20th TV Drama Head Michelle Mendelovitz Exiting

Michelle Mendelovitz is departing her post as head of drama development at Disney’s 20th Television.

She’s slated to exit the studio at the end of January, less than two years after joining 20th from Apple. The Disney Television Studios unit has not yet named a replacement.

Mendelovitz joined 20th TV in March 2020 as senior vp drama development. Prior to that she served as a creative executive at Apple and helped launch the first wave of drama series for the tech behemoth’s Apple TV+ streaming service, including For All Mankind and Servant.

During her time at 20th, she was instrumental in bringing Outlander and Battlestar Galactica executive producer Ron Moore — with whom she worked on For All Mankind — into the studio under an overall deal. Moore has three series projects in the works at the studio: a Swiss Family Robinson drama (with Jon Chu directing) and Society of Explores and Adventurers for Disney+, and an adaptation of the A Court of Thorns and Roses fantasy novels, which Sarah J. Maas is writing, for Hulu.

Mendelovitz also shepherded projects including Hulu’s Washington Black and Tyson (formerly Iron Mike) and Disney+’s Spiderwick Chronicles to series orders at their respective outlets.

Prior to her tenure at Apple, Mendelovitz had posts at Sony and CBS.