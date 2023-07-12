Emmy Nominations: Harrison Ford, Elizabeth Olsen Snubbed as ‘Welcome to Chippendales,’ ‘Jury Duty’ Surprise



Harrison Ford was widely expected to land his first Emmy nomination this year for his two roles in Shrinking and 1923. Instead, he failed to earn a nod for either performance despite Shrinking landing multiple nods. 1923, on the other hand, is just one of several Taylor Sheridan shows that were shut out from this year’s Emmy nominations once again (no nods for stars Ford or Helen Mirren), with hit series Yellowstone failing to land any Emmy nominations and new entry Tulsa King only scoring one nod, for stunt coordination.

In a recent The Hollywood Reporter cover story, Sheridan shrugged off his Emmys snub streak, suggesting he values his shows promoting certain ideals instead and bluntly added “you can keep your fucking award.”

Other series that failed to score any nominations, despite experts’ predictions, include the final season of FX’s Snowfall, never recognized by the TV Academy despite being well-received by viewers over its six seasons; Harry & Meghan‘s headline-making Netflix docuseries; well-received limited series The English and The Last Thing He Told Me; the Starz Party Down revival; Netflix’s Mo; and previous Emmy fave, Hulu’s Ramy.

A number of shows that were expected to score multiple noms, including in major categories, instead only received one nod. Love & Death only landed a supporting nod for Jesse Plemons with star Elizabeth Olsen snubbed, an omission fans quickly lamented on Twitter after the nominations were announced. And Keri Russell, scored a lead actress nod for The Diplomat, but the show itself failed to score any other nods including for drama series. Dead Ringers, Reservation Dogs, Mrs. Davis and past Emmys faves The Great and Atlanta also only received one nod each.

In terms of specific individual and category snubs, Emma D’Arcy missed out on the best actress nod for House of the Dragon that many experts predicted, as did Yellowjackets stars Juliette Lewis and Sophie Nelisse, despite having major storylines this season (though Lewis did score a supporting nom for Welcome to Chippendales). Selena Gomez and Steve Martin were surprisingly left out of the comedy acting categories for their roles in the second season of Only Murders in the Building, Gomez for the second year in a row after a headline-making acting snub last year. And Martin and Short missed out on a nod for their joint SNL hosting appearance. Past Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney wasn’t nominated for her role in the Reality movie. And Sam Claflin, Jesse Eisenberg and Ewan McGregor were all surprise omissions from the limited series acting categories for shows that earned multiple nods: Daisy Jones & The Six, Fleishman Is in Trouble and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While Dominique Fishback was nominated for Swarm, the show itself failed to earn a limited series nod, but it was nominated in the writing and contemporary costumes categories.

In terms of surprises, both Welcome to Chippendales and Jury Duty did much better than many pundits expected, scoring five and four nods, respectively, including acting nominations for both and a comedy series nod for Jury Duty. Other surprises include acting nods for White Lotus actors F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli, Beef‘s Maria Bello and Daisy Jones‘ Camila Morrone. And Survivor landed its first reality competition nod since 2006.