Feinberg Forecast: Updated Emmys Projections for First Week of August

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards coverage Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Standings

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Andor (Disney+)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Standings

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Projected Standings

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Projected Standings

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Prey (Hulu)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) — podcast [Dolly Parton]

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Projected Standings

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast [Stephen Colbert]

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast [Jimmy Kimmel]

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast [Trevor Noah]

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast [Seth Meyers]

*BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES*

Projected Standings

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast [Lorne Michaels]

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max) — podcast [Robin Thede]

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)*

Projected Standings

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+) — podcast [Elton John]

The Oscars (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)

The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)*

Projected Standings

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) — podcast [John Mulaney]

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC) — podcast [Norman Lear]

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC) — podcast [Carol Burnett]

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix) — podcast [Trevor Noah]

Lizzo: Live in Concert (HBO/Max) — podcast [Lizzo]

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Projected Standings

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — podcast [Ken Burns]

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)

Secrets of the Elephants (Nat Geo)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Projected Standings

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+) — podcast [Davis Guggenheim]

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon)

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

My Transparent Life (Amazon)

*BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL*

Projected Standings

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Netflix) — podcast (David Letterman)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)

The United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

*BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Standings

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC) — podcast [Mark Cuban]

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food)

*BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Standings

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1) — podcast [RuPaul]

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) — podcast [Ryan Reynolds]

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

*BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM*

Projected Standings

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) — podcast [RuPaul]

The Voice (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Survivor (CBS)

*BEST GAME SHOW*

Projected Standings

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

Family Feud (Syndicated)

That’s My Jam (NBC)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Standings

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) — podcast

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Standings

Sarah Snook (Succession) — podcast

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat) — podcast

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Standings

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus) — podcast

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession) — podcast

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Standings

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus) — podcast

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Standings

James Cromwell (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Standings

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Standings

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry) — podcast

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Jason Segel (Shrinking) — podcast

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Standings

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) — podcast

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Standings

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Standings

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Standings

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Standings

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Judith Light (Poker Face) — podcast

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Standings

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird) — podcast

Steven Yeun (Beef) — podcast

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) — podcast

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) — podcast

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Standings

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) — podcast

Ali Wong (Beef)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) — podcast

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Standings

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — podcast

Ray Liotta (Black Bird) — podcast

Young Mazino (Beef)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Standings

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble) — podcast

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)