Peabody Awards: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Andor,’ ‘Severance’ and ‘We’re Here’ Among Winners

'Abbott Elementary,' 'Andor' 'Severence' and 'We're Here'

The Peabody Awards today announced the winners in the 35 categories honoring the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting, streaming, and interactive media during 2022.

Notable winners include FX’s Atlanta and AMC’s Better Call Saul, which earned their second Peabody Awards after both series won for their first seasons.

Thematic trends among this year’s winners include projects that focused on environmental issues (Fire of Love, The Territory and The Power of Big Oil), mental health (The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect and Life Is Strange: True Colors), reproductive rights (This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World and Aftershock) and transgender rights (We’re Here and Contrapoints).

Winners were chosen by a unanimous vote of 32 jurors from over 1,400 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web/digital in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming. Of the 35 total wins, PBS produced the most with six, followed by Apple TV+ and Disney+ (three each) and HBO Max (two).

“Representing a wide range of mediums, genres, and narrative approaches, this year’s winners continue to advance what it means to craft storytelling that is compelling, powerful, and prescient,” said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones in a statement. “Whether capturing the lives of teachers in Philadelphia or young women in Afghanistan, these stories are powerful enough to make us laugh, cry, and learn. They are all deserving of this honor, and we are thrilled to shine a light on their amazing achievement. All citizens should seek out, watch, and engage these winners.”

The winners of the 83rd annual Peabody Awards will be celebrated on Sunday, June 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. This will be Peabody’s first in-person ceremony since 2019 — as well as the first time ever in its history that the Awards will take place in Los Angeles — and will be hosted by Shrinking star Jessica Williams. At the event, Issa Rae and Lily Tomlin will receive honorary awards.

The full list of winners are below.

Arts

Fire of Love

National Geographic Documentary Films presents A Sandbox Films Production / An Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M Production (Disney+)

Documentary

Aftershock

Onyx Collective and ABC News Studios present a Malka Films and Madstone Company Inc Production In Association with Good Gravy Films and JustFilms | Ford Foundation Impact Partners

Batata

Saaren Films Inc., Six Island Productions Inc., Musa Dagh Productions (Streaming platforms)

Independent Lens: Missing in Brooks County

ITVS, Fork Films, Engel Entertainment (PBS)

Independent Lens: Writing with Fire

Black Ticket Films (PBS)

Mariupol: The People’s Story

Top Hat Productions / Hayloft Productions (BBC Select)

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks

SO’B Productions (Peacock)

The Territory

National Geographic Documentary Films Presents A Documist And Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava (Disney+)

We Need To Talk About Cosby

SHOWTIME Documentary Films Presents, A Boardwalk Pictures Production, In Association With WKB Industries (Showtime Networks)

Entertainment

Abbott Elementary

Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios (ABC)

Andor

Lucasfilm Ltd. (Disney+)

Atlanta

FX Productions (FX)

Bad Sisters

Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul

High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television (AMC)

Los Espookys

HBO in association with Broadway Video, Antigravico and Mas Mejor (HBO Max)

Mo

A24 (Netflix)

Pachinko

Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple (Apple TV+)

Severance

Fifth Season / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple (Apple TV+)

We’re Here

HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC (HBO Max)

Interactive & Immersive

ContraPoints

Natalie Wynn (YouTube)

Life is Strange: True Colors

Deck Nine Games & Square Enix External Studios (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia)

Lucy and the Wolves in the Walls

Fable Studio, Third Rail Projects, Sound+Design, Story Studio & Experiences (Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest)

Reeducated

The New Yorker (Oculus, Mobile, Desktop)

The Uncensored Library

Media.Monks, Reporters without Borders, DDB Germany (Minecraft)

News

Guns in America

PBS NewsHour (PBS NewsHour)

FRONTLINE: Michael Flynn’s Holy War

FRONTLINE (PBS) with The Associated Press (PBS)

FRONTLINE: Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack

FRONTLINE (PBS) with Channel 4

The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect

KARE-TV (NBC/KARE-TV)

No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan

VICE News (VICE News)

One Day in Hebron

AJ+ (Direct From)

Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde

CNN (CNN)

Podcast/Radio

Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s

Spotify & Gimlet Media (Spotify)

The Divided Dial

On the Media/New York Public Radio (New York Public Radio)

This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World

This American Life (This American Life)

Public Service

FRONTLINE: The Power of Big Oil

FRONTLINE (PBS) (PBS)