Emery (Five Days at Memorial)