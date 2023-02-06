Grammys: Nine Things the TV Cameras Missed

There was no shortage of memorable moments during the 2023 Grammys, but not all were caught by cameras during the CBS telecast. From Taylor Swift sliding over to Harry Styles table during Steve Lacy’s performance to Beyoncé celebrating with a Champagne toast during commercial break, The Hollywood Reporter was on the scene at the awards ceremony to catch the memorable moments that didn’t make the CBS telecast.

After Beyoncé Makes History, Adele Rushes Over for Hello, Hug and Cheers

During a commercial break following Beyoncé’s record-breaking win — the singer snagged the trophy for best dance/electronic album for Renaissance, pushing her total Grammy wins to 32 — she received loads of congratulations and hugs from fellow attendees. Among those rushing over were Adele, a good friend and fellow Grammy winner (who notably bested Bey for album of the year in 2017 when 25 topped Lemonade). As she made her way over, Adele hugged Jay-Z and then caught up with Beyoncé for a congratulatory hug and Champagne toast. Also sipping on the bubbly provided, of course, by Jay-Z’s popular (and pricey) champagne brand Armand de Brignac, aka Ace of Spades, was a large group that included Adele’s boyfriend, power agent Rich Paul, among others.

Flashbulbs POPPING as Adele hugs Jay-Z and then reunites with Beyoncé to congratulate her on historic win. What a night. ##GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/7Dg6CiyLiH — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Adele, Beyonce ́, Jay-Z and Rich Paul raise a glass (and the entire bottle) of Ace of Spades to celebrate Bey’s historic Grammy win. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift Reunites with Onetime Beau Harry Styles

Speaking of hugs, as Steve Lacy sang his No. 1 hit “Bad Habit” — a performance with Thundercat that had Beyoncé and Lizzo on their feet — Taylor Swift took a break from dancing to make her way through the crowd to Harry Styles’ table where she greeted her onetime beau. (They reportedly dated in 2012 during the height of One Direction mania.) The music superstars embraced and caught up for the more than a minute in a moment that has gone viral and sent fans of both artists into a frenzy. Swift also caught a lot of eyeballs for supporting Styles’ performance of “As it Was” by standing up from her seat and dancing along to the Grammy Award-winning track. She also gave him a standing ovation during his acceptance speech for best pop vocal album.

Meeting up before midnight: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift share a moment during the Grammys Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug + talk for a long time over his table. pic.twitter.com/MX75UmcxJM — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Harry Styles Hugs Lizzo After Record of the Year Win

Styles had other moments worth noting. As Lizzo delivered an electric acceptance speech for record of the year win for her “About Damn Time,” Styles looked on from the center of the arena while standing for the duration of her comments. “I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good. We are good inherently,” said the singer before turning her attention to Beyoncé, explaining how she cut class in fifth grade to see Bey perform. “You changed my life.” After she closed her speech and returned to her seat, Styles rushed over and gave Lizzo a hug.

🚨🚨 Harry Styles (white tux, center) was on his feet for all of Lizzo’s epic acceptance speech for Record of the Year. Not sure if cameras caught this but when she walked back to her table, Harry rushed over to give her a huge hug. #Grammys ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/50uiXivFP7 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé Fan Causes Stir in Section 209

After Harry Styles had his name called as the winner for album of the year in a category many expected would go to Beyoncé, one disgruntled Beyhive member made sure his voice was heard. “Beyoncé!” he yelled during the start of Styles’ acceptance speech. “Beyoncé shoulda won!” The man, a journalist named Ernest Owens, tweeted the moment and his response below.

Beyoncé was robbed.



This was so underwhelming.



People are leaving by the masses. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Ih9aFMbqNi — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 6, 2023

The Rock Barely Makes it Back to His Seat Before Beyoncé’s Big Win

Dwayne Johnson got a lot of screen time on Sunday night. He first turned up to surprise Adele as host Trevor Noah explained that the singer had long wanted to meet the blockbuster action star. Later, Johnson got to present an award, but the moment cameras missed was when he was spotted making his way back to his seat while James Corden was standing at the microphone to present the Grammy for best dance/electronic album, an award that went to Beyoncé and made history.

