2023 Tribeca Festival TV Lineup Includes New Shows From Steven Soderbergh, Kenya Barris, Justina Machado

The 2023 Tribeca Festival has announced the lineups for its TV and Now programs.

The TV lineup includes world premieres of Steven Soderbergh’s Max series Full Circle, starring Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz, and Jharrel Jerome; the Kenya Barris-executive produced Diarra From Detroit for BET+, written and starring Diarra Kilpatrick; and Prime Video’s The Horror of Dolores Roach, a Sweeney Todd-inspired series starring Justina Machado.

The festival, set to run from June 7-18 in New York, will also screen the season seven premiere of Starz’s Outlander and the second season premiere of Apple TV+’s Swagger. The event will also screen AMC’s Walking Dead spinoff Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Documentary projects featured in the lineup include HBO Sports’ The Golden Boy about Oscar De La Hoya, executive produced by Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez; Disney+’s Choir about the Detroit Youth Choir; A&E’s Exposing Parchman about efforts to reform the Mississippi correctional system led by attorneys on behalf of Parchman Prison inmates; and Paramount+’s De La Calle docuseries looking at the Latino diaspora with Fat Joe, Juelz Santana and other artists.

The Now program features independent episodic programming including short and long-form pilots and series, which this year include a comedy starring Mark Duplass and a docuseries executive produced by Eric Wareheim.

“There’s genuinely something for everyone in our Tribeca Festival TV selection. From romance in the 18th century to a hilarious mystery in modern day Detroit; from a sports legend in the ring to hip-hop heroes in the Bronx; from zombies in post-apocalyptic Manhattan to cannibalism in Washington Heights,” Tribeca senior programmer Liza Domnitz said in a statement. “Similarly, a fantastic variety of projects commemorate the 10th anniversary of indie episodic at Tribeca, offering attendees the chance to see the next generation of provocative and unique stories.”

More information about this year’s Tribeca TV and NOW programming is available here.