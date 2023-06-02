Feinberg Forecast: Emmys Projections With Two Weeks Until Nomination Voting

- Share this article on Facebook
PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.
*BEST DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Succession (HBO/Max)
The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO/Max)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Major Threats
House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
1923 (Paramount+)
Yellowstone (Paramount)
Andor (Disney+)
The Old Man (FX)
The Boys (Amazon)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)
Possibilities
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix) — podcast [Shonda Rhimes]
Your Honor (Showtime)
The Night Agent (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO/Max)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Rabbit Hole (Paramount+)
Westworld (HBO/Max)
P-Valley (Starz)
The Serpent Queen (Starz)
*BEST COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
The Bear (FX)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Major Threats
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
The Great (Hulu)
Atlanta (FX)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Mo (Netflix)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)
Dave (FXX)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)
Ramy (Hulu)
Possibilities
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Loot (Apple TV+)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)
Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Lucky Hank (AMC)
Tulsa King (Paramount+)
Ghosts (CBS)
The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)
Party Down (Starz)
The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)
Physical (Apple TV+)
*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)
Major Threats
A Small Light (NatGeo)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
George and Tammy (Showtime)
Dead Ringers (Amazon)
White House Plumbers (HBO/Max)
Love & Death (HBO/Max)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Possibilities
The English (Amazon)
Swarm (Amazon)
Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
The Patient (FX)
Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)
Irma Vep (HBO/Max)
Transatlantic (Netflix)
Ms. Marvel (Disney+)
*BEST TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)
Prey (Hulu)
Fire Island (Hulu)
Reality (HBO/Max)
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) — podcast [Dolly Parton]
Major Threats
Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix)
Do Revenge (Netflix)
Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)
Possibilities
Boston Strangler (Hulu)
Honor Society (Paramount+)
Disenchanted (Disney+)
Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon)
*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*
Frontrunners
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast [Stephen Colbert]
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast [Trevor Noah]
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast [Jimmy Kimmel]
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast [Seth Meyers]
Major Threats
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast [James Corden]
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO/Max) — podcast [Bill Maher]
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast [Jimmy Fallon]
Possibilities
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo) — podcast [Andy Cohen]
Hart to Hart (Peacock)
Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God (Comedy Central)
*BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast [Lorne Michaels]
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max) — podcast [Robin Thede]
Documentary Now (IFC) — podcast [Bill Hader]
Major Threats
Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+) — podcast [Amy Schumer]
Ziwe (Showtime)
History of the World: Part II (Hulu)
Possibilities
Pause With Sam Jay (HBO/Max)
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*
Frontrunners
Harry & Meghan (Netflix)
100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — podcast [Ken Burns]
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
The Last Movie Stars (HBO/Max) — podcast [Ethan Hawke]
Major Threats
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)
Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)
Full Swing (Netflix)
Mind Over Murder (HBO/Max)
Secrets of the Elephants (NatGeo)
Boys in Blue (Showtime)
The Vow Part II (HBO/Max)
Untold Volume 2 (Netflix)
Possibilities
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)
Murf the Surf (MGM+)
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix)
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+)
Menudo: Forever Young (HBO/Max)
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix)
Conversations With a Killer: Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix)
Chef’s Table: Pizza (Netflix)
*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*
Frontrunners
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+) — podcast [Davis Guggenheim]
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)
Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)
If These Walls Could Sing (Disney+)
Major Threats
Judy Blume Forever (Amazon)
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Apple TV+) — podcast [Selena Gomez]
Sidney (Apple TV+)
Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO/Max)
“Sr.” (Netflix)
Last Flight Home (Paramount+)
Possibilities
Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (FX)
Moonage Daydream (HBO/Max)
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Netflix)
Pelosi in the House (HBO/Max)
Call Me Miss Cleo (HBO/Max)
Love, Lizzo (HBO/Max)
*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) — podcast
Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast
Major Threats
Diego Luna (Andor)
Dominic West (The Crown)
Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon)
Harrison Ford (1923)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) — podcast
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
Possibilities
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) — podcast
Nicco Annan (P-Valley)
Antony Starr (The Boys)
Karl Urban (The Boys)
Jack Quaid (The Boys)
Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent)
Kiefer Sutherland (Rabbit Hole)
Aaron Paul (Westworld)
Damson Idris (Snowfall)
*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Sarah Snook (Succession) — podcast
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Helen Mirren (1923) — podcast
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast
Major Threats
Keri Russell (The Diplomat) — podcast
Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)
Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)
Tawny Cypress (Yellowjackets)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)
Possibilities
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Brandee Evans (P-Valley)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Toni Collette (The Power)
Samantha Morton (The Serpent Queen)
