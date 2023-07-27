×
2023 News & Documentary Emmy Nominations Revealed

CNN led the pack with 45 nominations, including for 'Anderson Cooper 360' and the documentary 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.'

Anderson Cooper and Anthony Bourdain
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced its nominees for the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, which will be presented at two individual ceremonies: news on Sept. 27 and documentary on Sept. 28.

The News and Documentary Emmys will be handed out at the Palladium Times Square in New York City and will be streamed live on NATAS’ viewing platform, powered by Vimeo. The livestream will be available at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku.

“The News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO, NATAS, in a statement. “They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural and political issues in great depth. NATAS is proud to celebrate the work of this year’s nominees.”

CNN led the nominees with 45 nods, while Vice News followed with 30. The latter’s Vice News Tonight nabbed 28 nominations. Across the broadcast networks, ABC and PBS tied with 26 noms each, CBS earned 20 nods, while NBC earned 15.

The nominees for outstanding live news program include ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS Mornings and NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.

The nominees for best documentary include Prime Video’s Good Night Oppy, HBO Max’s Escape From Kabul, HBO Max’s The Janes, FRONTLINE/AP’s Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes and CNN Films’ Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