Dwayne Johnson still en route to his seat and stopping by tables as James Corden comes to the mic to present #Grammys pic.twitter.com/cRCDeDO5kv — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Shania Twain Congratulates Kim Petras and Sam Smith After “Unholy” Win

Speaking of making history, Kim Petras said she was the first transgender woman to win the best pop duo/group performance Grammy as she and Sam Smith were honored for their smash single “Unholy.” Following the victory, the pair headed back to their seats and were swarmed by well wishers including Shania Twain. The icon was easy to spot thanks to a bright red wig.

Shania Twain rushed over to hug and congratulate Sam Smith and Kim Petras after their historic win. (They were all together yesterday at UMG brunch performing for their label + UMG boss Lucian Grainge.) #Grammys pic.twitter.com/C5me4hDDEN — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Empty Seats Before Closing Credits

Grammy producers’ decision to close the show with an extended version of “God Did” that was filmed outside Crypto.com Arena did not do much to keep guests in their seats. Despite having Jay-Z with DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Fridayy and Rick Ross under purple lights and seated at a Last Supper–type table, the majority of guests in the upper decks cleared out long before the show was over.

It’s over!! Not everybody stayed until the last beat but that was fun y’all. Thanks for having me #Grammys @FIJIWater pic.twitter.com/37SCZVgQqW — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

The Scene Before Showtime: Minimal Food Options, Last Call for Booze and Beer

Ever wonder what it’s like to be inside the arena for a big show like the Grammys? Aside from the main stage, most of the VIP action takes place inside Crypto.com’s private suites, some of which were packed with top executives and celebrities. (A couple of suites were also so rowdy that the volume towards the end of the telecast disturbed seated guests below.) That seemed like a good place to be because many of the food vendors were closed in the lead-up to the show, leaving only a few options like Wetzel’s Pretzels, Salt & Char and Blaze Pizza. The concourse bars also stopped serving alcohol and beer close to 4:45 p.m., switching over to only water for the rest of the telecast. That might be another reason guests were so eager to ditch their seats and head to the afterparties a bit early.

Because I’ve never been, I didn’t know that most of the food vendors are closed, bars stop serving booze before 5 and don’t sell anything other that soda and water until it’s over. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/qCP1A9xJv8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Neon-Clad Dancers, Butterfly Costumes and Flo Rida Take Stage at Afterparty

Crypto.com Arena’s next door neighbor, the Los Angeles Convention Center, hosted hundreds of guests for the Recording Academy’s official afterparty. The bash had an almost carnival-type feel in the main ballroom thanks to costumed dancers in everything from neon and spandex to feathers and butterfly wings. Celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce got the party started by playing everything from Beyoncé to Madonna and her set was followed by headliner Flo Rida. The rapper performed a set of his biggest hits before inviting guests like Intl Nephew, Flavor Flav, Varie and Oya Baby to share the stage with him.

Meanwhile, in the jazz lounge, Arturo O’Farril performed with more than a dozen musicians with a pink flamingo backdrop. The Grey Goose and Fiji Water were flowing as guests made their way from food stations offering bites like beef birria, lime cured snapper, fried jerk chicken sliders, empanadas, Jamaican beef patties, plantain chips, chili lime chicharron popcorn and liquid nitrogen sorbet for dessert. See views from inside the bash below.

Flo Rida is performing at the #Grammys official afterparty and he got people running to the dance floor. pic.twitter.com/BEwAYWKLVv — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Intl Nephew, Flavor Flav, Flo Rida, Varie and Oya Baby perform onstage during the post-show celebration. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce mixes some beats. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Dancers hit the stage during the afterparty. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Arturo O’Farril performs onstage in the jazz lounge. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Questlove, sipping on Fiji Water, are spotted on the red carpet ahead of the Grammy Awards Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images