Karen Fukuhara (The Boys)
Erin Moriarty (The Boys)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus: Sicily) — podcast
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Matt Smith (House of the Dragon)
Major Threats
John Lithgow (The Old Man)
Tom Hollander (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Theo James (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) — podcast
Jonny Lee Miller (The Crown)
Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon)
Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon)
Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Stellan Skarsgard (Andor)
Brandon Sklenar (1923)
Timothy Dalton (1923)
Elijah Wood (Yellowjackets)
Possibilities
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
James Marsden (Westworld)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
Leo Woodall (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Kyle Soller (Andor)
Cole Hauser (Yellowstone)
Wes Bentley (Yellowstone)
Luke Grimes (Yellowstone)
Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)
Jensen Ackles (The Boys)
Laz Alonso (The Boys)
Tomer Capone (The Boys)
Chace Crawford (The Boys)
Jessie T. Usher (The Boys)
Flaes Bang (Bad Sisters)
Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters)
Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters)
Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Major Threats
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Lesley Manville (The Crown)
Olivia Williams (The Crown)
Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Beatrice Grannò (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon)
Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon)
Emily Carey (House of the Dragon)
Eve Best (House of the Dragon)
Lauren Ambrose (Yellowjackets)
Possibilities
Hong Chau (The Night Agent)
Thandiwe Newton (Westworld)
Julia Schlaepfer (1923)
Aminah Nieves (1923)
Denise Gough (Andor)
Genevieve O’Reilly (Andor)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses)
Tessa Thompson (Westworld)
Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets)
Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters)
Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters)
Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters)
Eve Birthistle (Bad Sisters)
Claudia Doumit (The Boys)
Dominique McElligott (The Boys)
Colby Minifie (The Boys)
*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Jon Gries (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Andy Serkis (Andor)
Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
Major Threats
Bryan Cranston (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Aaron Paul (Better Call Saul)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Christopher Lloyd (The Mandalorian)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) — podcast
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
Mark Margolis (Better Call Saul)
Timothy Dalton (The Crown)
Salim Daw (The Crown)
Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)
Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown)
Forest Whitaker (Andor)
Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon)
Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon)
Possibilities
Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us)
James Badge Dale (1923)
Peter Stormare (1923)
Alan Cumming (The Good Fight)
Gary Cole (The Good Fight)
Alex Lawther (Andor)
Paul Reiser (The Boys)
Joel Grey (The Old Man) — podcast
Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) — podcast
Bradley Whitford (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
Jack Black (The Mandalorian)
Charles Dance (The Serpent Queen)
*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Fiona Shaw (Andor)
Hiam Abbass (Succession)
Major Threats
Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Natasha McElhone (The Crown)
Betsy Brandt (Better Call Saul)
Cherry Jones (Succession)
Hope Davis (Succession)
Nico Parker (The Last of Us)
Christine Hakim (The Last of Us)
Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Clea Duvall (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Possibilities
Lizzo (The Mandalorian) — podcast
Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian)
Margo Martindale (Your Honor)
Carrie Preston (The Good Fight)
Phylicia Rashad (The Good Fight)
Michelle Forbes (Star Trek: Picard)
Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone)
Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon)
Aya Cash (The Boys)
Regina Taylor (CSI: Vegas)
*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Bill Hader (Barry) — podcast
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Major Threats
Jason Segel (Shrinking) — podcast
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Bob Odenkirk (Lucky Hank) — podcast
Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King)
Mo Amer (Mo) — podcast
Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — podcast
Dave Burd (Dave)
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)
Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)
Possibilities
Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned) — podcast
John Larroquette (Night Court)
Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!)
Adam Scott (Party Down)
Pete Davidson (Bupkis)
Christoph Waltz (The Consultant)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai)
William Zabka (Cobra Kai)
Drew Tarver (The Other Two)
Chris O’Dowd (The Big Door Prize)
*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) — podcast
Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Major Threats
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)
Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon!)
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast
Maya Rudolph (Loot)
Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) — podcast
Possibilities
Rose Byrne (Physical)
Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own)
Chante Adams (A League of Their Own)
Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show)
Rose McIver (Ghosts)
Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)
Melissa Rauch (Night Court)
Heléne Yorke (The Other Two)
Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned) — podcast
Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
Major Threats
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Anthony Head (Ted Lasso)
Billy Harris (Ted Lasso)
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Jamie McShane (Wednesday)
Possibilities
Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)
Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)
Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat)
GaTa (Dave)
Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face)
LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta)
Joe Pesci (Bupkis)
Paul Reiser (Reboot)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) — podcast
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Major Threats
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday)
Christina Ricci (Wednesday)
Riki Lindhome (Wednesday)
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Molly Shannon (The Other Two)
Jane Krakowski (Schmigadoon!)
