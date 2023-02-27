Jennifer Coolidge Credits Her “Love of Film” Since Childhood to Charlie Chaplin at SAG Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
Jennifer Coolidge got emotional while accepting the award for best female actor in a drama series for The White Lotus on Sunday at the 2023 SAG Awards.
“I am just so grateful, so grateful,” the actress said before showing her appreciation for the series’ creator. “You can give money to friends and do nice things for them, but, you know … the best gift you can give someone is to change someone’s perspective for the better and view life in a different way, and that’s what Mike White did for me.”
Coolidge went on to thank her “amazing parents,” specifically her father, who pulled her out of class in the first grade to go to a film festival for iconic comic actor Charlie Chaplin. “I swear to God, seeing Charlie Chaplin for the first time and having that experience … as my love of film, as my love of actors, all of that came from my first grade.”

The White Lotus, created by White, features a star-studded cast, including Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid, that goes to a fictional White Lotus resort chain to unleash their worst, most privileged impulses. But over the span of a week, their stay is impacted by several psychosocial dysfunctions.
Other nominees in the category included Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, Julia Garner for Ozark, Laura Linney for Ozark and Zendaya for Euphoria. (Check out the star-studded red carpet arrivals here.)
The 29th annual SAG Awards ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The award show honors the year’s best acting performances in film and television. Find the complete winners list here.
