20th Television Ups Casting Executive Stephanie Levinson

Stephanie Levinson continues to rise at Disney’s 20th Television.

The studio’s head of casting has been upped to executive vp (she was previously a senior vp) and will take on additional duties. Levinson will oversee casting on all series and pilots at 20th TV, as well as manage the casting team and set strategy. She continues to report to Sharon Klein, executive vp casting for Walt Disney Television.

“I am extremely grateful to Sharon for this opportunity and her continued support and friendship throughout my career,” said Levinson. “I’d also like to thank Dana Walden and Karey Burke and everyone at 20th for their unwavering support. It’s been a dream getting to work with such incredibly talented and smart showrunners, agents and executives, and I hope to continue my journey at 20th for a very long time.”

Levinson has been with 20th TV for her entire career to date, rising through the ranks to become head of casting in 2019. She was the lead casting executive on the studio’s Only Murders in the Building, This Is Us and The Dropout, among other series, and played a key role in luring Hilary Duff to How I Met Your Father and Kumail Nanjiani to Hulu’s upcoming Welcome to Chippendale’s.

“Stephanie is extremely talented with impeccable taste, strategic thinking and creative insight in the ever evolving world of casting,” said Klein. “Her relationships in both the acting and agent communities are unrivaled, and she is beloved by our showrunners and executives who rely on her enormously, as do I. It’s been exciting watching her well-deserved rise at the company, and I’m so thrilled she’s continuing her journey at 20th where it all started.”