Christa Miller (Shrinking)
Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking)
Teresa Ruiz (Mo)
Mirelle Enos (Lucky Hank)
Abby Elliott (The Bear)
D’Arcy Carden (A League of Their Own)
Possibilities
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Nina Arianda (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Edie Falco (Bupkis)
Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live)
Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live)
Cara Delavingne (Only Murders in the Building)
Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Loot)
Jane Lynch (Party Down)
Jennifer Garner (Party Down)
Megan Mullally (Party Down)
*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
Steve Martin & Martin Short (Saturday Night Live)
Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
Oliver Platt (The Bear)
Major Threats
Luis Guzmán (Wednesday)
Fred Armisen (Wednesday)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Abbott Elementary) — podcast
Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Adrien Brody (Poker Face)
Hank Azaria (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Darren Criss (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
James Caverly (Only Murders in the Building)
Possibilities
Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)
Kyle MacLachlan (Lucky Hank)
Bobby Cannavale (Bupkis)
Brad Garrett (Bupkis)
Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary)
Larry Owens (Abbott Elementary)
Nick Kroll (What We Do in the Shadows)
Katt Williams (Atlanta)
Nick Offerman (A League of Their Own)
*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast
Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Major Threats
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
Shirley MacLaine (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast
Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)
Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live)
Jenna Ortega (Saturday Night Live)
Aubrey Plaza (Saturday Night Live)
Keke Palmer (Saturday Night Live)
Amy Schumer (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Marla Gibbs (UnPrisoned)
Possibilities
Judith Light (Poker Face) — podcast
S. Epatha Merkerson (Poker Face)
Ellen Barkin (Poker Face)
Cherry Jones (Poker Face)
Stephanie Hsu (Poker Face) — podcast
Megan Mullally (Reservation Dogs)
Lauren Weedman (Abbott Elementary)
June Diane Raphael (Abbott Elementary)
Annabella Sciorra (Tulsa King)
Wendie Malick (Shrinking)
*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird) — podcast
Steven Yeun (Beef) — podcast
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Steve Carell (The Patient) — podcast
Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Major Threats
Jesse Eisenberg (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt)
Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) — podcast
Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)
Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)
Liev Schreiber (A Small Light)
Possibilities
Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family)
Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)
Bryan Cranston (Jerry and Marge Go Large) — podcast
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) — podcast
Chaske Spencer (The English)
Damian Lewis (A Spy Among Friends)
Guy Pearce (A Spy Among Friends)
*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) — podcast
Ali Wong (Beef)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) — podcast
Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)
Emily Blunt (The English)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Major Threats
Sydney Sweeney (Reality) — podcast
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Bel Powley (A Small Light)
Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death) — podcast
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial)
Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis)
Possibilities
Alicia Vikander (Irma Vep) — podcast 1 and 2
Annette Bening (Jerry and Marge Go Large)
Keira Knightley (Boston Strangler) — podcast
Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)
Amber Midthunder (Prey)
Gillian Jacobs (Transatlantic)
Alison Brie (Somebody I Used to Know)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — podcast
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Greg Kinnear (Black Bird)
Bowen Yang (Fire Island)
Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird) — podcast
Timothy Olyphant (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Major Threats
Young Mazino (Beef)
Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
Ciarán Hinds (The English)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death) — podcast
Damson Idris (Swarm)
Quentin Plair (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Christian Slater (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Possibilities
Joe Cole (A Small Light)
Hayden Christensen (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Kumail Nanjiani (Obi-Wan Kenobi) — podcast
Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Walton Goggins (George & Tammy)
Steve Zahn (George & Tammy)
Domhnall Gleeson (White House Plumbers)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble) — podcast
Cherry Jones (Five Days at Memorial)
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Lily Rabe (Love & Death)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Molly Ringwald (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Major Threats
Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Evan Rachel Wood (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Julianne Nicholson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Anna Paquin (A Friend of the Family)
Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family)
Harriet Walter (This Is Going to Hurt)
Michael Learned (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Possibilities
Lena Headey (White House Plumbers)
Judy Greer (White House Plumbers)
Kathleen Turner (White House Plumbers)
Margaret Cho (Fire Island)
Olivia Colman (Great Expectations) — podcast
Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Julie Ann Emery (Five Days at Memorial)
