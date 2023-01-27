Wes Bentley, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Craig Robinson Set for Honors at 2023 SCAD TVfest

Wes Bentley, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Craig Robinson and Sterlin Harjo are set to receive awards at the 2023 Savannah College of Art and Design’s TVfest.

“This year, Buffy, Darryl and Jamie Dutton star in the greatest show about television: SCAD TVfest,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace in a statement. “That’s right, America’s teenage scream queen of the ’90s (THE Sarah Michelle Gellar!), everyone’s favorite warehouse manager (THE Craig Robinson!) and star of TV’s steamiest series (THE Wes Bentley of Yellowstone!) will appear live and in person to share their TV secrets with SCAD students.”

Bentley will be taking home the Virtuoso Award, with Gellar receiving the Icon Award, Robinson being recognized with the Spotlight Award and Harjo with the Variety Showrunner Award. Throughout the festival, the honorees will attend screenings and panels where they’ll discuss their long careers.

“There is nothing better than seeing our students interacting with some of the top people in television including talent, showrunners, executives and more,” said SCAD TVfest executive director Christina Routhier. “From our honorees to the premieres of brand-new TV shows, we are so excited for this year’s programming lineup. A highlight for us is the ability to showcase the shows shot here in Georgia as Atlanta has truly become the hub for television and film production in the United States.”

Other highlights from the festival, now in its 11th year, include appearances from the casts and crews of shows like Accused, All American: Homecoming, American Born Chinese, Gotham Knights, Harlem, Fear of the Walking Dead, The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power, Reservation Dogs and more.

There will be two panels presented by Entertainment Weekly, SCAD TVfest’s media partner: EW Presents Brave Warriors, which will feature actors who play iconic characters and how they differentiate between their personas and real life; and EW Presents Bold School, a chat between power players in the industry who share stories of their lives, how they found their voice and paying it forward.

Additional panels will include conversations about casting, the rise in anime, finding representation, entertainment marketing and crafting the perfect pitch, as well as the festival’s popular meet the executives panel.

SCAD TVfest returns in person to Atlanta Feb. 9-11.