Peabody Awards: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Andor,’ ‘Severance’ and ‘We’re Here’ Among Winners

The Peabody Awards today announced the winners in the 35 categories honoring the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting, streaming, and interactive media during 2022.
Notable winners include FX’s Atlanta and AMC’s Better Call Saul, which earned their second Peabody Awards after both series won for their first seasons.
Thematic trends among this year’s winners include projects that focused on environmental issues (Fire of Love, The Territory and The Power of Big Oil), mental health (The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect and Life Is Strange: True Colors), reproductive rights (This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World and Aftershock) and transgender rights (We’re Here and Contrapoints).
Winners were chosen by a unanimous vote of 32 jurors from over 1,400 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web/digital in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming. Of the 35 total wins, PBS produced the most with six, followed by Apple TV+ and Disney+ (three each) and HBO Max (two).
“Representing a wide range of mediums, genres, and narrative approaches, this year’s winners continue to advance what it means to craft storytelling that is compelling, powerful, and prescient,” said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones in a statement. “Whether capturing the lives of teachers in Philadelphia or young women in Afghanistan, these stories are powerful enough to make us laugh, cry, and learn. They are all deserving of this honor, and we are thrilled to shine a light on their amazing achievement. All citizens should seek out, watch, and engage these winners.”
The winners of the 83rd annual Peabody Awards will be celebrated on Sunday, June 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. This will be Peabody’s first in-person ceremony since 2019 — as well as the first time ever in its history that the Awards will take place in Los Angeles — and will be hosted by Shrinking star Jessica Williams. At the event, Issa Rae and Lily Tomlin will receive honorary awards.
The full list of winners are below.
Arts
Fire of Love
National Geographic Documentary Films presents A Sandbox Films Production / An Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M Production (Disney+)
Documentary
Aftershock
Onyx Collective and ABC News Studios present a Malka Films and Madstone Company Inc Production In Association with Good Gravy Films and JustFilms | Ford Foundation Impact Partners
Batata
Saaren Films Inc., Six Island Productions Inc., Musa Dagh Productions (Streaming platforms)
Independent Lens: Missing in Brooks County
ITVS, Fork Films, Engel Entertainment (PBS)
Independent Lens: Writing with Fire
Black Ticket Films (PBS)
Mariupol: The People’s Story
Top Hat Productions / Hayloft Productions (BBC Select)
The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks
SO’B Productions (Peacock)
The Territory
National Geographic Documentary Films Presents A Documist And Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava (Disney+)
We Need To Talk About Cosby
SHOWTIME Documentary Films Presents, A Boardwalk Pictures Production, In Association With WKB Industries (Showtime Networks)
Entertainment
Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios (ABC)
Lucasfilm Ltd. (Disney+)
Atlanta
FX Productions (FX)
Bad Sisters
Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television (AMC)
Los Espookys
HBO in association with Broadway Video, Antigravico and Mas Mejor (HBO Max)
Mo
A24 (Netflix)
Pachinko
Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple (Apple TV+)
Fifth Season / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple (Apple TV+)
We’re Here
HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC (HBO Max)
Interactive & Immersive
ContraPoints
Natalie Wynn (YouTube)
Life is Strange: True Colors
Deck Nine Games & Square Enix External Studios (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia)
Lucy and the Wolves in the Walls
Fable Studio, Third Rail Projects, Sound+Design, Story Studio & Experiences (Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest)
Reeducated
The New Yorker (Oculus, Mobile, Desktop)
The Uncensored Library
Media.Monks, Reporters without Borders, DDB Germany (Minecraft)
News
Guns in America
PBS NewsHour (PBS NewsHour)
FRONTLINE: Michael Flynn’s Holy War
FRONTLINE (PBS) with The Associated Press (PBS)
FRONTLINE: Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack
FRONTLINE (PBS) with Channel 4
The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect
KARE-TV (NBC/KARE-TV)
No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan
VICE News (VICE News)
One Day in Hebron
AJ+ (Direct From)
Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde
CNN (CNN)
Podcast/Radio
Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s
Spotify & Gimlet Media (Spotify)
The Divided Dial
On the Media/New York Public Radio (New York Public Radio)
This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World
This American Life (This American Life)
Public Service
FRONTLINE: The Power of Big Oil
FRONTLINE (PBS) (PBS)
