2023 Upfronts Schedule Set as Fox Plans In-Person Presentation at The Manhattan Center

Fox joins traditional competitors Disney, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery on the schedule, with Netflix and YouTube also hosting events.

The Manhattan Center
The Manhattan Center Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

2023’s TV upfront week appears set, with Fox becoming the last major media company to lock in a time and place to hold its annual advertising presentation.

Fox says that it will hold this year’s upfront at New York’s Manhattan Center with a live stage presentation and a new format “showcasing the power of Fox and the company’s concentrated portfolio of Sports, Entertainment, News and Streaming platforms that is 100% accessible to advertisers.”

Fox’s upfront will take place on the afternoon of Monday, May 15 and will be completely in-person, unlike last year’s event which was held in-person in lower Manhattan but was comprised largely of a video presentation so remote viewers wouldn’t miss anything.

The 2022 upfronts noticeably deemphasized broadcast TV, with companies instead promoting networks and streaming services across their portfolios.

With Fox’s upfront set, the week now appears fully booked with both traditional upfront players and 2 streaming giants vying for advertiser attention and dollars. There will be one upfront stalwart sitting this year out, however, as Paramount opted to forgo the annual event in favor of smaller one-on-one meetings. Paramount, and before that CBS, had long held its upfront at Carnegie Hall.

It also isn’t yet clear if The CW, which was previously owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount and is now owned by Nexstar, will hold a traditional upfront presentation. In the past, The CW has held its event on Thursday.

The 2023 upfront schedule:

Monday May 15: NBCUniversal kicks off the week at Radio City Music Hall in the morning, with Fox hosting its event in the afternoon, and Telemundo hosting its annual party in the evening.

Tuesday May 16: TelevisaUnivision hosts its annual upfront at Pier 36, with Disney hosting its upfront in the afternoon at the Javits Center.

Wednesday May 17: Warner Bros. Discovery returns to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for its morning upfront, with Netflix hosting its first ever upfront at The Paris Theater in the late afternoon, and YouTube hosting its BrandCast event at Lincoln Center in the evening.

