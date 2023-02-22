Producers Guild Reveals Sports and Children’s Program Award Winners

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the winners of the sports program and children’s program categories at the guild’s annual East Coast celebration on Feb. 21, which was held at the Bottino in New York City. The celebration marked the first in a week’s worth of bi-coastal events, which culminate in the 34th annual PGA Awards on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles.

The winner of the outstanding sports program was Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, HBO’s wide-ranging documentary from director Sam Jones that offers a look at the life, career and legacy of the famed skateboarder, whose name is synonymous with the sport.

Meanwhile, Sesame Street took home the prize for outstanding children’s program. The long-running PBS series, which has been streaming its first-run episodes on HBO Max since 2020 (it previously aired on HBO from 2016 before the streamer’s launch), won for its 52nd season. This is the 10th win for the series, which set a nine-year winning streak after its first honor in 2012.

The remaining nominations for theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials and shortform programs were revealed on Jan. 12, while the nominees for the PGA Innovation Award were announced on Feb. 10. The winners for the award for shortform programs and the PGA Innovation Award will be announced at the West Coast celebration at Tiato Santa Monica in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, while winners of the film and television awards will be announced at the annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony on Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hills Hilton.